Elevator Pitch

I retain a Neutral rating for Kering SA (OTCPK:PPRUF) [KER:FP].

This represents an update of my initiation article for Kering which was published on Jan. 29, 2021. The market currently values Kering at consensus forward FY 2021 EV/EBITDA and P/E multiples of 15.0 times and 28.7 times, respectively.

Kering's FY 2020 financial performance was disappointing, with its top line and core net income decreasing by -18% and -39% YoY, respectively. Gucci was the worst-performing brand for Kering last year, and the turnaround of the brand, which is by no means guaranteed, holds the key to the company's earnings recovery in FY 2021. Also, it seems challenging for Kering to do any accretive M&A deals, going by recent market rumors on potential acquisition targets.

Kering's current P/E multiples are above its historical trading averages, and this does not seem justified considering the weakness associated with the Gucci brand. As such, I maintain a Neutral rating on the stock.

Disappointing FY 2020 Results

Kering announced the company's FY 2020 financial results on February 17, 2021, and its financial performance last year was disappointing with significant declines in both its revenue and adjusted earnings.

The company's top line decreased by -18% YoY from EUR15.9 billion in FY 2019 to EUR13.1 billion in FY 2020. Adjusted for foreign exchange and other factors, Kering's adjusted FY 2020 revenue would have been down by a narrower -16% YoY.

Kering's headline net profit declined by -7% YoY from EUR2,309 million in 2019 to EUR2,150 million in 2020. This understates the true extent of the company's core profitability decline last year. Its adjusted recurring net profit actually fell by -39% YoY to EUR1,972 million in FY 2020.

Key Non-Recurring Items For Kering In FY 2020 And FY 2019

Source: Kering's FY 2020 Annual Report

In terms of Kering's performance by brand, a +3.7% YoY increase in revenue for Bottega Veneta could only partially offset the sales decline for the company's other brands. Specifically, Yves Saint Laurent and the other brands suffered from sales decreases of -14.9% and -10.1% YoY, respectively, last year. More importantly, Kering's key brand, Gucci, which accounts for more than half of the company's total revenue, saw a -17.6% YoY drop in its revenue in FY 2020. I will be discussing more about the weakness with the Gucci brand in the next section of this article.

Kering's profitability also was weaker in FY 2020 vis-a-vis FY 2019. The company's gross profit margin contracted by -150 basis points from 74.1% in FY 2019 to 72.6% in FY 2020, while its core operating profit margin declined from 34.4% to 23.9% over the same period. Besides the impact of negative operating leverage on its earnings, Kering also noted at the company's FY 2020 results briefing on Feb. 17, 2021, that it "worked to balance profitability protection and investment in our brands and operations to prepare for 2021 and the longer term."

Moving ahead, sell-side analysts see Kering's revenue and core net profit growing by +18% and +42% YoY to EUR15,466 million and EUR2,809 million, respectively. A key driver of Kering's earnings recovery in the current fiscal year will be the turnaround of the Gucci brand, as detailed in the next section.

Gucci Weakness

In my initiation article for Kering published in end-January 2021, I highlighted that "the Gucci brand was a weak spot for Kering in 3Q 2020" due to its "heavier reliance on tourist demand." I also added that "there could be downside risks to the profitability of the Gucci brand" due to ongoing investments, and mentioned that Gucci "continues to undergo transformation to adapt to changing consumer preferences" which creates uncertainty.

I still have similar concerns now.

Gucci acknowledged at its FY 2020 earnings call in February 2021 that "Gucci is very strong on Chinese customers, particularly on the tourism flows, a bit in Korea, in Japan, in Europe." Although tourism is likely to recover in time to come with the ongoing vaccine roll-out program in different parts of the world, the pace of recovery could be slower than expected.

Reuters reported on April 6, 2021, that "The World Health Organization does not back requiring vaccination passports for travel due to uncertainty over whether inoculation prevents transmission of the virus." This is a significant setback for the normalization of international travel. While Kering plans to push harder for domestic sales of Gucci products in Europe and other place, this is unlikely to make for the loss of tourism-related revenue for the Gucci brand.

Also, the core operating margin for Gucci contracted from 41% to 35% in FY 2020. This is not surprising, as Kering already had earlier guided for increased investments in the Gucci brand (e.g. digitalization initiatives), which has depressed the profitability of Gucci last year. Looking ahead, Kering has guided for "an improvement of the EBIT margin for this year" with respect to Gucci and the company as a whole due to a more favorable sales mix with an increased sales contribution from higher-margin digital and retail (versus wholesale) channels. But I will not be too optimistic on the extent of margin expansion, considering that the company emphasized at the recent earnings call that "2021 is a year of investment."

More importantly, the key question that investors should ask is whether the Gucci brand has lost its appeal in the eyes of consumers, with the coronavirus pandemic possibly masking a structural decline in the brand's popularity.

As early as 2014, fund manager Rahul Sharma noted in a CNBC interview that "Gucci has been struggling for some time" with consumers "veering away from the big brands that have a lot of logo." A recent February 2021 commentary published on the Fashion United website highlighted that "the brand’s maximalist approach appears to have peaked with consumers" and "a new consumer mindset post pandemic may lean towards more pared-down designs for which Gucci is no longer known."

Potential M&A

I also noted in my initiation article that "Kering's financial position strength increases the probability that the company will engage in M&A activities in the near-term," but also cautioned that "the company's past M&A track record has been patchy."

It's a concern that Kering might not be the preferred acquirer for certain luxury brands, and a huge premium is needed to close any acquisition. It's noteworthy that it's rumored Kering's proposed acquisition Richemont (OTCPK:CFRHF) was not even submitted to the company's board of directors prior to being declined. Separately, there are rumors that Kering is pursuing a potential acquisition of Ralph Lauren (RL), but it's reported that Ralph Lauren could potentially demand an offer price of at least a 20% premium to its current share price.

In other words, any potential acquisition by Kering seems rather challenging. On the positive side of things, Kering is selective when it comes to doing deals. At its recent full-year results briefing, Kering mentioned that it has "very strict criteria in mind in terms of complementarity of the brands" and it will not consider certain sub-segments of the market that are not doing well, such as watches.

Valuation and Risk Factors

The market values Kering at consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 P/E multiples of 28.7 times and 24.5 times, respectively. Notably, the stock's five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were much lower at 20.8 times and 17.7 times, respectively.

Kering also trades at 15.0 times consensus forward FY 2021 EV/EBITDA and 13.1 times consensus forward EV/EBITDA. In comparison, its five-year and 10-year average consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA multiples were 13.3 times and 11.9 times, respectively.

LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF) (OTCPK:LVMUY) [MC:FP], the company's closest peer comparable, is valued by the market at a premium to Kering, with its forward FY 2021 EV/EBITDA and P/E ratios of 18.8 times and 36.8 times, respectively.

The sell-side analysts' consensus forecasts highlighted in this article were sourced from S&P Capital IQ.

Kering's key risk factors include a longer-than-expected time taken to turn around its flagship Gucci brand, and future M&A deals that are not accretive.