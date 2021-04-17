3 Dividends To Boost Your Income From Rising Consumer Spending

Photo by filadendron/E+ via Getty Images

I love spring weather. Perhaps it's where I live that makes it such a pleasant season compared to the others. In the summer, the sun scorches the earth like a scorned person looking for their next victim. In the fall, it's mostly raining and watching out for wayward hurricanes. In the winter, we rotate from cold snaps to warm weather like a drunken sailor stumbling down the street, swaying from side to side. As winter wanes into spring, the temperatures trend warmer, but not too hot, and the swings toward colder weather mostly bring evening rain showers that encourage families to spend time together indoors after a day in the sun.

This was not always the case. I used to live much further north and winter with its frigid temperatures and boundless quantities of snow was my favorite time. My childhood memories are filled with building snowmen, crafting igloos, and hitting the slopes for skiing and snowboarding.

Times have changed. Now as an adult I enjoy seeing which seasons my children enjoy most. Like most adults, with or without children, my discretionary spending has taken a hit in the past year. I've either been socially distancing or locked down. Across the country and even the globe, consumer spending has been hugely affected as COVID-19 has swept through. Like the house guest that just won't leave, we've been enduring its impacts for over 12 months in many places.

Yet, like winter turning to spring, we're starting to see the trend away from COVID-19's impacts becoming stronger and stronger. What are we seeing?

Consumer Spending Is Rapidly Rising

My personal view always has been never bet against the American economy. This is even more true during this period of grand reopening.

As vaccine shots get into the arms of Americans and restrictions are being lifted, we're seeing consumer spending rising.

According to data released by JPMorgan, we're still trailing pre COVID-19 spending, but rising strongly from the previous year.

This bodes well for companies that support consumer discretionary spending habits. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY) reveals this to be true.

XLY has outpaced the general market strength over the last 12 months, even while the market has been minting new highs.

Air Travel Spending Is Rising Rapidly

Among those who are eligible to be vaccinated, air travel spending has seen a sharp rise.

Bank of America noted in a recent report that among their card holders, once vaccines started to become available, air travel spending rapidly rose.

This would make sense from a cyclical standpoint, as air travel is more popular in the spring and summer months. From a holistic viewpoint, it reveals just how much consumer demand is pent up. The current spending on air travel is over 4x the average, whereas it was well below average last year. This is going on all while airlines like Delta (DAL), American Airlines (AAL), and others have been trying to coax flyers back with deals.

People are craving travel outside of their lockdowns to visit new places or see family.

Knowing that consumer spending is ready to be unleashed and air travel spending is occurring at a fast clip, how can we as income investors capitalize on this situation?

Invest in The Credit Holders

When it comes to any boom in the economy or spending patterns, I like to be one step removed. There always will be winners and losers in every stage of the market. As such, taking a step back from the main battlefield gives me room to see beyond the individual players.

How do I do this? By investing in those who lend to the players, the loan holders. One avenue to do this is via BDCs (business development companies). These pass-through entities lend money to various middle-market companies across the entire US economy and in return enjoy the interest payments. The best BDCs hold a portfolio of first-lien loans, so the entire company's assets are securing the loan and they get first dibs in the event the company fails to make payments.

Consider two firms trading at a discount to NAV:

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) yielding 8.7%, and Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR) yielding 7.0%.

Both of these firms offer you easy access to a widespread range of sectors and companies you otherwise can't easily access. Want the company that produces Pillsbury products owing you money? Buy some ORCC and feel less guilty when buying their pre-made cookie mix. Those cookies are a pretty great addition to those rainy spring nights spent together with the family.

BDCs come in many shapes and sizes, so if you want to benefit from the recent uptick in spending and the economy it's important to see how and who they lend to. I like both ORCC's and SAR's portfolios for seeing benefits from the expected and occurring spending waves.

Taking On Airlines For Income

DAL and AAL both offer little by the way of income. By little, I mean nothing. Neither one offers a dividend nor can be depended upon for regular income. So how can income investors and retirees leverage the boom in air travel to their benefit?

Take a step backward. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (FTAI) owns and leases engines and aircraft to airlines.

Source: FTAI Earning Slides

FTAI is a unique offering in that investors have very few avenues to tap into this sector without sacrificing yield. FTAI is a sub-company of Lockheed Martin (LMT), well known for its own low-yield, rapidly-growing dividend. While FTAI common units yield 4.6%, we prefer to move higher in the capital stack to find a better immediate yield.

FTAI offers three choices in preferred shares:

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors, 8.25% Fix/Float Series A Prfd (FTAI.PA) yielding 7.9% Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors, 8.0% Fix/Float Series B Prfd (FTAI.PB) yielding 7.8% Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors, Reset Rate Cumulative Series C Prfd (FTAI.PC) yielding 7.8%

One great reason I like these three preferred stocks is that they are fixed-to-floating or have a "reset" dividend rate, meaning that at a certain point in time, their dividends will become based on "Libor rate," or "the five-year Treasury rate" which makes them some of the best hedges against inflation.

Of the three offerings, I prefer FTAI-C. Why? It boils down to a few simple factors.

FTAI-C cannot be called until 2026, the longest call protection of the group. FTAI-C has nearly an equal current yield to the other two. The dividend on FTAI-C will reset to 7.378% plus the five-year Treasury note yield providing great protection against inflation and higher interest rates.

All things being equal, you can lock in and benefit from the uptick in airline travel spending.

Conclusion

Consumer spending is just starting to return, rapidly, to pre-COVID levels. Consumers spending their hard-earned dollars are the backbone of the US economy. While the government is actively trying to stimulate the economy with trickle-up economic ideas like sending checks to the average American, households that were not eligible for checks are also seeing a rise in discretionary spending.

As winter turns to spring, so does the economic quiet caused by COVID-related governmental steps turn into the return to higher spending by consumers. As income investors, we can make moves now to benefit from this spending before the results hit the mainstream later on with better quarterly earnings. By picking up shares of BDCs and investing into FTAI's unique model, you can cash in on this activity and later cash out your dividend checks as they come in the mail. Consider those checks as they roll in for years to come as your personal long-term stimulus package. It gets a unanimous vote of approval.