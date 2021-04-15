Photo by Mutlu Kurtbas/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis Update

Changes in Reimbursement Rates Place iRhythm's Entire Forward Business Model Under Threat

In early April, Medicare administrative contractor (“MAC”) Novitas Solutions updated their reimbursement rates for External electrocardiographic ("ECG") recording codes. These moves have a profound impact on iRhythm Technologies’ (NASDAQ:IRTC) business model moving beyond 2021, and therefore must be heavily considered in the IRTC investment debate. IRTC’s top-line growth is directly tied to developments here, as around 27% of total sales is exposed to Medicare reimbursements for the company. From the announcement, the codes CPT 93243 and 93247 were set at $103 and $115 respectively, and are actually retrospective to the 1st of January this year. Although these new stipulated rates outpace the ~$43 figure that was set back in January, they are still a significant chunk lower than the ~$300 rate that IRTC was eligible for under previous agreement with Novitas. Furthermore, as these new rates will ultimately reduce capital inflows, key growth levers for the company are in jeopardy, unless historical rates can be obtained.

Exhibit 1. IRTC Single-year price performance

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

IRTC claims they will withdraw their Zio XT service to Medicare if these rates are to remain in situ, thereby placing pressure on Novitas to open up the door for a more respectable reimbursement discussion. It is not feasible to provide the service under the current rates economics, as management exclaim. As such, IRTC has mentioned that it has already begun to discontinue servicing Medicare with their Zio XT segment, that was expected to begin in the 2nd quarter. Management are particularly upset with the decision to devalue the economic value of the 2 offerings, that does not align or reflect the value that the company places on these segments themselves. Equally as unfortunate is that the company's operating model moving forward is directly in jeopardy, and that gross margins and operating leverage will undoubtedly face downward pressures, alongside headwinds to revenue volumes over the coming periods. Compounding this point is that the ECG segment seems to be the most important MAC designation for IRTC.

Consequently, we have become less serious on IRTC shares, as much of the upside that was baked into valuations and forward price targets previously was contingent on these most recent developments turning favourably for the company. In this report, the most compelling parts of the IRTC investment debate are covered in detail, to guide investors in their own reasoning.

Immediate Reflection on The Charts

Much of the news was reflected immediately on the chart for the company, as has been the case for IRTC over several announcements in this domain. To illustrate, shares ticked up around 68% in a matter of moves on announcements back in July and August last year, as seen on the chart below. Since, shares have trended sideways, however, an immediate drawdown was observed back in January on the initial news of these new reimbursement codes. Shares plunged to the lows that weren't seen until August of 2020, and given the most recent announcements in early April, have again pulled back significantly with a gap fill that drove shares to below $90 and change to today's trading.

As mentioned, these reimbursement announcements have been key inflection points for investors over the past single year period to date, especially given that much of the future earnings potential was tied into revenues generated by Medicare in IRTC’s case. Therefore, the market is, in our view, correctly discounting IRTC shares on true reflection of the uncertainty and lower payoff potential with a position here. Investors can also observe this market activity on the chart below, paying close attention to the inflection points around the reimbursement announcements.

Exhibit 2. Reimbursement announcements are key inflection points for investors (long/short) in IRTC's investment debate Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

Path to Profitability Murky, Questions Arise Around Unlocking Shareholder Value

Lack of Visibility on Profitability

The company has yet to prove their path to profitability over the 3-year period to date, and have faced headwinds to margin expansion and free cash conversion over this same time frame. To illustrate, gross-level margins have gained only 200bps since 2017 to 73.5% on TTM figures, whilst gross profits have grown at CAGR ~56% over the same time frame. This divergence in margin growth to gross profit expansion has formed a ceiling to the lower ledgers of the P&L, thus IRTC remains unprofitable since listing. As a result, value hasn't carried through to shareholders over the longer-term either. On face value, one would find this hard to believe, given that the company has insulating factors from the ECG product offering, which we have discussed previously here, and should therefore theoretically realise profitability on the back of strong sales volume, high margins, high free cash conversion, and so on. However, whilst the top line has grown at a CAGR of 40% over the previous 3-year period to date, this has not come through well to the remainder of the income statement nor to true cash values.

For instance, cash from operating activities from the years 2016-2020 has remained in the red, and has seen significant headwinds over the last 3-year period to date, currently sitting in line with 2017 figures of ~ -$14 million. Also, recall that around 27% of total sales are exposed to medicare, and this large portion of revenue contribution to the portfolio is likely under threat moving forwards, as mentioned. Moreover, almost 30% of the top line remains unhedged against downside exposure moving forwards. Consequently, without the regulatory tailwinds from Novitas driving shares north, the company has failed to demonstrate to shareholders the ability to unlock shareholder value from organic growth drivers alone at this time, by our estimation. Much of the upside that had been baked into shares was contingent on successful outcomes in this reimbursement case.

Exhibit 3. Updated modelling IRTC FY2021E-FY2022E

Data Source: IRTC SEC Filings; Author's Calculations

We have updated modeling and valuation to reflect this forward uncertainty, and we assume that the lower reimbursement rate has a meaningful impact on top line growth, EBITDA and free cash flow expansion over the coming two to three-year period. We see revenue expansion around 5% year-on-year to reach just under $290 million in FY2022, with gross profit margins absorbing ~200bps of regulatory headwinds/pressures over the coming single-year period on the back of recent developments.

It is reasonable to observe challenges to profitability for the company beyond (or at least until) FY2022. Doubtlessly, the above pointers that have been raised throughout this analysis are detrimental to the company's path to profitability. EBITDA also currently sits just under 2019 levels at a loss of $37 million. This carries through the P&L, and EBITDA margins have taken around 400bps headwind over the single year period to date, whilst free cash flow conversion has remained negative over the previous 3-5 years also. It is not unreasonable to envision further challenges to EBITDA and free cash flow growth, and we estimate a deficit in free cash flow over the coming 2-year period at least, amidst this recent uncertainty. By our estimation, it is not unreasonable to expect free cash flow to remain in the red in total of over $46 million by 2022, a significant down-step from the postings at the end of 2020.

Economic Value Added Performance Also Signifies Roadblocks To Shareholder Value

Q4 2020 revenues came in at just under $80 million, a 33% YoY increase that beat consensus. However, in a down-step of confidence, management have withdrawn guidance, but do anticipate a small single-digit growth in sequential revenue volume at the first quarter of FY2021. Without the visibility from management, in addition to other factors raised thus far, the propensity to unlock shareholder value beyond 2021 remains difficult to envision at this stage. Here, we analyse key measures of value creation by management, to gauge organic growth potential, ex-rates.

Firstly, CAPEX has widened since FY2017, from ~$3.5 million to ~$13.5 million in FY2020, alongside a strengthening of the fixed asset base over this time period. Total assets have grown by over 280% since FY2017, made up largely of working capital and plant and machinery. However, CFFO has consistently lagged the CAPEX schedule, which has plagued share performance and underpinned a large faction of the bear case for IRTC. Ex-ECG rates, as mentioned, this doesn't fulfil a robust organic growth narrative, by estimation. And the footnotes to this narrative would likely indicate key profitability and value creation scores as underlying roadblocks to shareholder upside in the long-term.

Exhibit 4. Economic Value Added Summary FY2014-TTM

Data Source: IRTC SEC Filings; Author's Calculations

We provide further evidence of the same in the lack of economic value added ("EVA") that has been generated from management over the previous 6 years. Over this time there has been significant downward pressures on NOPAT, in addition to a lacklustre EVA scores, resulting in a deficit of ~$96 million here on TTM values. Moreover, these scores have occurred on the back of a widening capital allocation scheme, as total invested capital has increased by over 300% since 2017, with just under $477 million allocated in FY2020. Given this widening CAPEX schedule, one might expect the company to generate sufficient return on invested capital. However, it has not been the case to date, as ROIC has remained in the red over the past 6 year period also, presently at -11.7% on TTM values.

Each of the above, including the most recent developments, have undoubtedly impacted valuations. More so, we firmly believe that strong performers in ROIC and EVA are ubiquitous with multiples expansion and valuation expansion. Consequently, we believe management have not yet demonstrated to shareholders the compelling case for immediate entry, compounded by the recent developments in the reimbursement story. Instead, the picture on the chart is a reflection of market expectations that are correctly discounting uncertainties regarding to future cash flows and revenues that the company can generate, by our estimation. This conflicts with our previous analysis and forward outlook for IRTC, however, given the changing narrative, so too has our investment thesis.

Valuation

Shares currently trade at ~8.5x sales, and around 8x book on a difficult comps schedule. Shares come in at a significant premium to peers, with around 6%-21% premium to the peer group across multiples. The company also has -$1.04 free cash per share, ~$9.50 in revenue per share, whilst holding just over $11.50 in cash per share.

Exhibit 5. Multiples Analysis & Comps Table

Data Source: Author's Calculations

Given recent performance on the charts that is backed by a fundamental outlook, it is not unreasonable to presume lower than expected growth at the top, lower than expected free cash conversion, and lower earnings growth over the coming 3-5 year period. Hence, we see a FY2021 price target of around $48, which signifies 5x FY2021 sales estimates in our modelling, and represents 88% downside potential from today's trading. A discounted forward sales multiple is warranted in IRTC's case, based on the ~600bps risk adjustment required to forward multiples, amidst future cash flow uncertainty, and lack of return on capital drivers to valuation. Discounting 5x our FY2022 sales estimates we see a price target of ~$50, meaning the arithmetic mean of the pair equals $49, ~88% downside potential.

On this basis, IRTC does not present as a value proposition, and does not fit the current thematics in sector and factor rotation into value type names that is occurring in equities at the present time. Consequently, these valuations are not attractive, even with the current weakness on the charts; not given the fundamental outlook in this case. Therefore, we cannot advocate for immediate entry on these valuations, and would encourage investors to factor in the above points into their own investment reasoning.

Further Considerations - Additional Risks

There are additional risks that must be considered in the investment debate for IRTC. The most obvious elephant in the room, is the negative impacts to top line growth over the coming periods given the recent developments. Unfortunately, much of the upside to the company's revenue potential is tied to Medicare. Therefore, this presents as an ongoing downside risk to investors, given the fact that future cash flows and valuation expansions are significantly hindered under the current ECG segment economics. As such, any further reductions or headwinds faced by the company at the Medicare or reimbursement level, is likely to significantly hurt shareholders. Investors must therefore carefully consider their next moves in IRTC’s in case, because the market has already begun to punish share performance with -35% downside this month, and momentum signals are pointing to further downside expectations over the coming sessions. Additionally, the company may fail to recover from these reimbursement challenges, and this presents risks to the company via loss of market share from competitors, and places threats to pipeline development and speed innovation.

Investors must also consider the pull-through effect of sales downside in the Medicare segment, which may come through to other portfolio areas and other sales segments. Any disruption to additional sales volume in key product areas will likely translate to further downside on the charts. Therefore, we encourage investors to pay close attention and remain diligent on the reimbursement story, given the fact that there is a high correlation in pricing distribution, breakouts, trend reversals, and so on, from announcements pertaining to ECG rates for this company. By this measure, there may also be significant upside potential if reimbursement codes return towards more respectable levels. In any case, the main inflection points investors must consider over the coming periods is tied directly to the reimbursement story for IRTC.

Conclusion

iRhythm Technologies has already heavily realised the impact of recent regulatory headwinds from Novitas on the charts. Unfortunately, the rates decision has not played to the company's favour. Consequently, the entire fundamental outlook for IRTC has changed, and the investment case remains in jeopardy. Confirmation of a respectable figure tied to the codes mentioned earlier is essential to retaining recurring revenue from the company's Medicare exposure, which currently sits at ~27%. Without these organic growth drivers, there is significant downward pressure on top line growth over the coming periods. Investors have already realised the threat to the company's business model, and momentum factors point to further downward pressures in share performance, amidst the fundamental layout.

Doubtlessly, there exists a high correlation in pricing distribution for IRTC both to the upside and downside in relation to any announcements pertaining to reimbursement rates, Novitas, or the ECG segment in general. Given the most recent developments that have been discussed throughout this analysis, further upside in share performance is hard to envision at this point in time. Equally as hard envision, is the company's path to profitability at the EBITDA and free cash levels, points that also weigh in heavily to the investment debate also.

We give greatest weight to the impact that low economic value added, low return on invested capital, uncertainty about future cash flow potential, small free cash conversion and poor vision on profitability plays on compressing future valuation expansion. Most certainly, the company does not present as a value proposition right now. As such, we are happy to sit on the sidelines with this name, having exited it out position in the company back in early January on the premise that they will receive the lower reimbursement rates. We encourage investors to consider the points that have been raised throughout this analysis, and also encourage investors to stay well-in-tuned to the story with Novitas.