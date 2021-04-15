Photo by Alexey Rezvykh/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I have been looking forward to writing this article for months as I am extremely happy with the progress of last year's bullish Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) recommendation. On the other hand, I prefer writing bullish articles I feel that adds more value. However, here we are. TEX has delivered almost 200% in capital gains since May of 2020 when I became bullish. In this article, I am going to tell you why I sold everything. It wasn't because the company is in any way a bad company, but because I view TEX as a trading vehicle instead of an income-generating long-term investment. Given the unfavorable risk/reward, I don't see a reason why I should continue to be bullish and think traders and investors will find new opportunities they can use their profits on.

Source: Terex Corporation

It's All About Risk/Reward

Over the past 12 months, I think it's fair to say that 90% of my articles were focused on long-term income and capital gains. The TEX trade was purely mid-term for a number of reasons. The most important reason that more or less makes all other reasons obsolete is the company's extremely cyclical stock price.

Yes, long-term, the stock price is up. However, since the Great Financial Crisis, TEX has gone sideways in an extremely volatile sideways trend. Even before the housing recession, investors and traders had to deal with sell-offs up to 70% (or worse) during recessions. The reason is quite simple as TEX is a small company and highly correlated to industrial capital expenditures because it sells aerial work platforms ("AWP") and commodity processing equipment.

Source: TradingView

Basically, what happened in the first two quarters of 2020 is that we more or less hit rock bottom as major economic hubs simply shut down. Now we are still dealing with lockdowns around the world with that one big difference, which is that we now know how to deal with COVID-19. In other words, uncertainty is much, much lower.

The graph below adds some proof as it not only displays the TEX stock price, but also the ratio between basic materials (XLB) and utilities (XLU). I used this ratio in my prior articles as well as the ratio moves in lockstep with the TEX stock price. See, when economic expectations fall, investors move their money from cyclical industries to defensive industries - as a result, the ratio falls.

Source: TradingView

Right now, this ratio is at one of its highest levels of the past 20 years, which is why I am closing the trade - or at least a huge part of it.

Keep in mind, right now, we are in a situation where all major stock indices are at or near all-time highs. Vaccine rollout is going smoothly and everyone expects the summer months to be booming. In other words, that's exactly what the XLB/XLU ratio displays. It also means that TEX is more or less priced for perfection.

TEX Is A Fantastic Company

In case I wasn't clear enough, my new sell-advice is not because I don't like TEX, but only because of the risk/reward. The good news is that TEX is seeing a significant increase in business. Something that nobody expected a year ago - which is why we got to buy so cheap.

In December of 2020, the total backlog was up 25% year-on-year as AWP backlog was up 10% while material processing soared almost 60%.

After an abysmal FY2020, net sales are expected to accelerate to $3.98 billion in 2022 with a significant rebound in EBITDA to $394 million in the same year. I think these numbers could be higher if commodity prices start rising and if democrats push for even bigger infrastructure bills to fight long-term unemployment.

Source: TIKR.com

Based on $394 million in 2022 EBITDA, $620 million in net debt, and a current market cap of $3.1 billion, the company is trading at 9.5x 2022 EBITDA.

Given the company's historic valuation range, we are at a very fair valuation given the company's cyclical risks. The current valuation of 29x EBITDA isn't that important as it is based on the last twelve months EBITDA, and we all know why these results aren't representative of the company's true value.

Data by YCharts

With that said, here are my final words:

Takeaway - Here's How To Deal With TEX

If you're a long-term holding of TEX for whatever reason, please ignore this article as this is only mid-term focussed trading advice. Traders who are long or considering to go long should either exit or stay away. The stock had a tremendous run and even though it could run higher, I think the risk/reward is turning unfavorable, and not taking gains could be a huge mistake.

Source: FINVIZ

The company will more than likely report great results in FY2021, but most of it - maybe all of it - has been priced in. The stock went almost vertical last year as investors went from defensive to cyclical in preparation for what should be a great year for machinery earnings in 2021.

However, keep the stock on your watchlist. This is a must-monitor stock for everyone looking for a trade when economic expectations rebound.

For now, I just want everyone I got into this trade since last year to know why I'm not bullish anymore and to tell readers who are new to TEX how I think one should deal with this stock.

Keep in mind that despite my bearish rating, I am NOT advising anyone to short this company. Shorting is extremely risky and I do not encourage it.

Let me know what you think!