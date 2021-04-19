Tending Your Dividend Garden For Growth And Income

Photo by Philip Steury/iStock via Getty Images

Co-produced with Beyond Saving

It's spring, and spring inevitably makes me think of my mother. Every year, out came the straw hat, the gardening tools, and mom would be out working in the garden. We never knew what she was planting this year, that was always a pleasant surprise for later. We just knew the results would be delicious.

Tending your income portfolio is very much like tending a garden. You plant the seeds (your capital) and then watch over it, making sure it's getting plenty of water and sunlight and pulling out the weeds. Then your portfolio starts paying off with some stocks paying monthly, others quarterly.

For most of us, our income portfolios started out very modest. Dividends are paid in pennies and some might scoff at collecting them. Yet through carefully curating our investments, seeking out quality dividend payers, reinvesting, reallocating, and even navigating through difficult times – the sprinkling of pennies starts adding up to a meaningful sum.

If you have ever gardened (or watched someone else do it!), you know that it takes patience and diligence. Even then, bad weather, pests, weeds, and a variety of other problems will have to be dealt with. Yet even with temporary setbacks, those who continue to maintain and care for their garden will inevitably reap a bountiful harvest.

Income investors who stay focused on the goal of building an income stream a dollar at a time will find that doing so is possible in any environment. COVID, low-interest rates, high interest rates, inflation, deflation, market booms, market busts, recessions, taxes, politics, etc. These are just the weather events that occur in the financial world. You take steps to prepare for them when you can, and then you put your head down and look for opportunities to increase your income. Because I promise you, in every economic environment, there are income opportunities.

Today, we highlight current picks that are in the HDO dividend garden. The best part is you don't have to have a green thumb! Simply buy these picks and the dividends will grow themselves!

Best Picks

Pick #1: NLY - Yield 10%

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) - Yield 10%. I have to admit that agency mREITs are some of my favorite articles to write and respond to comments on. Why? Because mREITs are among the most polarizing investments out there – you either love them or hate them.

At their core, NLY makes a fairly simple trade. They borrow short-term money and buy long-term assets, profiting from the fact that the vast majority of the time, short-term money is available at a lower rate than long-term money. So they do well when the yield curve is "steep," meaning that yields on long-term assets are relatively high compared to short-term assets.

Here's a look at the yield curve today, last year and in April 2019:

Source: Gurufocus

We see a radical change with the current yield curve (the blue line). In 2019, the curve was flattening and even "inverted" meaning that long-term yields were lower than short-term yields. For NLY's core trade, that was the worst-case scenario. With the Federal Reserve anchoring their fund's rate at 0%-0.25%, the curve is substantially steeper today, and that steepening is likely to continue.

One of the most common questions I get about NLY is why the share price underperformed from 2013-2019. Well, the yield curve was flattening during that period, a flattening yield curve means that their trade is less profitable. Simply by observing the yield curve, we can tell that NLY's returns are improving and that will be passed along to shareholders through the dividend.

Pick #2: PRU - Yield 4.7%

Prudential Financial (PRU) - Yield 4.7%. PRU is another pick that's positioned to benefit from a steepening yield curve. Despite the yield-curve inverting and compressing their margins, PRU managed to continue raising their dividend anyway.

Going forward, PRU is going to have two strong tailwinds: A steeper curve and an improving economy driving more borrowing. PRU is one of our favorite picks in the financial sector because they have been consistent in rewarding shareholders with higher dividends as their earnings grow. With the macro-environment improving, earnings will grow even faster and the dividend will follow.

Pick #3: SAR - Yield 7%

Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR) - Yield 7%. We have spent a lot of time discussing BDCs this year because BDCs expand during an economic recovery. SAR is currently trading below its last reported NAV of $26.84 – which is as of Nov. 30, 2020. We are confident that since that time, SAR's NAV has increased.

SAR is a BDC of a different stripe, holding the traditional first lien, second lien, and equity positions we expect in a BDC. However, SAR adds a bit of spice to their portfolio with "structured finance securities" aka CLOs. SAR actually creates CLOs, sells off the debt tranches, and then maintains the equity portion for themselves.

Source: SAR Investor Presentation - March 2021

The CLO positions might only be 5.7% of their NAV, but with a 17.6% yield on their CLO holding, it's counting for more than its fair share of income for SAR. This spiciness caused SAR to reset its dividend after COVID. However, SAR immediately went back to raising the dividend by a penny every quarter.

With earnings outstripping the dividend, we expect these raises to continue at the pace of a penny a quarter. So while the annualized yield is 7% based on a $0.43/quarter dividend, if you buy today we bet your actual yield in the next year will be closer to 7.2%. SAR will benefit in 2021 from the strong fundamentals in their traditional BDC business, as well as the recovery in CLOs.

SAR is going to have a more stable price and the dividend should continue to grow quarterly.

Conclusion

Of course, there's one secret I didn't learn until later in life. While mom didn't mind the hard work that came from gardening, digging in the dirt wasn't her favorite part. What she really loved was watching her loved ones enjoy the fruits of her labor. The joy the family had over homemade pickles, jams, fresh fruits, juicy tomatoes, and crisp vegetables.

So as you are tending your dividend garden, don't forget to keep an eye on the goal. Tend your dividend garden, get it going in the right direction, and don't forget the most important part: enjoy the results.