Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (NEXCF) CEO Evan Gappelberg on Q4 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Evan Gappelberg - CEO & Director

Kashif Malik - Chief Financial Officer

Evan Gappelberg

Thank you very much for that and good afternoon and welcome everybody. Thank you for joining us today. I should say this evening, Wow! What a difference a year makes. 2020 was truly a unique year for the world and for Nextech. COVID-19 emerged early in the year, stock market crashed, along with Nextech stock to sub $1. If anyone can remember back in the beginning of 2020, only to rebound and see the market and Nextech stock explode higher, hitting $10 a share at its peak in 2020.

2020 was truly a unique year and that it was a year of both extreme lows and extreme highs for shareholders. Today, however, we're in 2021. We made it. Things look on track to get back to normal, or I should say pre-COVID-19 normal. I do want to thank all of our employees who are from all over the world, literally from all over the world for their continued commitment.

We truly have a diverse group of talents at Nextech which is super exciting to me. As a small fast growing technology company, we do have talents from Canada, from United States, Poland, France, U.K., Germany, Netherlands, Russia, Scotland, South Africa, Spain, Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, China, and Israel. Pretty amazing for a small company to have talents spread out all over the globe like that. And I can't wait to meet each and every one of you.

Nextech successes in 2020 were made possible only through the hard work, creativity and dedication of our talented and valued employees. Our culture of organizational learning and respectful collaboration is energizing our business and driving business excellence, and I would like to thank our employees for another year of strong performance.

A quick look back at 2020. We're in 2021 and everybody is probably already moved on, but we are here to talk about our 2021 results. Nextech did conclude the year 2020 with strong growth and results across our multiple businesses including eCommerce, augmented reality, edtech and events. In 2020, our eCommerce business saw a surge in revenue as the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown all brick and mortar storefronts and everyone was forced to shop online.

We at Nextech were uniquely positioned as we had just expanded our warehouse space 7,000 to 16,000 square feet, which gave us the flexibility to acquire more inventory early on in the pandemic, which really cushioned supply chain issues that many of our competitors faced in 2020.

In 2020, COVID also lockdown learning institutions, which triggered our augmented reality business to also take off as we landed contracts with Ryerson University for augmented reality driven learning in the form of AR Labs. We are now working with Microsoft as a partner to leverage and sell this same technology into other higher education learning institutions, which we expect to bear fruit in 2021.

In 2020, we also acquired the AirShow app and the amazing team that built it, which has now become an exciting new platform for us to offer live streaming of human holograms, which we believe we have a first mover advantage with. We are working towards offering a platform in 2021 where anyone can become a hologram with just a smartphone. That means everyone can become a hologram and being themselves around the globe. No green screen required, all you will need is a smartphone. Amazing. We believe that once this is launched, that everyone will want to use this technology. It is our belief that AR live streaming will squarely put us on the AR map in 2021 as a company.

In 2020, we also acquired Map Dynamics, which was a hybrid events platform which has turned into two new products called LiveX and MapX. In a consumer driven digital economy, the pace of innovation has really increased tremendously. Speed matters. Speed matters, change has never been this fast and the global pandemic has increased the need for digital transformation in a way that nobody saw coming.

Companies are beyond the stage of awareness when it comes to digital technologies. They're way past that. They have to reimagine their end-to-end processes. For example, customer experiences is not just omni-channel, it's about integrating all the required pieces to deliver the best customer experience.

Digital transformation is a journey, and it requires an integrated platform to enable the key elements. Each step in the consumer journey needs to be consistent, connected, and create a memorable experience with the end user, a truly inspiring digital experience that can extend or augment the physical world.

As customers experiences become the basis for differentiation and competitive advantage, brands will only succeed if they have an actionable view of the customer in real time. In other words, analytics data. Nextech's release of their innovative new platform, which is LiveX will deliver and is delivering great customer experiences at scale with the added power of augmented reality.

Nextech AR's LiveX is the company's digital platform for the future and the industry's first open and extensible platform that enables augmented digital experiences. AR eCommerce can happen on LiveX, AR advertising happens on LiveX and AR product views on LiveX. Innovations include industry first AR capabilities, and AR live stream in holograms, real time customer data analytics as well as new ways to personalize to deliver impactful digital and hybrid experiences. So there's a lot happening with LiveX, and we're super excited about it. Our AR innovation labs team is also currently working on NFT technology for the augmented reality experiences. And again, that will live and breads on LiveX.

So Nextech's fourth quarter growth was fueled by a combination of growth from all of our businesses that we operate, not just one. We are a unique public small cap company and that we are diversified. We are not a point solution. And all of our businesses have the red thread of AR connecting them as our core technology. Our core technology is augmented reality. Our AR business is connected to everything we sell, creating a virtual flywheel effect within our company.

For eCommerce, we offer webAR, ARitize 360 and ARitize as well as our newly released Genie in a Bottle. For IgniteX [ph], formerly Inferno and LiveX and MapX we offer a large selection of AR enhanced experiences including human holograms, 3D AR booths as well as custom AR experiences and AR live streaming. Throughout 2020 demand for our products and AR services dramatically accelerated. And we believe that the COVID-19 pandemic has created favorable industry dynamics for technology driven companies such -- Nextech that are continuing into 2021.

Our business model has not changed as we are in the AR virtual experience business which is a fast growing high demand global market today. Nextech's platforms were used in many virtual events in Q4 2020, including the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Global Mining Convention; Society of Nephrology's AGM; Houston Ballet Nutcracker; the Canadian Electricity Association, Ryerson University's 2020 graduation; Restaurants Canada, Food Service Trade show; Voice and Visibility at ASCO; TEDx [ph], the list goes on and on. And it's continuing into 2021.

In conclusion, Nextech is focused on its key strategic priority of maintaining financial strength and liquidity. Currently, the company is sitting on over $20 million in cash with zero debt, which positions the company to be able to aggressively expand both organically and through acquisitions. Since founding the company in January 2018, the company has been advancing efforts on its AR technology and evaluating potential acquisitions to optimize its capital structure, improve liquidity and enhance long-term shareholder value. And I do believe that we are succeeding.

Recently, we've had some amazing technological breakthroughs within the company, some of which we have shared with investors of which I'm especially excited the AR [technical difficulty] in our AirShow application, that is what [technical difficulty] breakthrough technology that will be fully realized and monetized when launched as a sub service platform in 2021.

In 2021, we envision a world where anyone can turn themselves into a hologram and beam themselves anywhere in the world. 2020 was a challenge nobody was ready for, but our company rose to meet that challenge. It came out much stronger. We really came out battle tested. I've never been more optimistic about our business or business prospects. The industries that we do business in are growing very fast. And the technology and products that we are selling is what both consumers and enterprise customers want to buy.

To date, we have had eight quarters, eight quarters in a row of record revenue. And I expect that trend to continue with another record quarter when we report our Q1 2021 numbers. I do want to make -- take a moment to thank Howard Katz and the Mackie team for supporting us and raising us $14 million on this recent round. And in previous rounds, over $15 million that they've brought into to Nextech, totaling almost $30 million as this growth capital that Mackie's provided us with has really given us the needed fuel to achieve our goals.

And with that, I want to turn the call over to [technical difficulty], CFO of Nextech, who will comment [technical difficulty] financials. Kashif, take it away.

Kashif Malik

Thank you, Evan and good evening. As a reminder unless noted otherwise, all figures reported on today's call are in Canadian dollars under IFRS. As a company changed its year-end in the prior year, the fourth quarter figures in 2020 are for the 3 months period from October 1 to December 31, 2020 and are compared to the 4-month period from September 1 to December 31, 2019. For the annual comparatives, it is the 12 months ended December 31, 2020 compared to the 7 months ended December 31, 2019.

Total revenue in the fourth quarter was up 181% to $7 million as strong growth for product sales, technology services and renewable software increased. Product sales grew 88% to $4.6 million due to expanded product offerings, added additional sales channels and increased capacity to facilitate the fulfillment of sales.

Our technology services really gained traction resulting in $2.2 million in revenue or 4,657% increase over the prior period. The nature of this revenue will vary from quarter-to-quarter based on the number, size and timing of customer projects underway. Gross profit increased 104% to $3.4 million, representing a gross margin of 48%.

Moving to the full year 2020 results. Total revenue for the year was $17.7 million, up 342% from 2019. Product sales revenue of $14 million was up 253% and technology services revenue of $3.4 million was up 6,413%. We continue to be pleased with the diversity and strength of our total revenue base. For the year, no individual customer accounted for greater than 10% of total revenues.

Gross profit grew by 320% to $9.9 million, or 56% of revenue compared to 59% of revenues in the prior year. The decrease is due to additional salaries and wages for technology services. Operating expenses were $19 million compared to $4.9 million in the prior period. The increase in operating expenses was due to higher headcount and related compensation costs.

We also had a number of expenses that were somewhat one-time in nature relating to recruitment, legal costs for acquisitions, financings, uplisting to the Senior NEO exchange and customer contracts. These increases reflect investment in corporate infrastructure and capability to support our expansion and growth strategy.

This year, we have aggressively expanded our team size, skill set and capabilities across all functions organically as well as through acquisitions. We believe that these investments will continue to support our continued growth and long-term view. As a result of these investments, net loss for the year was $15.6 million.

On December 31, 2020, we had cash of $10.7 million, digital assets of $2.5 million, inventory of $3.2 million, and a positive working capital of $13.6 million. We anticipate further sales of our products as we continue to grow. Our cash and inventory position are healthy and allow for us to continue to deliver on our strategy and growth. We anticipate the additional revenue and our acquisitions will generate cash flow to reduce the amount of working capital required to sustain operations.

As Evan mentioned, this has been an unusual year and we continue to monitor and respond to these conditions as they unfold. Although unusual, we have had one of the most transformative years in our history, with our product in place and our sales team converting paired with our most recent $14 million raise, we are ready to take this organization to the next level. Great job to the team.

Thank you for your continued support of Nextech. With that, I will turn the call back over to Evan.

Evan Gappelberg

Thank you, Kashif. In closing, I would like to thank our employees, our shareholders, our partners for their continued support as we remain focused on increasing long-term shareholder value. I do want to -- before we open it up to calls, I do want to just say one thing about NASDAQ because I know that's going to be the number one question. So before everybody jumps to answer that question, I just want to say we're still talking to NASDAQ. There is nothing else that we will be able to publicly disclose on this call. So please ask some other question.

And with that, operator, if you'd like to ask a question other than NASDAQ, I'd be super happy to answer because we are still talking and there's nothing else to say.

Thank you very much. [Operator Instructions] Your first question will come from Lisa Thompson of Zach Investment. Please go ahead.

Lisa Thompson

Hi, Evan and Kashif. So how are you?

Evan Gappelberg

How are you doing?

Lisa Thompson

Okay. Well, the instruction said I only get one question. So before going back in the line, so my guess my big question is now that we're already in April, can you give kind of a big picture view of where you think the company is going this year as far as like revenue mix. I see that you broke out finally, eCommerce and the rest of the business in your filing.

Evan Gappelberg

Yes.

Lisa Thompson

So what's your feeling of like what portion of the business is going to be that this year and next year? And the add business all that. Go ahead.

Evan Gappelberg

Yes, I will take that. So, look, as you know, we said, when we started in 2019, augmented reality was just forming, I actually speak to dozens of augmented reality companies that have been in business for 10 years. And they're still only doing like a $1 million, $2 million in revenue. So as you know, we acquired Vacuum Cleaner Market and Infinite Pet and we've recently launched True Life [ph] and so we use those for test beds. And we got lucky in 2020 with those businesses became in very high demand. But time augmented reality showed up to the party. We were there in 2020 with our AR Tech stack. And so in 2020, the augmented reality product mix started to take off. In 2021, which is really your question, I expect that to continue. And so in 2021, I think that it's fair to say that revenue will be split evenly, meaning 50% technology, and 50% product sales and in ecom. I think in 2022, it will, ecom will be less and less. I mean, ecom continues to grow. But it's not going to grow as fast as our technology business. And so we see ecom becoming a smaller and smaller part of our revenue, even though in 2020, it was the majority.

Lisa Thompson

Great, thank you. I guess, I go back in the queue.

Lisa Thompson

Is that okay? Okay. I really haven't had a chance to go through the numbers, because I still haven't found all of them yet. Just the MD&A. So, as far as you -- Kashif, you’ve mentioned that there was a whole bunch of one-time expenses in 2020. Do you actually have a number for that?

Kashif Malik

Lisa, it's a combination of different things. We haven't completely quantified it. Some of its related to the financing. So we initially call that one-time, but we just recently did another financing with some of the recruitment costs. So we can look to normalizing that. And I can probably send that to you separately, if you want to build it for your model.

Lisa Thompson

Right. So could you give us a guess of what -- at least the first quarter looks like as far as expenses?

Kashif Malik

I think at this point, we are just going to be closing the quarter, so I can -- I just had -- we will mention it on our next call.

Lisa Thompson

Okay, great. And do you want to give us any insight to how March went?

Evan Gappelberg

So I'll just speak to your question. So Q1, Lisa, is going to be another quarter in revenue. And we will be releasing that soon as possible. But you know, we can't really pre-release it on this call. But we've had eight back to back quarterly records in revenue, and we expect that to be nine.

Lisa Thompson

That's great. That's really good to hear. How is the ad business coming, the platform?

Evan Gappelberg

The ad business …

Lisa Thompson

What’s the timing on that?

Evan Gappelberg

Yes, the ad business is as you know, we hired Hareesh, from Microsoft and he's now hired a bunch of ad sales people. And we are in the process of scaling that business. It is live. And as soon as we have something to report, we will put it out, but we expect it to be a much bigger part of our second half of 2021 revenue mix. The first half was really getting Hareesh situated and setting it up.

Lisa Thompson

Okay, great. I guess my final question is the hologram that you've been demonstrating, and looks to be actually awesome. Have you …

Evan Gappelberg

Thank you.

Lisa Thompson

… different ideas on how to monetize that?

Evan Gappelberg

We do. So, I believe the main way to monetize it is to create a self serve platform where you Lisa will be able to log in to your own account. And you will be able to take out your cell phone and beam yourself into anywhere you want to go as a live human hologram. And so, you'll pay for that service. And we could see -- so everybody, everybody on the planet, I believe, who want to use that technology.

Lisa Thompson

What's the timing on something like that rolling out?

Evan Gappelberg

Well, we are -- I mean, it's happening in 2021, I could tell you that.

Lisa Thompson

Okay.

Evan Gappelberg

I'd rather not put a date on it because my team will kill me, If I do. So I think just stay tuned.

Lisa Thompson

Okay, great. I'll let somebody else ask some questions. Thank you so much.

Evan Gappelberg

Thanks, Lisa.

Kashif Malik

Thanks, Lisa.

Kelvin Kong

Hi, Evan and Kashif. How are you doing?

Evan Gappelberg

Good. Hey, Kelvin.

Kashif Malik

Good, Kelvin. Thank you.

Kelvin Kong

Quick question here. So in terms of -- I'm kind of alluding back to an answer that you provided to Lisa, so you said your product mix for technology and eCommerce will be likely targeting a 50-50 between the two. Can you just give us some insight as to kind of how your resource will be kind of allocated. And I guess, specifically how I guess some of the proceeds from your recent financing will tend to get you there and kind of where your focus is on allocating money to getting [indiscernible] to that?

Evan Gappelberg

Sure. So -- sure. So some of that Kelvin is going to be organic growth, and we're already experiencing that in Q1, and continuing into Q2. So our existing tech stack is gaining a lot of traction in the marketplace. But we also see acquisitions as another potential major source of kind of accelerating our technology sales and revenue mix. So there's a number of acquisitions, that -- discussions that I'm in right now. And we look at the capital that we raised from Mackie, growth capital, and we're going to use it to accelerate our technology revenue growth as well as investing in our tech stack.

Kelvin Kong

Understood. Thank you.

Evan Gappelberg

Yes.

Evan Gappelberg

Hey, John.

John Millennial

Hello?

Evan Gappelberg

Yes, we can hear you.

John Millennial

Oh, how are you doing, Evan? Sorry, I was on my phone. I just had a question about your exposure to Bitcoin or crypto assets, intangible assets. Are you guys considering reallocating more of your cash towards Bitcoin in the near-term?

Evan Gappelberg

No, we [indiscernible] I don't see us going back into Bitcoin.

John Millennial

Okay. That was my only question. I was just wondering.

Evan Gappelberg

Okay. Thank you.

Steven Spielvogel

Yes, hello. Thank you for taking my call. I was hoping to find out about any patents that you might have regarding the hologram technology. Can you please tell us a little bit about the IP associated with the very exciting hologram technology, please. Thank you.

Evan Gappelberg

Yes. We're preparing to file multiple patents around the technology. We've engaged with patents attorneys and we are preparing to file patents around it. So we're at with that.

Steven Spielvogel

Okay. Thank you very much.

Evan Gappelberg

You’re welcome.

Susan Altenberger

Hi, this is Sue. I'd like to find out a little bit more about your higher education business that started with Ryerson. I believe you mentioned earlier that you're partnering with Microsoft. Wondering where it is now and where you want to go in this year and next?

Evan Gappelberg

Sure. Thank you for the question. So we had a super successful launch with Ryerson University in 2020. And I believe that they are doubling down. And there's some additional business, I think that will be happening with Ryerson. As far as Microsoft goes, they have very strong relationships across higher ed. We are a Microsoft partner. We are now -- we hired house that Nextech that are working with Microsoft, specifically on going after higher ed. And so, stay tuned. I mean, it's on our roadmap. In 2021 we should have some exciting developments around our edtech.

Susan Altenberger

Awesome.

Evan Gappelberg

Yes. Thanks, Sue.

Tom Stephens

Good evening, gentlemen. I had a question about whether your thoughts on what COVID-19 coming to an end will have on your business?

Evan Gappelberg

That's a good question. We have not seen a slowdown. COVID-19 is winding down. We have not seen a slowdown, like I mentioned. Earlier we're expecting Q1 to be a record. We believe that our business was never a COVID business, per se, wasn't dependent on COVID. COVID itself is the adoption of technology that we set out. So all it did was push the industry that we are in 3 years forward. Now it's 3 years forward, and it's going strong. It's not going to go back 3 years, again, after COVID ends. And so we actually just benefited from COVID, even though COVID was a tragedy from a personal -- from a business standpoint, we don't see our business slowing down at all from COVID. In fact, what we're really hearing is that now that COVID is going away, enterprise customers are going to be spending more money on the technology that we sell.

Tom Stephens

So you don't feel that when people go back to work they're working at -- going back to the office to work at the office, and going to live events and things such as that, that it won't have effect on any of your businesses.

Evan Gappelberg

Not at all. It's hard to explain on this call, and I'm happy to have a separate call with you. But the world changed, there was a paradigm shift. When you go through a paradigm shift, you don't shift back. And so it's -- COVID-19 is not going to -- coming to an end is not going to have a negative impact on our business. We believe that actually it's going to have a positive impact on our business, there's going to be more spending on the technology that we sell. Our technology is not just about work-from-home, shop-from-home. That's not the sum total of what we do. And also, one last thing I'll leave you with is that prior to 2020, prior to the pandemic, I'd say 95% of the workforce was forced to come into the office. After the pandemic, it's going to be 50%, 60%. That's a huge number of people that are going to be able to work-from-home, work remotely that were not there previously. That's a huge, huge number. And so our business is going to continue to grow even after COVID-19. We'll leave it at that.

Tom Stephens

That’s good to hear. I wonder if I could get a follow-up question.

Evan Gappelberg

Sure.

Tom Stephens

I'm curious, it sounds like our business, your business is far reaching geographically, are the areas that are more opportunistic at this point for the company? In other words, how are all your different areas doing geographically?

Evan Gappelberg

Yes, it's an interesting question. Again, I don't know how deep we want to go on this call, but I'll leave it at this. In the Asia Pacific region, the demand for augmented reality is insatiable. It's off the charts. In the Asia Pacific region, specifically, there is an extraordinary demand for augmented reality. In the EMEA region, I would say, the demand is probably a second, and then in North America would be like third. And so there's different products that we sell. And in different regions, there's different demand metrics. So that's kind of just high level on the AR side. And then as far as our events platform, I think in North America and EMEA, it's a little bit stronger, although the Asia Pacific region is starting to catch up as well. So I would say there's a global demand for our services and products. And I think in a year, we'll have a better view of where there's stronger demand specifically.

Tom Stephens

Thanks for your input.

Evan Gappelberg

You’re welcome.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, Evan.

Evan Gappelberg

Hi, Eric.

Unidentified Analyst

A couple of quick questions. One, how do you see your ability to release the results faster after the close?

Evan Gappelberg

That's a great question, Eric. I'll take that with you offline. But -- yes.

Unidentified Analyst

That’s great. Secondly, as the business scales up, how do you accomplish that? You see bigger contracts, you see -- is the sales force -- like, are you going to subscription model? Or is it more renewal? Yes, like, how will your cost of goods sales grow versus revenue?

Evan Gappelberg

So it's really two -- this two factors. One is create more self serve technology, so that people could just sign up, just like you do with Zoom, you don't talk to anybody at Zoom, you just sign up for Zoom. So we're building that into our tech stack. And then we're also doubling our sales force [technical difficulty] Q2, and I expect we will double it again in the second half of the year. So I wouldn't be -- our sales force, essentially, Eric, deals with the larger more complex customer requests, while the self serve platform can deal with the simpler use cases. So we want to have both in place as we grow into 2021 and beyond. So beef up the sales force and create more of a frictionless self serve platform. Those are the two paths that we're pursuing to growth.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Evan Gappelberg

You’re welcome.

Mo Cheema

Hi, Evan. My question is, has Nextech explored partnership opportunities with platforms or marketplaces like Shopify, Etsy where there's more of a one to many approach to really get the most bang out of the buck?

Evan Gappelberg

That's a great question. The challenge there -- so the answer is this year 2021, we will be looking at those types of partnerships. In 2020, we were just trying to keep up with the demand for our products and services and build our foundational technology. In 2021, as we mentioned earlier, self serve is a key piece of our technology roadmap, especially for AR live streaming. So I can envision where we could potentially have Shopify selling our AR live streaming to all of their -- all their customers. So you have to have the right product for that. You have to be able to scale, right? And so we're just kind of waiting for that right product to be able to go to and have those kinds of partnerships.

Mo Cheema

And my second question is we're seeing a trend of buy online, pick up in store and buy online ship from store, sort of phenomenon going on, and a lot of that picking and processing is happening in the retail store. And there has been a lot of talk about augmented reality, expediting the operations process of picking with augmented reality. So I was just curious if you've explored that side of the business of the opportunity to digitize the inventory that's in the store.

Evan Gappelberg

Not yet. That's -- its interesting use case that is brand new. But no, we have not really discussed that in house, but maybe we will.

Mo Cheema

Great. Thank you.

Evan Gappelberg

Thank you, Mo.

Edward Kaplan

Yes, hey, Evan, thank you for taking my call. Question on your technologies and what you might have patented and other technologies that you may be seeking patents for. Just want to get a sense for what is actually yours and no one else can has? What advantage do we have? Thank you.

Evan Gappelberg

Yes. So we're just now pursuing patents on our technology primarily because in the early days it wasn't so clear which technology was going to win. And so having a patent on technology that you don't sell, makes no sense to me, because patents are not cheap. So we waited until we identified products that were in demand, products that we can sell and now we're pursuing patents. Hope that answers your question.

Edward Kaplan

It does. Thank you.

Evan Gappelberg

You're welcome.

Eric Nelson

Yes, hi, Evan.

Evan Gappelberg

Hey, Eric.

Eric Nelson

Have you given any thought to somehow teaming up with the museums, world class museums where you could set up rooms where people can actually go to these places and investigate? I mean, it's so hard these days, I mean, even before COVID to visit some of these museums, because you had to line up.

Evan Gappelberg

Yes, yes.

Eric Nelson

I think that would be a tremendous opportunity for people that just can't get to these places and there's some great museums all over the world. And I was lucky to see them when I was younger, but now it's practically impossible.

Evan Gappelberg

Yes, you're making a great question. And so the answer is yes. We're actually talking to a museum group in Asia. So the answer is we are, yes. And that is a good use case. Yes, thank you.

Eric Nelson

Right. Thanks.

Evan Gappelberg

All right. I think we'll take one more question and then we'll call it a day.

Jeff Gates

Hi, Evan. Congratulations on everything you guys have done in the last 2, 2.5 years, starting with just you and now getting close to 300. It's quite impressive. At the beginning, you talked about the self-service hologram. potential.

Evan Gappelberg

Yes.

Jeff Gates

Is there anybody currently doing that in the world?

Evan Gappelberg

No.

Jeff Gates

So then the potential once you organize it, the way you envision it, the potential you would be first to market on something like that, and that's worldwide and I presume in every language or whatever, correct?

Evan Gappelberg

Correct, it would be live streaming. So you'd be able to speak in your native tongue. So it wouldn't even -- they wouldn't even be any language translation, it would just be your native tongue. And it's for everybody on the planet, who has a smartphone in their pocket, because it'll be triggered through the AirShow app.

Jeff Gates

So if somebody is in Mexico, and their grandparent is in the United States, they could literally beam themselves into their grandparents living room and sit with them?

Evan Gappelberg

Exactly. Think about troops in the field, you'd see these movies all the time where they're away from their wife and kids for extended periods. And then they get a minute on a Zoom call or whatever, well, this would be a lot better than that. If you think about education, you could deem professors from Harvard, from MIT, top professors in the world, all over the globe into people's homes. It really is transformative technology and we couldn't be more excited about. I mean, you've seen -- everybody, I hope has seen me, I'm the guinea pig on the [technical difficulty] myself into everybody's living room with a Vacuum Cleaner to show how it's done. Show that it can be done. And so yes, super excited about that.

Jeff Gates

Sounds amazing. Keep up the good work, and we're all rooting for you guys.

Evan Gappelberg

Thank you, Jeff. Appreciate it.

Jeff Gates

Okay. Thanks.

Evan Gappelberg

Yes, I was just going to say, on that note, we will end it. Again, I want to thank everybody for joining me and Kashif and the rest of our team on this call. And we'll be back for the next conference call. Thank you.

Kashif Malik

Thank you.

