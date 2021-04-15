Corbus: Assessing If Lenabasum Can Finally Break Through
Summary
- Top-line results are expected for Lenabasum in phase 3 for dermatomyositis shortly.
- Management believes an inflection point could be on the cards.
- We remain long and will formulate a strategy as we close in on the binary event.
We wrote about Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:CRBP) back in January and stated that the recent unsuccessful Lenabasum phase 3 and phase 2 trials would not end up being a death sentence for the firm. Expectations were very high before the result which meant a soft landing for the share price was never going to materialize if endpoints for the trials were not met. Although the share price saw some strong gains in January and also in the initial part of February, shares at present are back down at well under $2 a share. Suffice it to say, the jury is still out on whether shares can recover their former glory of well over $9 a share.
This really is the issue with this stock which is why we always like to zone in on companies which have had their share prices literally left for dead. Why? Well, as we can see from the long-term chart below, the share price traded at similar oversold levels back in 2016 before embarking on a multi-month rally which brought shares to almost $10 a share by the end of that calendar year. Suffice it to say, because of the aggressive fast-paced swings we have seen in Corbus´s share price over the past few years, there isn´t any noteworthy overhead resistance to speak of on the long-term chart. This means we have the possibility of a return sling-shot type move to the upside if results of upcoming binary events were to go in the company´s favor. Remember, Corbus was a high single-digit stock last year predominately from just being able to progress trials in its various areas. This should give investors an idea of the significant unmet need Corbus´s offerings are targeting.
The next binary event for Lenabasum is the DETERMINE study which aims to provide a treatment for dermatomyositis. Shareholders will be aware here that the endpoint has been brought forward by almost 30 weeks which means data should be available sometime in the second quarter this year. From the various trials Lenabasum has been involved in to date, there's plenty of data which shows this molecule can certainly make an impact. Shareholders will be hoping to this effect that Dermatomyositis will be the program where Lenabasum will finally register a breakthrough in the systemic sclerosis space.
What was interesting in the systemic sclerosis space of late was the fact that the FDA approved Roche´s (OTCQX:RHHBY) candidate (Actemra) as it proved it was able to delay the adverse effects of adults suffering from lung disease. Although this drug is not a cure per se (as it merely slows down the adverse effects of lung function), it may point to a change in stance from the FDA with respect to being more lenient to prospective treatments in this space. Corbus has taken note and will no doubt go back to the drawing board to see if new implications can be brought to the table concerning Lenabasum which the FDA may look more favorably on. The upcoming DETERMINE study is crucial concerning Lenabasum as the molecule has already been pulled from doing further studies in the cystic fibrosis space.
Concerning other company activity, top-line data for the phase two study of Lenabasum in Systemic Lupus is expected toward the end of the year. Furthermore, as we can see below, Corbus has intentions to bring its early-stage internal pipeline (both agonists) forward into clinics as well as use its financial clout to grow the pipeline through acquisitions. For us though, it's all about the upcoming DETERMINE results. It will be interesting to see how much implied volatility increases before the binary event with shares at present being priced at well under $2 a share. Although management came out lately and declared its intentions with being able to fund operations through 2023, the company desperately needs good news much sooner than this. If implied volatility rises significantly in upcoming months, the risk/reward play will be attractive due to the inexpensive cost of shares at present.
Source : Company Presentation
To sum up, management believes the present quarterly burn rate of approximately $10 million will mean the company can fund itself through 2023. It's fair to say that the burn rate has come down a lot due to significant restructuring at the back-end of last year. Corbus still though is in a race against time. Although management is gaining more insights every quarter, the question is whether it can register a breakthrough sooner rather than later. We look forward to continued coverage.
