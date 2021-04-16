Photo by Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

This is a sequel to my earlier article "DJIA: Best Evidence of A Coming Crash" published on 8th April 2021. As crash is a very sensitive word that may arouse excessive emotion in readers, I choose to use the word "bubble" instead. Bubble refers to a state of agitated excitement in a market, while a crash implies more of an instantaneous moment of sharp deflation in an index.

Is the NASDAQ going to crash? I am not certain. Is the NASDAQ in a bubble? Definitely, it is. Before giving my evidence, let us recall our memories about some historical bubbles. Chart 1 describes what had happened 65 months preceding a crash. The far-right corner at 100% is where the trajectories converge. Passing this point will trigger a crash.

The intensity of a bubble can be identified by its trajectory. If it is located in Zone 1, I would say it is becoming. A crash is not expected to be delivered. Entering Zone 2, it becomes a lot powerful. Much energy has been stored that can explode at any time. Crossing a Zone 2 apex can go down more than half from its peak. Zone 3 describes an uncharted territory on the map. Falling into zone 3, I presume no portfolio can survive!

Is the NASDAQ In A Bubble?

Look at Chart 2 below to see how the NASDAQ has been doing since January 2003. Before 2012, the terrain was relatively flat. Then from January 2012, the NASDAQ started to rise gently. Towards 2015, the NASDAQ saw some resistance, but then from 2017, the NASDAQ broke out and switched to high gear. For some time, the 8,000 level had formed a strong barrier. Yet it didn't hold the index for long. After March 2020, the NASDAQ got loose and attempted to challenge the sky.

How would the recent euphoria in the NASDAQ be compared with the past 3 notorious bubbles? This is what I am going to present in chart 3. Notice that the NASDAQ at 13,480 is taken as 100%, the most recent peak in the index.

Without a doubt, the NASDAQ is situated in Zone 2 of the plot. It is a high-risk zone that can bring the index down to more than 60% from its peak. The NASDAQ is not only in a bubble but it is also in a mighty one. If the NASDAQ pops, its impact can be comparable to that of the Great Depression.

What Is the 18-month slope Revealing?

The 18-month slope β 18 is an indicator I devise to monitor the heat of the market. It is to be computed from a monthly time series. Chart 4 comes from one such time series, namely the Nasdaq Composite Index that traces the prices of technology stocks.

For the majority of times, β 18 fluctuates between -1 and +1. But for the last several months, β 18 goes astray and shoots up drastically above its normal territory. That provides further evidence to support the idea that the NASDAQ is entering a bubble.

Conclusion

Name of Bubble Peak Slope β 18 Bursting Power The Great Depression 2.5285 Devastating Japan's Asset Bubble 1.6066 Fierce Subprime Mortgage Bubble 1.2329 Strong Current NASDAQ 2.5215 Devastating

The 2.5215 figure is so amazing that it ranks the second highest. It justifies the market as being drowned in a bubble, and the current NASDAQ is persuading us it may be an epic one. Its bursting power is in the order of the Great Depression type. I have no idea how it will evolve in a few months from now. The graphic underneath may be helpful for readers to decide if the current bubble is to burst or is going to create a spike in its trajectory.

Risk Management

Chart 5 may be hinting that the NASDAQ is a few months away from a crash. Don't take it too seriously. That will be entirely guesswork. Yet in this critical moment, newcomers are not advised to risk their capital in the NASDAQ. Why not wait until 2022 when the bubble might have gotten deflated. By that time, you will have a better chance of buying anything at a big discount.

For investors who have been in the equity market for some years, keep the profits and consider a rebalance of the bond/stock ratio. A 50/50 or 60/40 ratio would be more reasonable. Investors are better off unloading part of the positions and put aside 30% in cash form.

For investors who dislike quitting the market, I would advise them properly hedging their positions. Turn to index ETFs rather than individual stocks because the former have smaller variances. A lot of inverse ETFs are available in the market. Think of using these instruments if the market shoots up suddenly without clear fundamental reasons.

