Photo by fergregory/iStock via Getty Images

Last month, we discussed the weakening of a previously bearish mid-year trend in gold. I noted that April seasonality can be described as a rebound from a bearish March seasonality that occurs 75% of the time. We did see a drop in March in the SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD): GLD went from $161.81 at February’s close to $159.69 at March’s close.

As I noted last month, selling puts at the end of March is a winning strategy. I had suggested the $159 puts, which are expiring this Friday, most likely out-of-the-money, bringing profits to those who followed the trade. On the back of that win, I’m here to recommend another options strategy for May.

May Seasonality

Of course, I do have the May seasonality analysis in front of me. And it does affirm the mid-year slump in GLD I discussed in my last article. Basically, April can be seen as a bullish breather within a bearish seasonal trend.

May leads to lower gold prices 63% of the time. That’s already a good probability to play for a trade, but it gets better when you look at the upside:downside payoffs. The downtrends are 16% stronger than the upswings. From my 2020 article, you can see that May tends to be the worst month for the GLD ETF:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Tiingo)

In other words, this is not only a high-probability play but also a kurtosis play. This type of trade is rare, as usually you are trading kurtosis for win likelihood. Needless to say, I will be taking a short position in GLD at the end of April, simply due to this seasonal pattern.

Macro Issues

Of course, as GLD is directly correlated to gold, a commodity, understanding the macro factors is pertinent. At present, perhaps the most important macro factor for gold is the real interest rate (cf. nominal, non-inflation-adjusted rates), which moves inversely with gold. Yields hit their low in August last year, which is exactly when GLD hit its high:

(Source: E-Trade)

As long as real rates rise, gold, being inversely correlated, will see downward pressure.

Exacerbating the situation are interest rates. While gold has classically been seen as an inflation hedge, the data do not support this thesis in general. Rather, gold works as a hedge against stagflation (inflation with economic stagnation) but actually backfires in hedging against inflation.

You can explain the gold/inflation inverse relationship via rates (again). As inflation increases, the market expects the Fed to raise rates, pushing down the demand for – and therefore price of – gold. The market uses inflation fears as a surrogate for future rates in the context of pricing gold.

For those wishing to hedge inflation with a non-equity buy-and-hold, I recommend Bitcoin (BTC-USD), which I’ve been bullish on since the dip at $35k. In that article, I hinted at Bitcoin being a gold alternative as a market hedge. In fact, gold and Bitcoin have an interesting correlation pattern, dependent on interest rates regimes:

(Source: Quant Insight)

During times of rising inflation, gold falls and Bitcoin rises. The two investments become negatively correlated. As I showed in my last article on GLD, this ETF is uncorrelated with most of the market – and this holds for Bitcoin as well, giving you different hedging choices depending on the inflation expectations:

(Correlations; Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Based on inflation trends, gold should continue to fall.

(Source: FRED)

Also relevant to the gold/Bitcoin discussion is that Bitcoin’s rising popularity on its own is a downward pressure for gold. Basically, Bitcoin represents an alternative anti-fiat, anti-inflation investment choice with additional benefits over gold (e.g., anonymity) and is certainly contributing to some extent to the suppression of the price of gold. Bitcoin is thus the better hedge here if you’re into Bitcoin. More hedging options were discussed in my last article, along with more macro factors – but for now, let’s get back to gold: The short of it is that I don’t play Bitcoin, and so I’d rather just play the GLD short here.

The Gaps

And I think the timing is good, from a gap-trading perspective. Take a look at April’s unfilled gaps, of which there are two:

(Source: E-Trade)

The first gap – the up gap – appears to be an area gap to me. I backtested trading it over the last year (read: shorting GLD after this gap). My finding was that this sort of gap fills – acts as an area gap – roughly half the time. However, upon plotting the return performance, I found that it has acted as an area gap recently, and so if you want to assume that the gap-filling trend has changed recently (this does occur with seasonal equities and commodities), this is supportive of a short position on GLD. The return performance of a short position after this type of gap, with a two-week holding period, follows:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Tiingo)

As for the more recent down gap, the frequency of such a gap is rare. We have five such gaps over the past year, the occurrence of which are all crowded together in early 2021, and 80% of them result in gains on the short side. That is, these gaps are usually breakaway gaps. Here is the result of shorting this type of gap:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Tiingo)

Neither gap is particularly convincing to me, the first due to the overall statistics – 50% is still 50%, even if they are split by time – and the second due to a lack of data points. Still, put together, these two gaps certainly support the short side of the GLD trade more so than the bullish side.

Trade Idea

Overall, I like the potential downside movement here, over May. I am currently short the Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x ETF (NUGT), but will consider adding a short GLD position for May. Here is my strategy:

Sell May 21 $163 calls

These calls are currently selling for around $335 each. Our profit is limited to the premium and our risk is unlimited. If you take this position, be aware of this unlimited risk exposure.

Happy trading.