Photo by Herbert Pictures/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

In a previous report, I had a look at the orders and deliveries for jet maker Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) in March 2021. March also marks the end of the first quarter and so while I already use the monthly pieces to zoom out a bit and look at the year-to-date developments, I also want to have a somewhat different look with a closer connection to the values.

For that, I will be using the TAF Airbus KPI Monitor, which conveniently splits out orders and delivery developments in multiple ways. I will not discuss every metric in great, but the screengrab from the monitor and additional explanation should still provide a unique look at order, deliveries, cancellations and associated values.

Airbus Key Indicators: Deliveries are a bright spot

Figure 1: Airbus Q1 2021 KPI (Source: TAF Airbus KPI Monitor)

We can start off relatively easy and look at the net order and delivery value. We see that the net order value was negative $3.6 billion. That means that the value of the cancellations exceeded the order inflow. In the first quarter of 2021, Airbus received a total of 39 orders while 100 orders had to be removed from the books. That resulted in a reduction of the net order value driven by the cancellations from Norwegian which drove down the net order value by approximately $4.6 billion.

The delivery value in the first quarter stood at $7.5 billion for the European jet maker and was primarily driven by single aisle aircraft accounting for over 90% of the delivery value. It's reflective of the challenging market particularly for wide body aircraft.

Sequentially, we saw gross orders increase ending the quarter with 39 gross orders. Year-over-year, we see that there's a significant reduction in gross order activity with the gravity point in January as Airbus booked no orders in January this year but booked big orders in January last year, most notably orders from Spirit Airlines (SAVE) for 100 Airbus A320neo aircraft, 103 orders from Air Lease Corporation (AL) for Airbus A220, Airbus A20neo and Airbus A350 aircraft and a combined total of 60 Airbus A320neo family orders from lessors CALC and BOC Aviation.

The difference in January orders already covers nearly 95% of the reduction in gross order activity. Year-over-year cancellations for the first quarter increased by 34 units, again driven by cancellations from Norwegian Air Shuttle (OTCPK:NWARF). The overall result is a reduction in net orders of 351 aircraft and that's for 90% driven by a reduction in gross order activity and 10% driven by cancellations. On the net order side of the equation, we saw a year-over-year reduction of $18.2 billion.

The order inflow part is where one should be expecting significant reductions as some airlines no longer need the aircraft they had ordered and also there's limited visibility on the recovery trajectory warranting fresh order inflow.

What I'm more interested in is to see a sequential improvement in deliveries as well as delivery numbers that are in line with last year. Airbus met both criteria there. Deliveries increased from 21 in January to 32 in February to 72 deliveries in March. That's the sequential increase I want to see. However, I do believe part of the strong uptick is driven by a slower start of the year which always happens and the drive to meet Q1 delivery targets.

So, while this is a delivery volume I hope to see Airbus maintaining I do believe that this will not be the case. In terms of total deliveries for Q1, we saw a slight uptick of three units compared to last year portraying new production and delivery rates while last year the ability to deliver jets took a big hit in March. In terms of value, the mix which is more skewed towards smaller aircraft these days showed a $0.5 billion reduction compared to last year.

Overall, we see an $18.7 billion year-over-year reduction in value in orders and deliveries where the absence of orders and cancellations account for 97% of the value decline. That leaves 3% driven by deliveries value decline, and while this is an industry where we are used to seeing sky high demand and projections, I do think that it's a relatively good sign that most of the value decline compared to last year is driven by orders and not deliveries. In total, the backlog reduced by $11.1 billion of which a third is driven by cancellations exceeding order inflow and two thirds is driven by the process of producing and delivering aircraft.

Unsurprisingly, the platform that accounts for the biggest portion of the year-over-year value decline is the Airbus A320neo. On any day that's the platform with most order and delivery activity and with the orders drying up now and deliveries being reduced that significantly impacts the value changes compared to last year where the Airbus A320neo accounts for nearly 89% of the decline in order and delivery value followed by the Airbus A350 with 7.5% and 5% for the Airbus A220. These numbers do not add up to 100% because there has been a positive offset for the Airbus A330 value contribution to the mix.

Conclusion

The first quarter numbers show significant value declines compared to last year but those are primarily driven by a reduction in order activity and cancellations. With big backlogs and a less than certain road ahead it's no surprise that order inflow has reduced. What's more important at this stage are the deliveries.

We're currently still missing the wide body aircraft in the mix as demand remains weak for those aircraft as travel restrictions remain, but overall I'm seeing strong deliveries for all aircraft types combined to slightly exceed last year’s Q1 delivery numbers and that should give confidence that Airbus is on the right track to match last year’s delivery numbers and I am hoping they will end up above last years levels.