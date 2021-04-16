The Markets Retake Key Ground (Technically Speaking For 4/15)

Photo by JuSun/iStock via Getty Images

Here is the Beige Book's discussion of recent price pressures:

From the Boston report:

Some cost increases were attributed to logistical issues, weather-related disruptions, and/or to higher oil prices, but several contacts also mentioned robust demand as a factor.

New York:

Firms' input prices have continued to accelerate, with exceptionally widespread increases reported from contacts in manufacturing, as well as sizable increases in construction, transportation, retail trade, and leisure & hospitality. Businesses in most sectors continue to expect widespread hikes in the prices they pay in the months ahead.

Philadelphia

Ongoing disruptions of the supply chain were cited by nearly every sector. In addition to the persistent COVID-related disruptions to production and logistics, the Texas freeze and the Suez Canal blockage further contributed to commodity shortages and price spikes.

Cleveland

As was the case with wages, the increases were widespread across industries, with contacts' suggesting that prices were rising meaningfully for many materials (such as wood, steel, plastics, and glass products) and for some services (such as shipping, logistics, and advertising). In many instances, rising input costs were attributed to supply chain disruptions that have been rippling through the economy for several months.

Richmond

Manufacturers reported sharp increases in both prices paid and prices received. In particular, prices for durable goods, such as autos and home appliances, increased amid strong demand and low inventories, due in part to the shortage of microchips.

Atlanta

Consistent with previous reports, input costs, particularly for lumber, steel, transportation, and shipping continued to rise over the reporting period.

Chicago

Prices for metals, metal products, and lumber were noticeably higher. Many manufacturers reported passing on at least some higher wage and materials costs to their customers, though one indicated that he could not raise prices until contracts come up for renewal in the summer. A construction contact noted that some single-family homebuilding contracts are now being written with allowances for changes in the cost of lumber.

St. Louis

Prices charged to consumers have increased moderately since our previous report, but price changes varied across industries.

Minneapolis

Preliminary responses to a survey of District businesses indicated a substantial increase in nonlabor input costs in the first quarter of 2021 from a year earlier. However, most of those firms reported only slight increases in prices charged to customers; expectations for prices over the second quarter were similar.

Kansas City

Input prices continued to rise at a faster pace than selling prices in both the services and manufacturing sectors, putting additional pressure on profit margins. However, among firms experiencing price pressures, more than half indicated that they were able to pass a majority or all of their cost increases through to customers. Overall, input prices increased robustly, while selling prices rose moderately in both the manufacturing and services sectors.

Dallas

Price pressures intensified during the reporting period. Input costs rose strongly in the construction, manufacturing, and retail sectors driven in part by supply chain issues. There were reports of higher prices of fuel, chemicals, agricultural commodities, lumber, aluminum, and steel. Selling prices rose at an above-average pace in most sectors.

San Francisco

Inflation picked up modestly over the reporting period. Price pressures built up across the region as manufacturers, homebuilders, and providers in health care and in logistics reported rising costs for material, energy, transportation, and labor. Supply chain disruptions and production bottlenecks played a major role in inflationary pressures in recent weeks.

Let's sum up some of the price pressure trends

1.) There are numerous references to supply chain issues. For example, the Port of Los Angeles now has a multi-day wait before unloading a ship. Further back in the chain, manufacturers have had to balance production with the need to keep workers safe from Covid, which creates a delicate balancing act. And some facilities have had to shut down temporarily.

2.) All economies have had to balance between shutting down and opening up. The former lowers supply and demand. The latter creates pent-up demand, which exacerbates price pressures on the former when the economy re-opens.

3.) Remember that there's a huge amount of stimulus floating around the global economy which is keeping demand near non-pandemic levels even when the economy is shut down, adding more price pressure.

Let's turn to today's performance tables from stockcharts.com: And just like that, large caps regain the market's favo. The QQQ, IEF, and SPY were the top-performing indexes today. Smaller caps were also up, just by a smaller amount. And the long end of the treasury market made some impressive gains as well. Tech and communication services were in the top four, which explains why the QQQ did so well. But also note that two defensive sectors - real estate and health care - occupy the numbers 2 and 3 slots.

Let's see how today's screens look: The large-cap indexes rallied in the AM, consolidated in the afternoon and had a nice, end-of-the day rally. The IWM (lower right) was lower on the day, although it, too, had a nice influx at the end of the session.

Today, the major indexes re-took key technical ground: QQQ 30-day

The QQQ gapped higher in the AM and then trended up to close near a 30-day high. Notice the large volume spike. SPY 30-day

The SPY retook its trend line that it broke yesterday. IWM 30-day

The IWM, however, is trending sideways.

We're still in a "big caps are taking the lead" scenario.

I'll be back over the weekend to take a longer view of the economy and the markets.