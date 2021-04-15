Photo by ngupakarti/iStock via Getty Images

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) is a quiet, under-the-radar small-cap company led by co-founder and CEO Bill Angrick.

It operates in three segments. The first is the reverse supply chain business, an online platform for reselling returned goods (liquidation.com and secondipity.com) for major retailers including Amazon (AMZN), Wayfair (W), Home Depot (HD) and Lowe's (LOW), Bed Bath and Beyond (BBBY) and Overstock (OSTK).

Other recent customer wins include Target (TGT) and Walmart (WMT). Target was added as a marketplace seller 7 months ago and apparently expanded 4 months ago with a new seller handle on Liquidation.com. It appears as if Walmart was added as a marketplace seller about 3 months ago, but only for microwaves. Note that Liquidity Services acquired Jacobs Trading in 2012, primarily for its Walmart contract to liquidate returned goods, but that deal was terminated in December 2014, presumably for not meeting SLA requirements. My understanding is these reverse supply chain deals start as smaller pilots, and can expand if the initial results are good. Liquidation.com benefits as it is the largest player in the reverse supply chain and can handle larger customers as a full solution provider with a large buyer network. If the Target and Walmart relationships expand, it will drive considerable gross merchandise volume (GMV) and leveraged EPS growth as operating costs are well contained.

In addition, the company operates direct-to-consumer platforms, secondipity.com, an Ebay (EBAY) store for selling returned goods. The reverse supply chain business is capital light, but relies on an expanding supply of goods from its retail partners to scale the business. To that end, eCommerce returns remain elevated as a result of customer shift to online shopping, resulting in a tailwind for the reverse supply chain industry and Liquidity Services as the biggest player in the space.

Second, the company operates a B2B auction site — allsurplus.com (comprised of its GovDeals and Capital Asset Group (”CAG”) segments) — to help government and business customers monetize assets. In recent years, the model has shifted to more self-service consignment, resulting in lower revenue as a percentage of GMV flowing through its platform, but much higher margins as the company only records buyer premiums and seller commissions as revenue. Through the self-serve model, Liquidity Services doesn’t take possession of the asset, only facilitates the transaction and handles payments, and so forth, another capital-efficient business. Take-rates on the All Surplus business are around 13.5% (buyer premiums and seller commissions), with maybe a bit more room for upside improvement, and gross margins in this business are in the 90-95% range (blended). The company indicates it is driving higher net realized yields for its customers (around 20%), which should only help bring more surplus to its auction site.

Lastly, Liquidity Services also runs Machinio.com, a SaaS platform for lead generation, marketing, and inventory management (through its MachineryHost solution) for equipment sellers. Machinio was acquired in 2018 and now appears to be fully integrated, while also starting to extract synergies from All Surplus by placing some Machinio customer assets for auction on All Surplus to gain access to a large buyer network, resulting in higher net yields for consignors. Presumably, Liquidity Services would share in commission revenue if these assets are sold through its buyer network. Machinio announced via Twitter, that its FYQ2 results (March quarter) yielded 7.8M page views and a 34% uplift in qualified leads for customers.

Forward Look Should Be Positive

While the company declined to give a FYQ2 (March quarter) guidance range for GMV and earnings citing an uneven government response to the CV-19 pandemic, the public data suggests Liquidity Services had a strong first quarter. The number of completed auctions on All Surplus was essentially flat from the December quarter through the March quarter (around 70,000 completed auctions), but it appears like there was an uplift in the size of the auctions. A couple notable auctions in the quarter included a $2.4M sale of a Manitowoc crane for the Tennessee Valley Authority and a $3.5M sale of various equipment for the state of Hawaii. The company also sold considerable scrap assets for South Africa state-owned Transnet late in the quarter as well, around $1.5M GMV (on an as-converted basis to US dollars).

To that end, I’m expecting somewhere in the $140-$145M GMV range for the All Surplus business, depending on the timing of buyer pick-ups which dictates when a sale can be recorded as revenue for LQDT.

In addition, the March quarter is seasonally strong for the reverse supply chain as the industry deals with a flood of customer returns from the Christmas shopping period and could have been amplified this year due to more purchases taking place online due to CV-19. Typically the March quarter sees a 10-20% uplift sequentially which suggests GMV could be in the $60-65M range for the reverse supply chain.

Interestingly, the reverse supply chain (RSCG, seen below) has seen revenue as a percentage of GMV decline from 80-82% to 66-68% which means that more reverse supply chain customers are likely opting for the consignment model whereas Amazon sells its goods to Liquidity Services under the purchase model rather than consigning. This economic difference is reflected in the accounting whereby only commissions are recorded as revenue in the consignment model vs the entire sale price to Liquidation.com end customers. Similarly, gross margin percentage has risen from 33-35% to 42-44% coincident with this shift, yet gross profit dollars continue to outpace revenue and GMV growth. Given the changing economics evident in the financial statements, it is clear Target is becoming a large marketplace seller given the mix shift in the reverse supply chain model. Going forward, revenue growth should more closely approximate GMV growth as the sales mix levels out.

Here is what the results looked like for the FYQ1 December quarter:

Adding it all up, the March quarter is looking like it can be in the $200-$210 GMV range which would indicate about ~$60M revenue and ~25c GAAP EPS, all well above current consensus estimates ($55M revenue and 11c EPS). Note that adjusted EPS and EBITDA would be higher given around $2M per quarter in non-cash depreciation and amortization charges from the Jacobs Trading deal, and around $2M in non-cash stock compensation expense.

Moreover, if historical trends hold, the June quarter is seasonally the strongest for All Surplus (GovDeals + CAG) and data that I’m seeing so far indicates the number of closed auctions could trend towards 85,000-90,000, indicating a 20-25% sequential uplift. That would point to the All Surplus business potentially driving ~$175M GMV, and when coupled with continued strong performance in the reverse supply chain business (say in the $55-$60M GMV range), all told, consolidated GMV could trend up to $230M in the June quarter which would be approaching historically high levels not seen since the 2012-2014 time frame.

Further supporting growth for All Surplus is the idea of elevated demand for yellow iron, machinery, and other capital goods as a result of preparing for a large federal government infrastructure stimulus plan. The leader in the auction market - Ritchie Bros (RBA) - put out a recent slew of PRs discussing the elevated demand for yellow iron they are experiencing on their platforms.

If Liquidity Services is able to drive ~$230M volume through its platforms, it could result in $65-68M revenue and GAAP EPS in the 35-40c range, again far exceeding current consensus estimates of 13c EPS. Again, this earnings performance would reach levels not seen since the 2012-2014 time frame.

Perhaps this is the reason the company announced a $10M stock buyback plan on March 8. The tape action from March 8 until March 17 had a change of character, with large 5-20k share bids showing up throughout the trading day suggesting LQDT was actively buying shares during this window. There aren’t many small-cap companies actively buying back stock these days, rather everyone appears to be a net seller so I take this as a positive that the company is seeing a strong pipeline of auction activity.

Risks

While I would argue that the Liquidity Services business model and customer set is more resilient today given less customer concentration and more emphasis on the self-service consignment model, competition remains a key risk to Liquidity Services. Key differentiators include network effect whereby more buyers yield more bidding and higher net realized yields which in theory attracts more sellers. The company suggested in recent earnings calls that its new marketing stack is creating a 20% uplift in net realized yields as it is better able to match buyer demand to inventory supply.

That said, Amazon, Lowe's, Wayfair, and Target are significant customers in the reverse supply chain, and losing any of those would hurt results. I am encouraged, however, by recent customer wins/expansions with Target and Walmart.

In the B2B equipment side of the house, Ritchie Bros remains the leader in the space, at least for yellow iron, but it appears like replicating the GovDeals business would be hard to do at this point given it has thousands of sellers and is generating over $100M in quarterly GMV.

Conclusion

Liquidity Services is a stronger company exiting the CV-19 pandemic with a leaner operating cost structure and tailwinds from more online shopping and budget-constrained companies and governments looking to monetize surplus assets.

While the stock is up considerably from its 2020 lows, the company is set up to potentially deliver significant earnings growth and get a further re-rating on a GMV and/or earnings per share basis. Digital marketplaces are typically valued between 1-2x GMV and LQDT peaked at about 2.5x GMV and 40x EPS in 2012 in the last cycle (before it lost its DoD surplus and a lucrative Walmart contract acquired from Jacobs Trading). Today, LQDT trades for less than 1x run-rate GMV and less than 15x run-rate adjusted EPS. The company reports FYQ2 results on May 6, before the market opens.

I’d argue LQDT is actually a better company today with a high margin self-service model that is more scalable, a larger global addressable market (the company is liquidating a lot of assets in South Africa now), a larger buyer network, and far less customer concentration which could add a premium to the valuation multiples.

Technically speaking, the stock is currently forming a horizontal channel from its December breakout in the $16 to $21 range, and the 20- and 50-day moving averages are starting to flatten out and converge in the $18-$18.50 level. The stock also formed a long 5+ year base after its last parabolic run in the 2010-2012 time frame (while the company restructured the business after losing the DoD and WMT contracts in 2014/2015, described above). Average daily trading volumes are starting to dry up a bit. April options expiry is on Friday, April 16, and the stock has a tendency to get pinned to strike prices — in this case, $17.50.

If the company is able to scale to $1.5B GMV in the 3+ years ahead (the company provided a $1B annual GMV goal in the intermediate term), there is a path to a much higher stock price for LQDT shares.