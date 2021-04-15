Photo by Carpe89/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) is a producer of packaging products with a worldwide presence. The biggest division in the corporate structure is consumer packaging which accounts for almost half of the revenue where rigid paper containers (like the Pringles boxes) are the main product. Sonoco is currently working through a restructuring which saw an impairment charge in the thermoforming business while some smaller assets were sold. At the end of 2020, Sonoco completed the sale of its European contract packaging business for $120M while more recently the display and packaging business was sold for $80M in cash. These two sales are relatively small and will help Sonoco to streamline the company with a focus on its main products and I don't anticipate any noteworthy negative impact on the financials this year as Sonoco is guiding for an operating cash flow of $570-600M for the entire financial year.

2020 wasn’t as disastrous as it could have been

In 2020, Sonoco Products generated total revenue of in excess of $5.2B, which is a decrease of less than 3% compared to the preceding year. As the COGS decreased by roughly the same percentage, the gross profit came in at $1.05B, just about 3% lower than in 2019 as well.

While the decrease in gross profit remained very manageable, Sonoco reported a decrease of almost 24% in its operating profit. Not because the SG&A expenses suddenly increased, no, as you can see on the image above, the main culprit were the higher restructuring and impairment charges of almost $146M which is more than twice as high as compared to the 2019 restructuring expenses of less than $60M.

The net interest expense also increased, from $61M to about $72M, but according to the official outlook, Sonoco expects the interest expenses to decrease again by approximately $12M this year, so I’m not too worried about the higher interest expense in 2020. While the net income in FY 2020 was just $207.5M resulting in an EPS of $2.06/share, it’s pretty clear the underlying result is much stronger as the bottom line includes a higher than average interest expense and a much higher restructuring and impairment charge.

What really matters these days are the incoming cash flows. Sonoco is guiding for FY 2021 capex of $300M and it would be nice to see if the company can cover everything with its incoming operating cash flow.

And that very clearly will be the case. Sonoco generated an operating cash flow of almost $706M although this clearly includes a cash boost from changes in the working capital. Adjusting the operating cash flow for those working capital changes results in an adjusted operating cash flow of approximately $607M.

While the total capex was about $194M, this means the underlying free cash flow result of Sonoco Products was approximately $411M. Divided by 100.5M shares outstanding, this resulted in a free cash flow per share of approximately $4.1/share. Which makes the current share price of just north of $60 not overly expensive.

Sonoco recently hiked its quarterly dividend from $0.43 to $0.45/share on a quarterly basis. The annualized dividend of $1.80/share currently represents a dividend yield of just under 3%. Considering the dividend will cost the company just $181M per year, the current yield seems to be very sustainable as the payout ratio based on the free cash flow result is less than 50%. This should also enable Sonoco to continue to hike its dividend, as it has been doing for almost four decades now.

The balance sheet: stronger, and ready for the future

The cash generated in 2020 was mainly added to the treasury. In fact, Sonoco didn’t even use the cash to pay down debt as it wanted to maintain its financial flexibility. That’s why it ended the year with almost $600M in cash on the balance sheet. The net debt as of the end of 2020 was approximately $1.14B, an improvement compared to the $1.54B net debt as of the end of 2019 (although the cash bump was also caused by the completion of the sale of a business division, which resulted in a $100%+ cash inflow). While the reflex to hoard cash was understandable, Sonoco will now start to deploy the cash reserves.

Thanks to the strong balance sheet and the anticipated positive cash flow hitting the company’s treasury, Sonoco Products should have no issues to cover the anticipated $300M in capex planned for this year. The capex increase is due to the restart of Project Horizon.

Project Horizon was announced in 2020 and the company is planning to spend $83M in an attempt to strengthen its uncoated recycled paperboard system in the USA. The switch will generate substantial cost savings and Sonoco is anticipating to save about $24M per year which means the return on investment will be close to 30%. Once Project Horizon has been completed, I expect the capex level to drop again to around $200M per year.

Investment thesis

2020 was an excellent year for Sonoco, and I’m looking forward to seeing how the company will perform this year, and perhaps I’m even more curious to see the performance once Project Horizon will have been completed. Sonoco is still looking for potential M&A as the company was rumored to be among the bidders for Crown Holdings (CCK) can unit, but lost out to private equity bidders.

I don't see any noticeable risks here other than the general market sentiment. Throughout 2020 the demand for Sonoco's products remained strong, and this will likely continue in 2021 as demand is picking up again. On top of that, Sonoco has been able to increase its prices which means that it will be able to pass on some of the higher costs for its raw materials to its customers. As Sonoco mainly works with paper and cardboard products, it could perhaps pick up some business from ESG-minded clients making the switch from aluminum/tin packaging to more sustainable solutions. While the outlook for 2022 is obviously still uncertain, any potential hiccups could be mitigated by the results of Project Horizon, which will add in excess of $20M per year to the EBITDA.

From 2022 on, Sonoco should be able to consistently generate in excess of $400M in free cash flow per year and I think the stock should be considered on any pullback. I currently don’t have a position in Sonoco, but the company clearly is on my watch list.