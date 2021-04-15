Photo by MARHARYTA MARKO/iStock via Getty Images

Quick Take

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) has filed to raise $500 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company provides medical equipment rental and management services to healthcare organizations in the United States.

AGTI is growing quickly and generating significant free cash flow, so the IPO is worth consideration.

Company

Minneapolis, Minnesota-based Agiliti was founded in 1939 to provide a wide range of medical equipment products and related services to the U.S. healthcare system.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Thomas Leonard, who has been with the firm since 2015 and was previously president of Medical Systems for CareFusion Corporation.

Below is a brief overview video of Agiliti's surgical services capabilities:

Source: Agiliti

The company’s primary offerings include:

Onsite managed services

Clinical engineering services

Equipment solutions

Agiliti has received at least $513 million from investors including private equity firm THL (Thomas H. Lee).

Customer Acquisition

The firm has more than 7,000 hospitals, delivery networks, and alternate site medical care providers, both privately-held and government-owned.

AGTI has a nationwide network of 98 service centers and numerous mobile service labs and centers of excellence, as the map shows here:

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2020 32.4% 2019 33.3%

Source: Company registration statement

The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, was 0.6x in the most recent reporting period.

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by IBISWorld, the U.S. medical equipment repair & maintenance market, which is a subset of the firm's service offerings, is expected to reach $3.4 billion in 2021, representing an annual growth over prior year of 1.7%.

The market will have grown at an estimated 2.1% average annual growth rate from 2016 to 2021.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an increasing demand for medical services as the U.S. population ages due to the Baby Boomer generation retiring at an average rate of 10,000 per day.

Also, another market research firm, Prescient Strategic Intelligence, puts the repair & maintenance market size much higher, at $8.3 billion in 2019 and growing at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2020 to 2030.

Grand View Research estimates the global hospital outsourcing market size at $271 billion in 2019 and expects it to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Below is a chart showing the historical and expected future growth of the U.S. hospital outsourcing services market:

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Allscripts (MDRX)

Cerner (CERN)

The Allure Group

Integrated Medical Transport

Sodexo (OTCPK:SDXOF)

Aramark (ARMK)

LogistiCare Solutions

Flatworld Solutions

Alere

ABM Industries (ABM)

Financial Performance

Agiliti’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Increased gross profit and gross margin

A swing to operating profit

Sharply increased cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2020 $ 773,312,000 26.1% 2019 $ 613,073,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2020 $ 286,347,000 51.3% 2019 $ 189,261,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2020 37.03% 2019 30.87% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin 2020 $ 36,058,000 4.7% 2019 $ (15,042,000) -2.5% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) 2020 $ (22,478,000) 2019 $ (35,274,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2020 $ 137,927,000 2019 $ 69,998,000

Source: Company registration statement

As of December 31, 2020, Agiliti had $206.5 million in cash and $1.46 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, was $82.1 million.

IPO Details

AGTI intends to sell 26.3 million shares of common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $19.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $500 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price. After the IPO, AGTI will continue to be controlled by private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (ex-underwriter options) would approximate $3.4 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 20.7%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We expect to use approximately $450.0 million of the net proceeds of this offering (or $520.0 million of the net proceeds of this offering if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full) to repay outstanding borrowings and related fees and expenses, under our Credit Facilities.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BMO Capital Markets, Citigroup, Jefferies, UBS Investment Bank, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Raymond James, MUFG, SMBC Nikko, Mischler Financial Group, and Siebert Williams Shank.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of the firm’s relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $2,442,201,385 Enterprise Value $3,412,861,385 Price / Sales 3.16 EV / Revenue 4.41 EV / EBITDA 94.65 Earnings Per Share -$0.17 Total Debt To Equity 0.00 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 20.47% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $19.00 Net Free Cash Flow $82,148,000 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share 3.36% Revenue Growth Rate 26.14%

Source: Company Prospectus

Commentary

AGTI is going public and plans to use the IPO proceeds to pay off debt incurred by paying a large dividend to private equity firm owner Thomas H. Lee.

This is typical of a private equity-owned company at IPO and unfortunately leaves no IPO proceeds for the firm’s future expansion plans.

The company’s financials have shown strong topline revenue growth and operating profits as well as operating cash flow growth.

Free cash flow for the calendar year 2020 was an impressive $82.1 million.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenue has increased and its Selling, G&A efficiency rate was 0.6x in the most recent reporting period.

The market opportunity for providing equipment rental and management services to U.S. healthcare organizations is substantial and expected to grow at a slow rate of growth over the coming years.

BofA Securities is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 73.2% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the relatively slow growth rate of the industry, at least as forecast by one market researcher.

As for valuation, management is asking IPO investors to pay an EV/Revenue multiple of 4.41x with a revenue growth rate of 26% and a free cash flow yield of 3.36%. While not cheap, the IPO appears reasonably valued given the firm’s growth rate and operational results.

AGTI is growing much faster than the industry rate of growth, indicating the firm is likely taking market share from other market participants, so the IPO is worth consideration.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: April 22, 2021.