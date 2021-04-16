Don't Move To Cash, Or You'll Regret It

Photo by Diy13/iStock via Getty Images

Article Thesis

Markets are at all-time highs and valuations are looking relatively stretched. Nevertheless, due to ultra-low interest rates and rising inflation pressures, moving to cash is not a winning long-term strategy. Instead, hunting for undervalued stocks or investments that will benefit from rising inflation could be better choices for long-term-oriented investors.

Why Some May Favor Cash

At first sight, the reasoning to move to cash may look intriguing - markets have rallied a lot over the last year, are at all-time highs, and look relatively expensive. The current earnings multiple of the S&P 500 index, according to multl.com, is 42, whereas the median earnings multiple is around 15. Those are GAAP earnings, and forward earnings are likely more telling than trailing earnings, but even when we take a look at forward non-GAAP EPS estimates for the index, it looks pricey:

Data by YCharts

Based on current consensus estimates, the index trades for around 25 times 2021's earnings, and for around 22 times 2022's earnings. Both represent above-average valuations, as the index has mostly been valued at a mid-to-high teens earnings multiple in the past.

Looking at that singular fact, one may conclude that the market is overvalued and that it would thus be prudent to move to cash to wait for a better entry price. It is thus not a big surprise to see some pundits, analysts, and so on suggest that investors should move to cash, increase their cash holdings, lock in gains, etc. This, however, is not what we conclude. Factoring in additional data and not looking at equity market valuations in a vacuum, we believe that there are way better alternatives than going into cash.

What To Consider Before Going To Cash

First, let's look at the market's valuation relative to fixed-rate investments, instead of in a vacuum.

Data by YCharts

We see that, despite the fact that the S&P 500 earnings yield isn't especially high, it is still way higher than the yield one can get from treasuries. Based on estimates for 2022, the broad market offers an earnings yield of 4.5%, which is almost three times as high as the yield one can get from treasuries right now.

When we also add in that the S&P 500 earnings should grow over the long term, which will increase the earnings yield over the years, whereas bonds don't have any built-in growth, then equity markets do still look a lot better than treasuries. The same holds true for the comparison between equity markets and money market funds and other cash-like investments, which are all offering returns that are way lower than what one can reasonably expect from equities.

The next issue with holding a large cash allocation is inflation. Inflation has not been overly high over the last decade, but there are several data points that suggest that inflation may be more prominent going forward. First, the CPI rose at the fastest pace in almost a decade in March, at a rate of 0.6% on a month-to-month basis. The trailing 12-month percent change in March also was way higher than the 2% targeted by the Fed, at 2.6%.

Drivers for higher inflation included energy costs, which rose considerably over the last year due to the rise in oil and gas prices, but also other items, including wage inflation. Since these factors will likely remain in place, it is not a big surprise to see that inflation expectations are way ahead of 2% right now:

Data by YCharts

The current consensus sees prices rise by a little more than 3% a year. This is especially telling when one accounts for the fact that asset inflation is oftentimes not fully captured in CPI statistics:

Data by YCharts

Home prices have, for example, risen by 11% over the last year, which isn't really inflected in CPI statistics, thus what one could describe as the "real" loss of purchasing power may be even higher than 3% a year. Even when we just go with 3% a year, however, it seems quite clear that cash and most cash-like alternatives will be money-losing investments in the long run. If you invest your money into a CD with a rate of 0.2%, while inflation is eating away 3% of your purchasing power, you will have lost 10% of your net worth (in real terms) after just 4 years. Over longer periods of time, that effect compounds further, and real losses will grow even higher.

Compared to that, even owning the S&P 500 index at all-time highs seems like a good idea, as the earnings yield on the index is higher than expected inflation rates, while earnings of most companies should continue to grow in the long run. There are, however, better investments than owning the broad market as a whole, we believe. After all, valuations do seem relatively high on average, while at least some of the companies in the index seem quite vulnerable still and won't get back to pre-crisis levels of profitability in the near term - cruise lines, airlines, etc. come to mind.

Better Choices For Investors

Everyone should have a smallish cash position that is sufficient to pay for one's expenses for a couple of months, but that is not what this article is about. Instead, we want to focus on what one can do with one's long-term investments. Putting those long-term investments towards cash is, as explained above, likely a money-losing strategy due to inflation rates being way higher than returns on cash and equivalents.

Apart from owning the broad market in the form of an S&P 500 ETF or similar, which gives exposure to potentially overvalued stocks, one could also choose other strategies.

Strategies that may make sense include looking for undervalued stocks that are due to some reason neglected by the market, going for stocks that are inflation-protected thanks to their business models, or going for other types of assets. The third option may include buying real estate, which will likely deliver positive real long-term returns, buying gold, etc. Since this is a stock analysis community, we will not go in-depth here, though.

When it comes to stocks, three groups of companies stand out. First, one could invest in stocks that are less expensive than the broad market. This includes many choices from the healthcare industry, but also picks in energy and energy-related industries, real estate, etc.

Healthcare Stocks

Healthcare is an attractive industry overall, as operations are resilient to recessions, while margins are, on average, strong. On top of that, aging populations and medical innovation provide positive long-term growth tailwinds.

Data by YCharts

It is thus somewhat surprising to see companies such as AbbVie (ABBV), Bristol-Myers (BMY), Pfizer (PFE), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), or Merck (MRK) trade at significant to very large discounts to how the broad market is valued. On top of that, they offer dividend yields that are significantly higher than what one can get from the broad market or from treasuries and cash-like investments. When we consider that famed investors such as Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B) have been piling into these stocks in recent quarters, these stocks seem like quite attractive choices and worthy of a closer look.

Energy Stocks

Oil prices got devastated in 2020, but they have recovered to pre-crisis levels since then. Nevertheless, many energy names are trading below pre-crisis valuations right now. In cases where balance sheets got damaged, that makes sense, but there are also quality picks available at below-average valuations. We recently showcased a couple of picks that have more upside while also offering attractive yields, but investors should also look among energy-related industries. Midstream, for example, is an industry where investors can still find attractively-priced picks. Midstream, in general, is surprisingly resilient, valuations are low, and issues with building new pipelines mean that existing pipes become even more valuable.

Data by YCharts

Top choices in the industry include Enbridge (ENB), Enterprise Products (EPD), and MPLX (MPLX). All of these offer attractive dividend yields that are way higher than what one can get from fixed income investments, while they are also trading at valuations that are not high at all, compared to either their historic valuations or to how broad markets are valued right now.

REIT Stocks

Real estate properties can be a very solid long-term investment, but they are not for everyone. Those that favor buying stocks may want to look at a range of REITs that combine the underlying attractive fundamentals of real estate properties with the ease of buying and selling that is common for stocks. Not all REITs are attractively priced, of course, but pockets of the market do still seem like they could be rewarding in the long run.

Data by YCharts

REITs such as Realty Income (O), W.P. Carey (WPC), National Retail Properties (NNN), Omega Healthcare (OHI), or SL Green (SLG) still offer dividend yields of 4%-7%. On top of that, these REITs should be able to deliver at least some FFO and dividend growth in the long run, which means that the likelihood of them outperforming a money-losing cash investment is very high, I believe. Many REITs have inflation escalators in place if they use long lease terms, or they are able to adjust leases when using shorter lease terms, as is done by apartment REITs. This protects them relatively well from above-average inflation rates that could impact cash investments severely. On top of that, due to employing significant leverage, REITs tend to benefit from a lower-for-longer environment that allows them to access capital at very favorable rates to make accretive acquisitions or to refinance existing debt at lower yields.

Stocks That Could Outgrow Their Valuations

Many growth stocks are priced for perfection - Tesla (TSLA), Peloton (PTON), etc. come to mind. Even a stock such as Apple (AAPL) is trading at a steep premium to its historic median valuation, trading for 30 times forward earnings despite being past its ultra-high-growth days. There are, however, also some growth stocks that do not really seem expensive relative to the growth they should be able to deliver going forward, with Alibaba (BABA) being a prime example. Due to overblown worries about pressure from Chinese regulators, its shares can be bought for 24 times forward earnings, which does not at all seem expensive when one considers that Alibaba has delivered great growth during the pandemic and before, and will likely do the same in the future. Facebook (FB) may also fit that bill, as its shares trade at a discount compared to many other tech giants, at 26 times forward earnings, even though it has gotten more expensive over the last couple of weeks.

Stocks With Built-In Inflation Protection

As mentioned above, many REITs have built-in inflation protection due to escalators in lease contracts, but there are also other stocks that will do well in an inflationary environment. This holds true for commodity companies such as mining giants like Rio Tinto (RIO) and BHP (BHP). Goldman Sachs (GS) recently stated that copper could run to $15,000 per ton over the next four years, and due to unprecedented monetary stimulus and growing demand due to the build-out of EV infrastructure, that seems like a possible scenario for sure. Other metals, such as iron (SCO:COM), nickel (LN1:COM), etc. have risen quite a lot over the last year as well, and more could be coming for them, too. Growing infrastructure spending in the US, strong economic growth in China, and the aforementioned EV tailwinds could translate to more gains for these commodities and others, which is why some are predicting a new commodities supercycle already. At Cash Flow Kingdom, we also like royalties play Altius Minerals (OTCPK:ATUSF) for its commodity exposure that should do well in an inflationary environment.

Foreign Stocks

Last but not least, when one concludes that US equity markets are somewhat pricey right now, there is also the possibility to look for equities in other countries. The aforementioned Alibaba fits that bill, but one could also take exposure via country indices if one is inclined to do so.

Source: bbntimes.com

In the above chart, we see that ex-US stocks are, on average, a lot cheaper than US stocks. This may be justified in many cases due to macro risks, political uncertainties, etc. But there are still opportunities abroad, and countries such as Canada offer, on average, way lower valuations despite a relatively low-risk backdrop that seems at least comparable to the US.

A lesser-known international stock we started to cover recently is Vonovia (OTCPK:VNNVF) (OTCPK:VONOY), a German apartment player with a solid dividend growth track record that is not trading at an expensive valuation. Despite being up 8% in just one month, shares still could be worthy of a closer look today.

Takeaway

Yes, markets have run up quite a lot over the last year, and they are not at all inexpensive. But for long-term investors, cash is still not a good choice. Returns on cash investments are abysmal, and inflation will lead to negative real returns, especially since inflationary pressures are rising.

In an ultra-low-rates world, cash just isn't a good choice, and time in the market beats timing the market. There are still many choices that aren't looking too expensive, in US equity markets and overseas, and since "Cash is Trash", we do not believe that moving to a very high cash allocation will be a good choice. We believe that remaining invested but avoiding overvalued hype stocks - and, instead buying undervalued quality picks - will pay off in the future, as it has in the past.