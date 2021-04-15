Photo by insta_photos/iStock via Getty Images

When the market is this high (and as I'm writing this, the S&P 500 is up another ~1% to a fresh all-time high), outperforming it and getting ahead of potential volatility essentially requires getting creative. This means digging under the covers for the stocks that don't enter the mainstream conversation, regardless of how large and substantial their businesses are.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) is one such stock on that list. Though Warner Music Group is one Big Three music labels (the other two being Sony and Universal), its stock has barely gotten a second mention since its IPO last year. Investors are far more interested in talking about the streaming plays like Spotify (SPOT) which is driving the subscription growth that Wall Street likes to see, while essentially ignoring the content producers like Warner Music Group that supply the music to keep those streamers growing.

The power dynamic will shift, in my view, as it has for TV streamers: Netflix (NFLX) and Disney+, duking out a long-fought battle over subscribers, continues to invest billions into content, benefiting studios. The same has and will continue to happen in the music world: especially now that streaming companies are not the only ones demanding music for their platforms (sign up social media companies like TikTok and fitness platforms like Peloton (PTON), too).

This shift in dynamic has already started playing out in the stock market world as well. While streaming companies like Spotify are down for the year, following in the footsteps of other highly valued and popular tech growth stocks, Warner Music Group is slightly up - especially after a recent surge in March as most of the tech sector was falling.

In my view, there is plenty to like about Warner Music Group, and various avenues that the company has to muster its growth. I mentioned a few key new drivers for Warner Music Group in my previous article on the stock, but to recap the most salient ones:

This is all, of course, on top of consistently growing demand from streaming companies like Spotify. Spotify, the only publicly traded pure-play streaming company whose results we can track each quarter, continues to drive mid-20s/low-30s growth in subscribers every quarter, and new markets and territories are opening up every year.

The bottom line here: there are plenty of tailwinds for Warner Music Group ahead. The company's most recent Q1 results (the December quarter, and which we'll cover next) drove plenty of renewed optimism for this company and stokes hopes for a bright 2021 ahead. Stay long here.

Q1 download

Let's now cover Warner Music Group's most recent quarterly results in greater detail. The Q1 earnings summary is shown below:

The most important result to know: Warner Music Group hit an all-time quarterly revenue record in the first quarter (as a standalone company), with revenue growing 6% y/y to $1.34 billion and beating Wall Street's expectations of $1.25 billion (-1% y/y) by a massive seven-point margin. Now, a seven-point beat for a high-growth stock, especially in the tech sector, would almost be expected. But for a more stable, decades-old company like Warner Music Group, this outperformance is truly rare.

The key contributor here, of course, is revenue from digital sources. Total recorded music digital revenue grew 15% y/y to $727 million, driven by 17% y/y growth in streaming.

Steve Cooper, Warner Music's CEO, continues to sound off bullish notes on the company's ability to capture an ever-growing set of monetizable opportunities online. Per his prepared remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

As we look ahead, our revenue opportunities are vast and diverse. We continue to see robust growth in both subscription and ad-supported streaming with plenty of runway around the globe. At the same time, the pandemic has accelerated consumer adoption in areas like in-home digital fitness, video gaming, live streaming, and social media. These platforms rely heavily on music, and we are at the forefront of helping them invent and evolve new commercial opportunities [...] Our ever-expanding relationship with TikTok, since being launched outside of China a little over three years ago, this social media app has reportedly attracted more than 1 billion monthly users. TikTok’s creator community now has broad access to the latest hits and classic tracks from our artists and songwriters. Our deal with TikTok will also see us collaborating on imaginative marketing campaigns and offering new ways for fans to express their creativity. There is exciting competition in this space with other companies like Instagram, YouTube, Snap and Tencent also exploring how to read more music into everyone’s social media feeds."

Another potentially lucrative revenue stream is Warner Music Group's partnership with a startup platform called Adaptr. Adaptr is a service for developers and other business users to quickly license music for use on their apps and platforms. Cooper notes that Adaptr is a "first of its kind service" and will give Warner Music Group access to many smaller creators that can further deepen the monetization of its valuable content library.

We note as well that in addition to robust digital music trends that I expect will continue in full force in 2021, the re-opening of global economies and the return of events such as concerts and festivals (though the latter may not happen until 2022) will continue to act as a tailwind for Warner Music Group.

The company also drove impressive growth in profitability. Warner's OIBDA (operating income before depreciation and amortization, a rough equivalent of EBITDA for many entertainment companies) grew 13% y/y to $267 million, representing a 20.0% OIBDA margin - 120bps richer than the prior-year Q1.

Management cited the increased digital-versus-physical music mix as an important tailwind for margin progression, as streaming sales carry higher margins than physical music. Cost-management efforts on the open side also helped to drive the jump in profitability.

Key takeaways

In a world that has a seemingly endless hunger for content in all formats (music, video, etcetera) - the best investment strategy is to pile into the content owners rather than the distributors. Stay long here.