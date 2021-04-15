General Electric: The Road To Junk Status Ends
Summary
- GE is well-positioned to benefit from the reopening of the economy.
- GE has been hiving off assets to pare debt. The GECAS sale should put a dent in its debt load with little to no loss of earnings.
- The rise in the BKR stake and the cash inflow from the GECAS sale have immensely helped the balance sheet.
- I estimate GE's credit profile is now investment grade. The road to junk status has ended. Buy GE.
I have been a bear on the U.S. economy for several years. I figured that once government stimulus ran out, the vital signs of the economy would turn down. That would potentially hurt cyclical names like General Electric (NYSE:GE) whose industrial operations ("Industrial") were tethered to the economy. The pandemic practically brought business activity to a halt. It particularly punished global travel demand, which GE's Aviation segment was dependent upon.
The Federal Reserve provided support for equity and debt markets; this allowed highly indebted companies like GE to continue to tap the credit markets at extremely low rates. In Q4 2020, Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA) have both received Emergency Use Authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine, creating a pathway to reopening the economy. Analysts began to turn bullish on GE, citing it as a vaccine-levered stock. Don't fight city hall was my sentiment in November, and I have been proven right thus far.
In its most recent quarter, GE's Industrial revenue fell 16% Y/Y, while segment profits were off 47%. Aviation, the company's crown jewel, saw revenue decline 35%. Aviation is tethered to global passenger demand, which may not return to pre-2019 levels for a few years. Industrial revenue rose 14% sequentially, which implied the bottom could be in. This is likely what GE bulls are betting on.
GE has been hiving off assets for a few years in order to reduce its debt load. Its recent sale of GE Capital Aviation Services ("GECAS") to AerCap (AER), was a masterstroke. It allowed GE to rid itself of money-losing GECAS and pare debt by $24 billion. In my opinion, the road to junk status has ended. I explain below.
The Road To Junk Status Has Ended
The following chart outlines GE's estimated Q4 2020 EBITDA and its proforma debt load assuming it fully monetized its Baker Hughes (BKR) equity stake and the GECAS deal was consummated. It doesn't account for lost earnings from GECAS since GECAS was losing money anyway. Removing lost earnings from GECAS would actually improve GE's proforma credit metrics.
Debt/EBITDA measures total debt at the industrial operations and GECC. Management compares industrial net debt-to-EBITDA with a target of 2.5x. The target debt/equity for GECC is 4x. Management divulged it also evaluates gross debt/EBITDA, which is how I measure GE's credit quality. Given the diminution at GECC, I believe evaluating consolidated debt to consolidated EBITDA is the appropriate measure.
- GE's 2020 full-year segment profits, less corporate eliminations, plus depreciation and amortization, were around $15.0 billion. I used this as a proxy for EBITDA.
- GE's remaining stake in BKR is an estimated 33.8%. Based on BKR's current market capitalization, that stake would be worth about $7.2 billion (assumes no tax leakage).
- GE is to receive $24 billion in cash from AerCap for adding GECAS to the merged entity. I expect GE to use this cash to pare debt.
- GE's proforma debt load is expected to decline from $75 billion to about $44 billion.
- I estimate GE's total debt/EBITDA at 2.9x, which would be considered investment grade.
Debt/EBITDA at or above 5.0x would usually be considered below investment grade. GE's proforma debt load has improved immensely due to the GECAS sale and the increase in the value of its BKR stake. BKR is up over 50% Y/Y due to rising oil prices and the prospects for reopening the economy. Once investors become aware of GE's improved credit profile, it could potentially help the stock.
Conclusion
The road to junk status has ended. Buy GE.
Disclosure: I am/we are long GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I am short MRNA.