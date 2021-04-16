MLM In The U.S.: More Bad News

Photo by RiverNorthPhotography/iStock via Getty Images

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) warned multi-level marketing (MLM) companies and their distributors this past summer against false income and product claims. Aggressive MLM recruiting efforts to leverage the pandemic can be best understood, however, in the context of an industry in steady decline. Now well below one percent of total U.S. Retail Sales, the MLM industry (a more apt label than “direct selling”) has been weakening in the U.S. for years. The real harm is inherent in the stories told to potential and current distributors about the nature of the “business opportunity.”

First, a quick look at the Direct Selling Association (DSA) industry data:

The table above shows MLM sales failed to keep up with inflation, let alone achieve the modest but positive average annual growth of total U.S. retail sales. The lack of growth in retail sales is only a small part of the story. According to the DSA, people involved in the MLM industry in the U.S. in 2019 produced far less in sales per person than in 2004.

DSA U.S. data 2004 2019 People involved in direct selling (000) 13,600 16,360 Approximate U.S. population 20 years of age and older (000) 207,215 248,974 % U.S. population 20 years of age and older involved in direct selling 6.6% 6.6% “Retail Sales” (millions) 29,730 35,200 “Retail Sales” per person (dollars) $2,186 $2,152 2004 sales per person in 2019 dollars $2,951 $2,152/$2,951 = 73%

These data tell a story of successful recruiting even in the face of declining retail sales. In short, MLM distributors have found it increasingly more difficult to generate sales. Unlike other forms of retail selling, this decline raises questions with legal implications: 1) What are current and prospective distributors being told about the prospects of generating sales and earning money? 2) In pursuing this (declining) business opportunity, are the distributors just a captured group of customers who are simply recruiting their own replacements? 3) Is this churning of distributors essentially an avenue for continued generation of profits for the MLM parent company and the provision of income for top distributors?

In the fall of 2020, the FTC again warned the MLM industry against making deceptive income claims. Independent research by TINA.org showed rampant disregard for past warnings. And in prior posts (here and here) I demonstrated the futility of trying to derive meaningful information from publicly available statements about distributor earnings. Earnings claims by MLM companies and top distributors deserve renewed attention in the context of declining sales per distributor.

These concerns go to the heart of the MLM model. For many years, the MLM industry claimed to sell “through” distributors. Considering that in 2019 the average person “involved in direct selling” generated $2,152 in sales, which included purchases made for their own consumption (they were the buyers, not the sellers), then how much actual selling is taking place? And what percent of MLM company profits and the incomes of top distributors are derived from the required purchases by distributors who are attempting to pursue the business opportunity, while failing to generate meaningful income?

After reviewing the data, one wonders if the DSA understands that sharing information in any meaningful way requires a shared understanding of the words used. In one document the number of “people involved in direct selling” in 2019 is estimated to be 16.36 million, broken down by state and US territory. In another the number of “Direct Sellers” is estimated to be 6.8 million with 36.9 million total customers - partitioned as 9.6 million “Discount Buyers” (which I presume includes the purchases of the “Direct Sellers”) and 27.3 million “Preferred Customers.”

So, how is the earlier-noted 16.36 million being accounted for? As noted here, the DSA started reporting an estimate of “Preferred Customers” shortly after the Herbalife settlement with the FTC. The 16.36 million “people involved” can be compared to similar reports over many years; the 6.8 million “direct sellers” cannot. A lack of uniform meaning for the terms used makes it difficult to have confidence in these reported numbers, and especially so for “Preferred Customers,” given the self-serving nature of the label.

Over the past three years, one of the oldest MLM companies, Amway, announced layoffs totaling over 1,100 employees, excluding hotel workers impacted by the pandemic (here, here, and here). A recent Social Selling News features a special report highlighting the growth of an "anti-MLM movement” among social media platforms. Granted, all industries generate customer complaints. Still, I know of no industry that has generated its own grassroots backlash directed at the industry’s inherent business model - in this case, essentially an endless chain recruiting model.

These concerns make the upcoming international conference “Multilevel Marketing: The Consumer Protection Challenge” timely. For the first time, regulators from multiple countries, federal and state prosecutors, academics, journalists, consumer advocates, social media activist, and others will discuss consumer protection in this troubled, global industry. See the Session Schedule for details and speakers.