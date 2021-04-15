Photo by ffikretow/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

An ETF that tracks the performance of stocks involved in the healthcare equipment and healthcare supplies space (XHE) has enjoyed a prosperous year, beating the S&P500 during this period (XHE-57%, S&P500-45%); one stock within this healthcare supplies space- West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST), has managed to even outdo the XHE, delivering returns of over ~80% within the last 12 months.

Source: Yahoo Finance

It's not as if WST was previously a bog-standard stock, and in fact, did have, and still has, a lot of commendable qualities (which I will touch upon later), but there’s no doubt that COVID-19 has raised the profile of the stock, and brought it to the collective consciousness of large investors. To see really big moves in a stock, it’s imperative to see institutional investor interest deepening, and that’s been quite evident with WST. Pre-COVID, at the start of Jan-2020, the number of institutions pursuing WST was less than 1000; by the end of the year, that figure had grown by ~40%!

Source: YCharts

The clamor for the WST stock can also be validated by the valuation multiple that people are now prepared to shed out to own it. It’s relatively uncommon to spot a stock trading at valuation levels twice that of its 5-year average, but that’s what you currently get with WST; on a forward P/E basis, the stock now trades at a gargantuan multiple of over 50x, whilst its 5-year average is around 27x! So, what’s all this fuss about?

Company profile

Well WST is the sort of business that tends to flourish when the environment for injectable medicines picks up. In essence, WST’s core operations focus on providing containment, delivery systems, and packaging for injectable medicines. The standout items within WST's product portfolio include things such as stoppers, seals, syringes, cartridge components, self-injection systems, etc. and some of these products are fundamental in ensuring drug compatibility and stability. Without getting too esoteric about things, you can imagine what the prospect of millions and millions of vaccine jabs around the world could do for a business such as WST.

Even though WST is based in Pennsylvania-US, it is present in around 50 locations around the world, and owns 25 manufacturing facilities globally (thus reducing logistics and supply-chain challenges whilst catering to a certain geographic market). In effect, across all its units, WST manufactures around 100m components per day. In addition to its well-diversified geographic presence, its end-market diversification too is something noteworthy; it has clients not only in the traditional pharmaceutical space (26%) but also in areas such as the high-growth biologics (31%), generics (20%), and contract-manufacturing (23%). Also, a lot of injectable packaging companies tend to suffer from significant client concentration, but with WST this isn’t an issue, as no single client accounts for more than 10% of the group net sales (Source: Annual report).

Source: WST Q4 presentation

One of WST's products that is very popular in the biologics space is Daiko Crystal Zenith which is a high-performance polymer in the form of vials, cartridges, and syringes. This is a very useful alternative to glass-based products as the risk of breakage is much lower, and it can withstand difficult conditions within cold storage environments. In a sensitive segment such as biologics, products such as these have an edge. Worth noting that WST’s biologics segment (which is also its largest segment) was one of the key drivers of the Q420 sales performance, delivering double-digit growth

Source: WST website

COVID-19 impact

As mentioned before, COVID-19 has largely had a beneficial impact on WST; WST’s products, most notably its high-value products such as FluroTec coated components, Westar components, NovaPure components, and Daikyo components, have benefitted due to the broad surge in demand for vaccines, anti-viral treatments, and treatment of underlying COVID-19 symptoms. WST pegged the beneficial impact of all this at roughly $99m in FY20. It looks like they’re only getting started, as, on the recent earnings call, management stated that they were expecting an incremental sales benefit of ~$260m for FY21! To cope with this, they've also decided to ramp up CAPEX spend from $174m in FY20 to approx $235m in FY21. Note that it hasn't all been hunky-dory, there are some end-markets such as animal health and dental within the pharma segment, that have seen demand slowdown over the past 12 months, but management did clarify that it wasn’t material; going forward as confidence picks up, and people resort to more discretionary and elective procedures, you’d think some of this business could also come back and start contributing to the topline.

A few other noteworthy facets of the WST story

Almost a decade ago, WST had a net debt position of $240m; since then, there’s been quite a dramatic change in the financial profile with the company turning it into a net cash position of $38.9m by FY17. Over the last 3 years, WST has continued to take significant strides in this area with the net cash position growing every year, and as of Dec-20, it stood at an impressive figure of close to $350m! It’s quite unusual for a company of WST’s ilk to be maintaining such a remarkable financial profile; it speaks volumes about the company’s operating prowess and relative self-sufficiency that they’re able to maintain such impressive growth rates, without the aid of significant debt. Basically, over the last 3-years, operating income has grown at 21% and free cash flow has grown at 36%. The asset base too has grown at 14% over this period, and because of their strong operating cash flow generation, they haven’t had to get overly reliant on external financing. Qualities such as this could come in very useful during the next 12-18 months as the growing prospects of a tightening rate cycle ahead could make other financially levered peers less appealing.

I also have to commend the growing share of WST's high-value products (HVP) within the product mix; these are high-margin products and are instrumental in driving greater flow-through from the top-line to the bottom line. In 2018 the HVP share was 41%; it has picked up over the last two years and in FY20 came in at 46%.

Source: WST Annual report

This has clearly impacted the margin profile of WST as well; three years back, WST was averaging around 13-14.5% on the EBIT margin front, now it is at record highs of 19%.

Source: YCharts

If you’re an investor who likes regular dividend inflows then WST is unlikely to let you down. They’ve maintained quite an impeccable track record of growing their annual dividends for over 27 years now. Their strong cash generation qualities mean they are unlikely to curtail this even if Capex and M&A priorities pick up in the future.

Closing thoughts

There's little doubt that WST is a high-quality stock, and it's clear that there's been a strong degree of re-rating in the valuation post-COVID-19, but is the story compelling enough to pay the sort of the multiple that the stock is currently demanding? Here are a few additional things to consider.

Whilst providing the FY21 guidance, the management stated that they expect to generate revenues to the tune of $2.5bn-$2.525bn; within that guidance they also stated that they expect FX to be a tailwind, adding $75m for the year. Now looking at the latest estimates, I feel that consensus has gone a little overboard with an FY21 number of $2.55bn already baked in when we still have the entire year to go through.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Also, whilst the dollar index has come off a little bit over the last couple of weeks, in Q1-21, it was still very strong, appreciating by~4%. I'm not sure the consensus has accounted for this. As mentioned before, WST has a global presence with~54.6% of its sales coming from abroad, so clearly FX (at least so far) could wipe off a bit of that consensus number which is already higher than the high point of WST’s guidance.

Then I've been looking at the texture of WST's strong organic growth over the last few quarters. Sequentially this has improved from around $492m per quarter to around $580m quarter, and much of this improvement has been driven by the volume & mix effect that has continued to display an upward trajectory through the quarters. I just feel that if you want to be paying the multiples that WST is demanding, you ought to see sustained pricing power as well, and if the markets for WST’s products are as resilient as management claims to be, then they should ideally have been able to see pricing growth pickup too. But as you can see from the chart, whilst volume/mix trends have been robust (Q1-12%, Q2-13%, Q3-17%, Q4-19%), pricing power has dwindled over the last couple of quarters after peaking in Q2-20. Presumably, competition has ramped up and there are other peers bringing capacity on board.

Source: Compiled from the quarterly presentations and prepared by the writer

I was also quite surprised to learn of the alacrity with which WST has been able to ramp up its manufacturing capacity in HVP products such as FluroTec and NovaPure over such a short duration (according to the management the first batch of 45-ton hydraulic presses were completed at the end of 2020, and they expect to bring more on board in H1). If these are products where the manufacturing capacity can be ramped up in such a short period, then you do wonder how long it will be before peers too bring more capacity to the market. The point I'm trying to make is that if your product is easily scalable and replicable then you're unlikely to be able to maintain premium pricing for too long; this then just becomes a volume game where you could see price-cutting ahead to win share. Also, how long before this euphoria for the injectable market for vaccines slows down? Could we see other delivery mechanisms catch up? Of course, there's more to WST than just the vaccine story, but this is what’s been driving the share over the last year or so.

Source: Trading View

Speaking of the share and its patterns on the monthly chart, we can see that since April-20 it has been forming a bullish pennant pattern, where you’ve had a strong up move with increased volume from April to August-20, followed by sideways movements since September. This current phase since September is a bit of a tricky phase because you can see that both the bulls and the bears have been making concerted efforts to pull the share up (towards $312) and down (towards $253), but neither side has been successful, as it has always managed to close far beyond those levels (this is reflected in the shape of strong wicks both on the upside and the downside). Looking ahead, next week, the company will publish its Q1 results and that could prove to be the ideal trigger for the stock to breakout, or break down from its current zone of indecision. You may see some long positions being built ahead of results but given the inherent lack of trend since September, I wouldn’t want to make any definitive bets over which side is likely to win. Neutral.