Looking For Further Upside In mREIT Preferreds

Photo by anilakkus/iStock via Getty Images

This article was first released to Systematic Income subscribers on 26-Mar - any pricing is as of that date.

The mREIT preferreds sector has delivered steady gains to investors over the last few months. However, with the median price approaching $25 we take a look at how much upside is in store. Our main takeaway is that, in aggregate, the sector has further to go as it is still trading at wider credit spreads than in early 2020 despite a lower risk profile.

We also highlight a strategic position with further potential upside: the Arlington Asset Investment Corp 8.25% Series C (AAIC.PC) as well as more speculative, tactical plays due to likely redemptions of existing series and an improvement in coverage ratios, namely, the Invesco Mortgage Capital 7.5% Series C (IVR.PC) and the AG Mortgage Investment Trust 8% Series C (MITT.PC).

A Rising Tide Should Lift All Boats

The chart below shows the median price of the mREIT preferred stock sector.

Source: Systematic Income

There are two ways to interpret this broader trend. On the one hand, the median price of the sector is depressingly close to "par" which suggests that further gains are going to be a harder climb than the road to $25 over the last few months.

On the other hand, we have to keep in mind three key dynamics. First, the median price of the sector was trading around $26 at the start of 2020 which leaves further room for prices to rally from here.

Secondly, underlying risk-free rates are significantly lower than they were at the start of 2020, meaning that, on a credit spread basis, we should see an above $26 median sector price if valuation returns to early 2020 levels. The way we quantify this valuation vis-a-vis Treasury yields is via a spread-to-worst concept which subtracts each stock's yield-to-worst from its corresponding interpolated Treasury yield based on the worst date, be it the call date (if the stock is trading above "par") or the long bond otherwise. The median spread-to-worst chart shows that once we take into account lower Treasury yields, the median mREIT preferred is trading at a credit spread that is still about 2% wider of its early-2020 level.

Source: Systematic Income

The third key dynamic we have to keep in mind is the fact that the sector derisked over the past year. This has taken multiple forms, from some mREITs getting out of the credit business (e.g. IVR, TWO, ARR, etc.), significantly dropping leverage (nearly all mREITs), moving to non-recourse and non-mark-to-market financing over repo (e.g. MFA, MITT, NYMT, etc.) and redeeming preferreds which has raised equity/preferred coverage, sometimes even above the Dec-2019 levels (e.g. NLY).

So net-net, we should expect mREIT preferred credit spreads to move below their early 2020 levels, particularly since other credit sectors, such as high-yield corporate credit have already retraced their early 2020 levels despite boasting worse credit metrics than in early 2020.

Individual Focus

Apart from the general bullish stance that we maintain on the sector, there are a few individual stocks that may be posed for outperformance.

We split these potential opportunities into strategic and tactical. In the strategic bucket we have the Arlington Asset Investment Corp 8.25% Series C as our highest conviction position, currently trading at a 9.03% YTW - the highest in the sector. The stock has outperformed the sector since we added it to our High Income Portfolio about a month ago, however, we think there's further upside.

The chart below captures three valuation metrics we view as most important - the allocation to agency securities, economic leverage, and equity/preferred coverage. The stock has very low leverage (3.0x) for its level of agency percentage holding of 90% with equity/preferred coverage that's on the higher side across the sector. Our view remains that the stock is undervalued due to its failure to reinstate its common dividend which is actually a positive for the preferred though it likely puts some investors off as they interpret it as a sign of distress.

Source: Systematic Income Preferreds Tool

Fourth quarter numbers looked OK to us. Leverage ticked up from 2.5x to 3.0x (this is not the leverage figure AAIC disclosed – they use a different definition of leverage where they stick their unsecured debt into the denominator which understates their real economic leverage). Equity/Preferred coverage rose from 6.5x to 6.8x. Duration gap increased slightly to 2.0 which is good and a high number as far as agency-focused mREITs. MBS spread risk for a 25bp move in the basis rose to 6.9% which is on the low side in the sector.

In our last update of AAIC preferreds, we got the following pushback on our view: AAIC common coverage was thin and even lower post-baby bonds, management decisions were generally poor and interest coverage was low. In our view, these comments are either not factual or more relevant for the common than preferred stocks. First, the equity preferreds coverage ratio of AAIC is 6.8x – the range of the sector is 0.9x to 7.6x with the median at 4.9x so it’s bizarre to say that the AAIC coverage is thin as it’s right near the top. Secondly, baby bonds already are in the coverage figure since they’re part of the liability side of the balance sheet which goes into the shareholder equity figure. Thirdly, interest coverage is just not very important for mREIT preferreds. It’s not irrelevant but it probably doesn’t make it into the top 12 things to worry about. Fourthly, and I think this is an issue of failing to separate what matters for common holders and preferreds holders, but management strategy decisions (as distinct from risk management decisions) are hugely important for common shareholders but have a much lower beta for preferreds holders. Preferreds holders are focused on the downside while common shareholders are as equally focused on the upside.

AAIC, unusually, has both baby bonds and preferreds in its capital structure. One comment we received was that if baby bonds were refinanced with preferreds it would cause the equity/preferreds coverage to fall. This is correct but this comment has two problems. First, it treats baby bonds as different from the other recourse liabilities such as repo. Yes, the preferreds coverage would fall if the company redeemed the baby bonds and replaced them with preferreds. But that also would be true if the company unwound some of its repo and replaced the financing with the preferreds. There's nothing special about baby bonds here - both repo and baby bonds are senior to preferreds. Separately, there's also little reason for the company to replace its baby bonds with preferreds since preferreds are the most expensive borrowing source across repos, baby bonds, and preferreds.

The fact that the company's bonds are senior to preferreds also puts people off. However, from the preferreds perspective, the baby bonds are just as senior as repo. Imagine a scenario where the company replaced baby bonds with repo - the seniority position of the preferreds would not change. They were behind X amount of baby bonds and now they are behind an X amount of repo - they are in the same position. The implication is that if the company replaced all of its repo with baby bonds, the preferreds would be worse off but that's not the case - both repo and baby bonds are full recourse and fully ahead of the preferreds in the cap structure.

Apart from this strategic view on AAIC.PC, there are a couple of more speculative, tactical opportunities. As we have discussed a few times before, a big theme in the mREIT preferreds space is that of redemptions. Redemptions of existing series are very good for preferred shareholders as it raises the equity/preferred coverage – one of the key metrics in our sector allocation framework. There are a few trends pushing mREITs to redeem their preferreds. One is that many series have traded back up above par, making it economical to redeem. Secondly, the asset levels of many mREITs have been cut significantly so they don’t need as much funding across the capital structure as before. Thirdly, a number of mREITs have derisked and moved to an agency focus so a relatively expensive, non-mark-to-market, and non-recourse source of financing like preferreds just doesn’t make sense. This suggests that there are mREITs that aren’t super attractive at current equity/pref coverage level but may become more attractive once their preferreds start getting called. IVR is one of them – currently, the coverage is very low at just 2.3x which is why we have avoided the issuer despite very high yield levels for an agency-focused company. IVR-A is currently callable and trading a few percent below par so we wouldn't be surprised if it gets called if it trades higher which would raise coverage to 3.1x. That’s still not particularly high but even a marginal improvement could drive IVR.PC with its very long call date in 2027 significantly higher.

A similar dynamic exists for MITT.PC which has two other series currently callable with one series trading just a bit below "par." And although we wouldn't hold MITT preferreds as a strategic position, MITT.PC could very well outperform if we see a redemption in MITT.PA.

Both IVR.PC and MITT.PC have relatively long call dates which mean they can rally further above "par" than series with nearer call dates. They're also trading well below "par" which leaves more room for them to rally.

Takeaways

mREIT preferreds have had a great run over the past few months with the median price approaching $25. And although future gains are unlikely to be as fast as what we have seen over the past few months, a number of factors point further gains. The overall sector should benefit from its still-wide credit spread relative to early 2020 despite a stronger risk profile and a number of individual preferreds could outperform within the sector.