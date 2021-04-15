IWM: Consolidating, Maybe Topping. Pause For Now

Photo by Viktoriia Hnatiuk/iStock via Getty Images

Whenever I look at an ETF that tracks a broader index, I first look at the macroeconomic backdrop to determine if the economy is expanding or contracting. I then look at the index's charts to determine its trend and whether or not taking a position is warranted.

Investment thesis: The IWM has had massive gains since last Spring and is currently consolidating at highs. Hold off on this index for now.

The macroeconomic backdrop is positive. The federal government has passed several stimulus packages to jump-start economic growth; the latest package provided an additional $1.9 billion dollars in stimulus. The Fed's posture is dovish: The above "dot plot" shows that no Fed governor will vote to raise rates this year. So far, only four think rates will be higher next year.

The economy is currently expanding, as explained by this summation of economic activity from the latest Beige Book (emphasis added):

National economic activity accelerated to a moderate pace from late February to early April. Consumer spending strengthened. Reports on tourism were more upbeat, bolstered by a pickup in demand for leisure activities and travel which contacts attributed to spring break, an easing of pandemic-related restrictions, increased vaccinations, and recent stimulus payments among other factors. Auto sales grew, even as new vehicle inventories remained constrained by microchip shortages. The picture in nonfinancial services generally improved, partly supported by strengthening demand for transportation, professional and business, and leisure and hospitality services. Despite widespread supply chain disruptions, manufacturing activity expanded further with half the Districts citing robust growth. Bankers in most reporting Districts saw modest to moderate increases in overall loan volumes. Sustained high demand and tight supply of single-family homes further pushed up prices, and builders noted ongoing production challenges, including rising costs. Reports on commercial real estate and construction varied, with activity in the hotel, office, and retail segments generally remaining weak. Agricultural conditions were mostly stable over the reporting period. Activity in the energy sector was mixed; coal production fell, while oil and gas drilling was flat to up. Outlooks were more optimistic than in the previous report, boosted in part by an acceleration in COVID-19 vaccinations.

The above data is confirmed by the following charts of the main coincidental indicators:

Personal income less transfer payments (left) have regained most of their losses caused by the pandemic. Payrolls (right) have regained about half their losses. Retail sales (left) are at a five-year high. Industrial production (right) has recouped most of its losses.

Finally, predictions are for a solid 1Q21 GDP figure:

The Atlanta Fed's Nowcast (above in green) is predicting 6% growth in 1Q21. The blue-chip consensus is about 4.25%.

Now let's turn to the IWM and compare its performance to the DIA, OEF, SPY, QQQ, IJH, and IWC over various time frames using data from Finviz.com:

Week Month 3-Months 6-Months 1 Year IWM 5th 6th 7th 2nd 2nd

The IWM is the clear long-term winner. But its performance has lagged during shorter time frames.

The charts explain why: IWM using only EMAs

Let's start by looking at the EMAs, which strip out the day-to-day volatility of price fluctuations. The 10-day EMA (in blue) started to trend sideways in mid-February; the 20-day (in red) followed suit at the beginning of March. In other words, in the short term, price gains stalled.

IWM Weekly

The weekly chart provides more clarification. During the last year, the index has rallied 149%, primarily in two legs; the first lasted from 03/20 to 08/20 while the second lasted from 11/20 to 03/21. Prices have been consolidating between $220 and $235 during the last month. Volume spiked in late February and early March which might be a selling climax. IWM 1-year; daily time frame.

In early March, prices broke their trend line that started in November of last year. Since then, prices have been consolidating sideways. Prices are now forming a head and shoulders top, which is clearer...

IWM 3-Month

... on the 3-month chart.

I have a hard time buying that the market is about to sell off massively. The underlying economic picture is just too positive to make that argument. But a long period of consolidation at or around highs is very conceivable, especially given the strength and size of the gain the IWM had since last Spring. For now, hold off.