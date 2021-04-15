Photo by HeliRy/E+ via Getty Images

It has been two years since my last discussion of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS, PXSAP, PXSAW), a small, Greece-based operator of product tankers. The company currently owns a fleet of three MR2 and two small tankers with an average age of 9.5 years and is controlled by its largest shareholder Valentios "Eddie" Valentis.

Pyxis Tankers gained its Nasdaq listing in late 2015 by a reverse merger with the shell of LookSmart, once a leading search engine back in the early days of the World Wide Web. After the remains of LookSmart were transferred into a privately held entity, Pyxis Tankers was merged into the empty shell, also taking over the exchange listing this way.

The stock has been quite volatile ever since the company went public, mostly due to its small free float and generally unfavorable market dynamics in the product tanker segment over the past couple of years.

Occasionally, shares have been chased by momentum traders, mostly as a side-play to current or former momentum crowd favorites like Castor Maritime (CTRM), Performance Shipping (PSHG), Top Ships (TOPS), Globus Maritime (GLBS), Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) and Euroseas (ESEA).

In the past, the company largely failed to capitalize on these mostly short-lived but nevertheless violent moves but in mid-February management finally seized the opportunity and sold 14.3 million new common shares in a private placement for gross proceeds of $25 million. The agreed purchase price of $1.75 per share represented an almost 200% premium to estimated net asset value per share ("NAV") at the end of FY2020:

Thanks to the massive premium realized in the above-discussed offering, NAV per share has been lifted by 65%:

The company has used some of the offering proceeds to refinance a very expensive loan facility secured by the Pyxis Epsilon as detailed on page 99 of the company's recently filed annual report on Form 20-F:

EIGHTHONE CORP. (“Eighthone”) (which owns Pyxis Epsilon) entered into a new $24.0 million loan agreement with Wilmington Trust National Association on September 27, 2018 for the purpose of refinancing the outstanding indebtedness with DVB Bank SE. The loan facility bears an interest rate of 11.0% per annum and matures in September 2023. (...) As of December 31, 2019 and 2020, the aggregate outstanding balance of the loan relating to Pyxis Epsilon was $24.0 million. On March 29, 2021, we entered into a new secured loan agreement for the refinancing of the existing Eighthone loan. The $17 million provided by the new secured loan combined with $7.3 million of available cash were used to prepay the outstanding indebtedness of $24 million of the previous loan in full and fund closing fees and expenses. The new five year loan has quarterly amortization of $0.3 million with $11 million due at maturity. The loan is priced at Libor plus 3.35%.

As a result, the consolidated weighted average interest rate on the company's debt has declined from 7.1% in the fourth quarter 2020 to approximately 5%.

With the product tanker market still weak, Pyxis Tankers will likely bleed cash again this year but liquidity of approximately $15 million should provide many quarters of leeway.

Bottom Line:

Given expectations for additional cash usage and ongoing uncertainty regarding a potential market recovery, the current 15% discount to NAV seems very much appropriate.

That said, the company's recently issued 7.75% Convertible Preferred Stock (PXSAP) currently yields approximately 9.2% p.a. while carrying a somewhat lower risk profile. In addition, the preferred shares are convertible at a price of $1.40 per common share. Unfortunately, trading in the securities is almost non-existent so I would advise against an investment here.

Investors looking for exposure to the product tanker segment should rather consider buying into some of the company's much larger and financially stronger peers like Ardmore Shipping (ASC), International Seaways (INSW), Scorpio Tankers (STNG), and TORM plc (TRMD) which trade at similar or even higher discounts to NAV.

Without a material and sustained charter rate recovery, Pyxis Tankers' common shares will likely remain a playground for momentum traders looking for side plays to other micro-cap shipping stocks.

Experienced traders should add Pyxis Tankers to their watchlist or even consider scaling into the shares on further weakness in preparation for the next momentum stampede.