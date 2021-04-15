Energy Stocks Keep Climbing The Wall Of Worry

Photo by Aleksandra Golubtsova/iStock via Getty Images

Arising From the Ashes

Energy stocks have had an amazing run since March 23, 2020 - the date in which the stock market bottomed.

Recall that the sector was the hardest hit, losing 60% of its value, less than three months into 2020.

However, just as it was the hardest hit, it also was the quickest to recover, leading the scoreboard since March 23, 2020.

Yet, Still in the Dumpster

Overall, since the start of 2020, energy is still the worst sector (by far) and the only one that has delivered a negative total return.

Data by YCharts

Nonetheless, a closer look at the distribution of performance reveals that over the past month or two, energy stocks have actually detached from the stock market.

While most all other sectors are trading at, or very near, their all-time high, energy stocks are lagging.

Not only does the sector trade about 7% below its 52-week high...

Data by YCharts

... but prices of leading energy ETFs are way off their all-time highs.

So much so that these ETFs would need to double, triple, and even quadruple in order to get near their historical highs.

Data by YCharts

The Energy Glass: Too full (short term) or too empty (longer term)?

The question is, therefore, now what? Do we only look at the return over the past year and conclude that a pullback is due, or do we focus on the long-term implying that energy is still the cheapest sector across the entire market?

We lean towards the latter, for various reasons, out of which here are the top five:

1) Oil prices might have more room to run up.

Most operations can live happily with the current ~$60/barrel levels.

2) Inflation is raising its head, and commodity prices react accordingly.

Even as CPI and core CPI are up only 2.6% and 1.6%, respectively, over the past year, commodity prices are already reacting.

Over 40 types of products are already trading at least 2 standard deviations above their average.

3) Demand has now fully caught up with supply.

There's no excess supply anymore. If anything, there's a fear that lower capex and lack of development (of new fields) may lead to shortage.

4) It doesn't look as if allocation to energy stocks is excessive.

Energy is one of the sectors fund managers are the least overweight on.

5) This time is different.

Back in 2009, tech stocks outperformed energy stocks massively. Over the past year, especially since the last six months, energy stocks have taken the lead.

Furthermore, energy stocks are nowhere as expensive as tech stocks, and they keep getting cheaper as earnings forecasts improve.

E&P vs. MLPs

Principally, we like the midstream and downstream operations more than we like the upstream operations. Why so? Because we believe that the latter comes with a higher degree of risk.

Although E&P activity is potentially more rewarding (upon successful drilling/finding of fields), it's also riskier - requiring higher (ongoing) investments, and more sensitive to spot prices.

Add to that the higher yields offered by MLPs and you can understand why most of our energy picks belong to the midstream space.

Since March 23, 2020, MLPs have performed at least as good - and in most cases, better - than E&P names.

Data by YCharts

That's even more evident if we drill into specific holdings of our service, such as:

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP); also (CEQP.PR) and CEQP debt

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES)

MPLX LP (MPLX); also MPLX debt

Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL); also DKL debt

Energy Transfer LP (ET); also (ET.PD) and (ET.PE)

Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B)

Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)

NuStar Energy LP (NS); also (NS.PB)

PBF Logistics LP (PBFX)

Note that we have more holdings belonging to the energy sector, and the above list represent most, but not all of those.

Data by YCharts

Top picks for the rest of 2021

Crestwood Equity Partners LP, 9.25% Preferred Partnership Units was one of our best ideas in 2020, and we kept it as our top pick for 2021 (on a risk/reward basis).

CEQP.PR (or CEQP-, as it's shown on our Trading Alerts Directory) is our single largest holding. We bought a lot from this preferred share at rock-bottom prices last year, and we haven't sold a single share as of yet. As a matter of fact, we don't intend to sell a single share in the foreseeable future, unless the company comes up with an impossible-to-resist offer to buy back this series and delist it.

So far this year, this preferred share has delivered a total return of 18.4%, so it certainly stands up to its high regard.

When one names "top picks," it's important to clarify whether the criteria is based on upside (or total return) potential, or is it a combination of both risk and reward. We always based our suggestions, consequently to picks, on the latter. Therefore, it's not maximum return we're after, rather maximum return per unit of risk.

Having that in mind, here are our top picks for the remainder of 2021 (based on current, available, data):

Symbol Risk Rating* Yield Upside Potential** CEQP 2.5 - 3 9.0% 20% WES 3 6.5% 26% MPLX 2.5 - 3 10.4% 23% ET 3 7.6% 37% FANG 3 - 3.5 2.0% 23%

*Form a 1 (least risky) to 5 (most risky) scale (3 = average market risk); **Against our current price target

Please note:

1) It doesn't mean that there aren't other picks that are as good, but from a risk/reward perspective we believe that these are the ones offering the best combination.

2) The above is a list of groups, without us diving into the details of common stocks vs preferred shares vs corporate bonds; surely without us getting into all sorts of hedging that we employ, mostly by trading options.

3) The above list is based on the currently available data. Things may change fast, and we neither treat this as a 'close club', nor do we commit that current members of this club won't drop out, without further notice.

Bottom Line

Overall, we still think there's fuel in the energy sector's tank. Of course, this isn't March 2020, and one can't expect the same type of returns over the next year.

Nonetheless, we still view energy as one of (though not) the best sector out there, from a risk/reward perspective. Assuming that oil prices aren't about to drop - and we see lower risk (than usual) for that to happen - most other things are working in favor of energy stocks.

Although we don't buy much these days (rather sitting on holdings where we still see sufficient upside), we maintain our bullish rating and overweight allocation for the sector.

In spite of fund managers not looking at the sector as favorable as we do, analysts do assign the most upside to energy stocks from current levels.

Taking into consideration that this sector also is paying the highest yield, it does look as if energy stocks offer the most compelling combination of price appreciation and income, before accounting for the risk.

Having said all of that, it's important to note that there are also many companies within this sector that are struggling not only with profitability, but mainly with debt.

As such, one must not jump on this sector as if one shoe fits all. There's a lot of differentiation between traditional energy/fossil fuel to renewable/clean energy, between upstream, midstream, or downstream operations, and surely between very indebted entities to those that are able to pay out debt with excess/free cash flows.

Once again, we believe that MLPs offer a much better combination profile, when it comes to debt and cash flow, than E&P names.

If oil prices indeed move to $80 - there's certainly a case for E&P to claim superiority, as such levels would improve their results substantially (more than they would to MLPs). Nevertheless, we also keep in mind that OPEC is likely to become less restrictive, and that the production quotas that are currently in place might be eased over time (inside this year).

My co-pilot on Wheel of Fortune, Nikolaos Sismanis, will follow up on this article soon, with his own article, focusing on our top energy pick for the rest of 2021.

So stay tuned to him, stay tuned to this series (we hope to cover as many sectors and top picks as possible), and stay tuned to the below.