Within the high-growth consumer brands space, Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) is one of my favorite long-term plays. I've built up a larger and larger position in Canada Goose as it kept dropping throughout the pandemic, confident that the company's incredibly well-known brand and strong execution would carry it through a particularly difficult year.

We can already begin to see a light at the end of the tunnel for Canada Goose. In the company's most recent earnings release, the company showed a return to growth, albeit small - driven by massive acceleration in online sales. And though the company has not formally guided to any results in 2021, I think a combination of easy comps versus 2020 as well as pent-up demand (especially for Canada Goose's wholesalers) should strongly benefit the company this year.

Shares of Canada Goose have lifted more than 30% already this year, benefiting as investors poured their hopes on the "reopening" trade and favored value over growth. In my view, Canada Goose, which still remains ~40% down from all-time highs notched in late 2018, still has plenty of firepower left for a rally.

My bullish take on Canada Goose is similar to my bullish stance on YETI (YETI), another popular consumer brand. I like that these companies, hammered by the pandemic, took the opportunity to focus on online execution and drive up margins (by leaning less on resellers and wholesalers).

Here's the shortlist of the bullish drivers for Canada Goose:

Tremendously strong online execution. This one sits at the top of my list because, in my view, the shift toward the online channel is a sustained tailwind - one that improves gross margin, reduces customer acquisition costs, and strengthens the brand. Canada Goose drove ~40% y/y growth in e-commerce sales in its all-important Q3 (the December quarter, which is the biggest quarter for Canada Goose due to its focus on heavy outerwear).

Huge gross margins. Canada Goose's high-60s gross margin looks more like a tech company than a retail company and affords the company with lots of room for scalability.

Canada Goose's high-60s gross margin looks more like a tech company than a retail company and affords the company with lots of room for scalability. Smart push into China. Mainland China is the world's biggest buyer of luxury goods, and Canada Goose's >$1,000 parkas are no exception. Amid a tough 2020 for the rest of the world, the addition of more stores in China and more dedicated marketing in the region has continued to be a bright spot for Canada Goose.

Mainland China is the world's biggest buyer of luxury goods, and Canada Goose's >$1,000 parkas are no exception. Amid a tough 2020 for the rest of the world, the addition of more stores in China and more dedicated marketing in the region has continued to be a bright spot for Canada Goose. New categories and potential for continuous expansion. A strong consumer brand can give birth to an ever-expanding number of categories to grow into. Canada Goose is launching a highly anticipating footwear lineup this fall, one that can not only unlock new revenue growth but also reduce the overall company's seasonal dependence on winter jackets. A successful footwear launch could also prompt the company to enter other new categories like accessories down the line.

While Canada Goose management's official outlook on 2021 states that the company still faces an "uncertain world," I'm a lot less uncertain about Canada Goose's bullish future. The fact that the stock has slipped slightly and traded sideways since March presents a good buying opportunity.

Stay long here and ride the upward trend.

Q3 recap: online strength and China drive a return to growth

We can now go through Canada Goose's most recent quarterly results in greater detail. Take a look at the Q3 earnings summary below:

Figure 1. Canada Goose Q3 results Source: Canada Goose Q3 earnings release

Canada Goose's revenue returned to 5% y/y growth to C$474.0 million, beating Wall Street's much feebler C$417.8 million (-8% y/y) expectations by a huge thirteen point margin. This growth also represents substantial acceleration versus the -34% y/y decline that Canada Goose suffered in Q2.

The big beat was attributed to two things. One, obviously, is the online strength I've been discussing. E-commerce revenue in the quarter grew 39.3% y/y, which is a big acceleration over just 10% y/y growth in Q2. Back in Q2, management had hinted that the company saw performance begin to accelerate in September - but the degree of that acceleration throughout the full third quarter was obviously much higher than most had anticipated. Management notes that the company prepared for a traffic spike in winter by strengthening its backend IT, and was rewarded with "record traffic" in Q3 and double-digit online growth in each of its key markets.

A second important anchor is China. The company's new fleet of retail locations in Mainland China are performing well, driving a 41.7% y/y growth in China DTC revenue in Q3. The company reports that performance in China retail locations is very "near pre-pandemic levels" and that two upcoming openings in Shanghai and Changchun can drive further recovery.

One other important thing to note for the top line: Canada Goose did grow its wholesale revenue to C$160.8 million (+11% y/y), but this revenue growth was primarily attributable to the timing of reseller shipments. Typically Canada Goose's partners would order a chunk of their winter inventory ahead of Q3; but this year due to pandemic uncertainty, shipments were delayed and benefited Q3. Still, however, we would expect sell-through strength from reseller partners to pick up in 2021 as more stores re-open (hence allowing Canada Goose to replenish partner inventory and continue growing wholesale revenue).

CFO Jonathan Sinclair's remarks on the Q3 earnings call also note that inventory has been in a healthy and declining position:

Inventory decreased by 2.6% relative to Q3 last year, and 17.8% relative to the end of fiscal 2020. We remain on track to deliver a significant year-over-year decline as we close out fiscal 2021 [...] I think when it comes to inventory, I mean clearly, we're reporting a modest decline this quarter, it’s exactly where we want it to be. We've always said that we're going to pull down on the inventory levels at the start of the year that's exactly how this is playing out. And it may be generated a huge amount of our cash flow in Q3 as a vertical manufacturer with an evergreen offering."

Margins have also skyrocketed for Canada Goose, thanks in large part to the growing mix of e-commerce revenue. There is a huge difference in margin profile between the e-commerce and wholesale channels due to trade discounts, as one might expect: Canada Goose notes that margins are in the mid-70s for DTC and mid-to-high 40s for wholesale. So this means that for every 1% of revenue mix that Canada Goose leans into direct channels, its gross margin would improve by roughly 30bps.

As mentioned before, Canada Goose's 66.8% gross margin (+80bps y/y for the quarter) more closely resembles a technology company than it does a retailer. The company also managed to keep its EBIT relatively flat at C$157.9 million, despite the fact that many of its most productive retail locations were shuttered.

Key takeaways

Canada Goose is a fantastic, brand-driven company that is taking full advantage of the pandemic to flex its e-commerce muscles - a strategy that will have hugely positive, sustainable impacts on profitability and scalability going forward. Keep riding the upward momentum on this name.