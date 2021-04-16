Photo by Onfokus/E+ via Getty Images

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, so let’s start with that.

This chart illustrates Simon Property Group’s (NYSE:SPG) five-year price history, in which shares have declined by around 45%. In July 2016, they hit a high of $227.04. Today, they’re trading at $113.76.

Fortunately, iREIT on Alpha has been underweight malls for that same time period. We’ve long since recognized the significant oversupply of space and rapid acceleration of retail store closures. Department stores have been hurting for a while now, and we’ve watched their every move.

To be clear, I never would have imagined a world in which consumers would be forced to stay at home for months on end. Yet, as a risk manager, I certainly recognized as far back as five years ago that there would be greater economic consequences to stores closing down.

For proof of that, here’s an excerpt from an article I wrote in 2019:

“… we aren’t just skeptical about department store chains. Our bearish sentiment with Washington Prime (WPG), Macerich (MAC), PREIT (PEI), and CBL – again, all of which are Sells – are based on the fact that these REITs will continue to struggle to manage their higher capital expenditures. And, based on our years of experience in the stock market? We’re not convinced that a dividend cut is ever priced in.”

Call me conservative if you want. I’m fine with that designation. That dogmatic standard has served iREIT on Alpha well, allowing us to avoid painful losses resulting from the global pandemic meltdown in 2020.

Yes, we did have modest exposure to SPG in 2020. But we didn’t chase any of the aforementioned sucker yields. And because of that insistence on quality first and valuation second, our Durable Income Portfolio maintained strong performance, with 25.9% annual returns since inception in August 2013.

Back to SPG specifically though, we accumulated shares in:

2017 at $154.25

2018 at $154.00

2019 at $145.47

December 2020 at $89.63

But we still maintained just 2.23% exposure to malls overall:

The same applies to other stocks like Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT). You might see us covering them a lot, but that doesn’t mean we’re banking big on them, only taking reasonable bites based on reasonable levels of fact-based optimism.

Risk management necessitates that caution. Investors always need to pay close attention to factors such as

Sector diversification Geographic diversification Quality of the business (i.e. fundamentals) Management (really important) Macro-economic data

One of the reasons the Durable Income Portfolio has generated such strong returns is because we tend to recognize underlying risks in their early innings. And we have that tendency because we’re always on the lookout for what could go wrong as well as what could go right.

That’s why I’m quite happy that our SPG position is small and that we utilized dollar cost averaging – all without exceeding our initial risk limits to get “in the black.”

And since we are in the black now on a still-struggling stock, the question has now become: Do we keep fishing or cut bait?

Discovery, My Dear Watson

Arthur Conan Doyle wrote in his Sherlock Holmes novel The Boscombe Valley Mystery,

“There is nothing more deceptive than an obvious fact.” And there is immense truth to that statement.

In a recent research report, Floris van Dijkum with Compass Point explained that:

“The recently increased and accepted Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) offer for Brookfield Property (BPY) highlights another data point for an inflection on mall fundamentals. The mall and strip sectors should be obvious segments that stand to benefit from the reopening of the economy, as non-essential retail properties were mandated closed for much of last year and shoppers stayed home.”

He went on to explain that:

“Despite the lack of clean individual mall transactions in some time, the agreed BPY transaction, even at a 32% discount to published NAV (net asset value), suggests mall values are significantly higher than where investors and sell-side analysts currently value the sector and, in particular, SPG.”

For those who don’t know, BAM increased its offer by 10% to buy out minority shareholders in BPY. And the latter’s board accepted the deal. The agreed-upon price of $18.17 per share represents a 26% premium to BPY's undisturbed price and a 32% discount to published 2020 year-end NAV.

That discount appears large due to BPY's massive leverage of $50.7 billion. However, the estimated discount that BAM is receiving is only 8% – still representing $5.6 billion of value based on Compass’ calculation.

The firm pointed out how:

“The cap rate is significantly lower than SPG's 5.4% cap rate for the completed 80% acquisition of (Taubman), suggesting SPG made (another) sound capital allocation decision. TCO malls' average pre-COVID tenant sales of $955 per square foot were approximately 40% higher than the former reported GGP tenant sales.”

And keep in mind how:

BPY retail's net operating income (NOI) in 2020 declined by 12% to $1.5 billion.

The average decline of mall peers was 19% based on reported results.

Should BPY recover its 2019 NOI, BAM would achieve an estimated 5.7% yield for this segment. And more importantly, as Compass points out, if you “apply the same 5% cap rate for BPY retail to SPG's higher-quality, lower-leveraged portfolio, it would produce NAV of $184 per share for SPG.”

Catalysts, My Dear Watson

Here’s another Arthur Conan Doyle line to consider as we roll right along:

“My name is Sherlock Holmes. It is my business to know what other people do not know.”

As I ponder the decision to keep my small slice of SPG or let it go, I must also consider the previously noted relevant catalysts that could drive its multiple closer to its actual valuation. Keep in mind, in my last article in December, I explained:

“If we had to take a bet on whether Simon was headed to $50 or $150, we’re clearly siding with $150. This company is a survivor, and we look forward to seeing what it can do from here.”

2020 was obviously the trough for SPG, as NOI fell by about 20%. However, most analysts (including yours truly) believe there will be permanent impairments.

Then again, the TCO acquisition will provide synergies. And SPG has a sizable redevelopment pipeline of about $800 million.

All things considered, SPG will never get back around $1 billion of organic NOI it lost from Covid. But it should get above $5 billion by the end of 2022 as rent abatement, redevelopment, and TCO kicks in.

All are well-known catalysts that will drive earnings.

Critically, and unlike several peers that couldn’t escape 2020 without adding a “Q” in their ticker symbol, SPG has the balance sheet to go the distance.

As illustrated above, analysts are forecasting funds from operations (FFO) per share of 6% in 2021 and 4% in 2022. That was after a 24% decline in 2020.

Keep in mind there are 18 voices included in that expectation. So this represents a very good prediction in my opinion, since the more analysts, the better.

Plus, it reconciles with our own independent analysis of Simon’s lease expirations, lease spreads, and occupancy projections.

More importantly, this suggests that, by the end of 2022, SPG could possibly generate 86% of pre-COVID FFO per share (24% - 10% = 14%). This is what happens when you lose $1 billion of NOI thanks to a global pandemic.

Valuation, My Dear Watson

“Is there any point to which you would wish to draw my attention?”

Sherlock Holmes once asked. In which case, I would have answered with this:

Even after a nice bounce since my December article, SPG is still trading at a 20% discount based on pre-COVID pricing. And it’s 49% below its 2016 peak price.

Its current FFO-based multiple is 12.3x – below its five-year average of 15.9x.

One interesting and often ignored facilitator is Simon’s e-commerce business, in which it’s transformed to a true omnichannel, brand-owning enterprise. On its Q4-20 earnings call, management said:

“These retail investments are all of these brands (that) generate $3.5 billion in digital sales ads, all we have to do is look at how e-commerce brands are being valued today… “That’s the most important point. Now it’s up to us and the management team how to put it all together, so the market recognizes the value.”

iREIT recently downgraded Macerich from a Buy to a Hold, explaining that its “financial flexibility is very limited at this point. With (nearly) all of its NOI now unencumbered and its assets secured… (we) see little near-term dividend upside as a result.”

But we’re upgrading Simon to Strong Buy, based on the above FAST Graph-displayed data. We have modeled forecasted shares to return an additional 45% by year-end 2021.

Shares have already returned around 35% since December. And we’re maintaining our modest exposure in the best-in-class mall REIT.

To quote our master detective one more time,

“You know my methods. Apply them.”

It might take a little bit of digging past the surface, but I still spy more profits in Simon Property Group.