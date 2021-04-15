Photo by Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

A great idea (or strategy) is often made to seem to be a bad idea (or strategy) by bad execution … or impatience.” ― Mokokoma Mokhonoana

Today, we revisit Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) as the stock has been crushed so far this April (above). The trigger was that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seemed to blindside the company by pointing to deficiencies in its marketing application for its franchise drug Pimavanserin in hallucinations and delusions associated with dementia-related psychosis.

This is definitely a setback, but still could get resolved either via more direct discussion or actions to address issues or via a new study. At this point, investors should assume the worst-case scenario in which the company will have to conduct another trial which would take several years.

However, this FDA action does not affect the indication for which the drug already is approved. There's at least $1 billion peak sales in that indication, of which Acadia Pharmaceuticals should deliver more than $500 million in 2021, not to mention off-label use for the drug even if it's not approved for additional indications.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals has a pile of cash on its balance sheet as well (over $630 million as of the end of FY2020), so financing is not an issue. This event also could make the company more open to a possible buyout, which has been long rumored. Acadia has some other assets in the pipeline and seems worth considerably more than its $3.4 billion market cap it now trades at from a sum-of-the-parts perspective.

Here's the perspective of analyst firms since the CRL was formally received 10 days ago. Seven analyst firms including RBC Capital, Needham and JPMorgan, have reiterated Buy ratings, almost all with downward price targets due to the uncertainty triggered by the FDA action. New price targets proffered within these new ratings range from $26 to $40 a share. The following is pretty typical of analyst commentary offered within these revisions.

Cantor Fitzgerald maintained their overweight rating while cutting their price target to $45 from $70 after this initial FDA news broke and then again to $33 after the official CRL was received while maintaining their Outperform rating. Here is the current view of the analyst.

The price target change is a result of Acadia having received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for the pimavanserin sNDA for dementia-related psychosis, which clearly increases regulatory risk, and pushes out timing of potential TAM expansion with a broader approval beyond Parkinson's Disease psychosis. The analyst sees the valuation as attractive on an EV/sales basis and, despite the challenged sentiment on FDA and Pima' prospects in DRP, would be a buyer for only the current PDP-driven revenue stream growth." Eight analyst firms including Oppenheimer and Merrill Lynch have maintained or downgraded to Hold ratings since the CRL was received. Price targets proffered from this group range from $18 to $26 a share.

Verdict:

A lot of bad news seems more than priced into the shares after this week's plunge. Any sort of positives in resolving the FDA action could obviously move the stock and the company has some milestones in parts of its pipeline (see above) to keep an eye on. The company is executing well and its fourth quarter results, beat both top and bottom line expectations when posted in late February.

I think in a worst case scenario, the stock is still likely to trade sideways. The official complete response letter or CRL Acadia was received on April 5 and should be fully priced into the shares at this point, setting up a simple covered call opportunity.

With the stock trading just above $21 a share, I would utilize either September $20 call strikes or the December call strikes for this simple option strategy to provide extra downside protection. The last trade on the September $20 strike is just over $4 a share as we submit for publication and the last trade on the January $20 call strike was right at $5.50 a share. These strikes appear to have the most liquidity in the chain at the $20 price level.

Give water enough time and it will carve a tunnel through the thickest mountain.” ― Marty Rubin

