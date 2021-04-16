Photo by The Good Brigade/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) is the $1.48B general acute care operator offering a range of varied health care services across the United States. As one of the largest generalist healthcare set-ups, the venture's affiliates own, operate and lease 84 hospitals across 15 different states.

In all, this equates to around 15,000 beds. To put that into perspective, the all-American general acute care operator remains somewhat dwarfed by HCA Healthcare (HCA) which touts circa 200 hospitals, 122 outpatient surgery centers and a market cap in the vicinity of $57B.

CYH Hospital locations across USA

1986 saw the founding of Community Health Systems. Five years later, the organization was publicly listed and has, since then, existed in various iterations with different stages of consolidation, organizational right-sizing, and ultimately spin-off.

During this 30+ year period, the Tennessee-based health care operator has seen its initial public offering, a flotation on the NYSE, acquisitions of both Triad and HMA and the divestment of 38 hospitals, creating in hand Quorum Health Resources LLC.

Historically, the healthcare facilities index has been considerably shaped by the different administrations at the time. Where Obamacare had been a boon to hospitals nationwide by expanding the Medicaid program to America’s poor, the Trump administration’s attempted repeal of Obamacare provided a roller-coaster ride for health care stocks across the board.

This is particularly relevant given the recent arrival of a Biden administration set on spending America out of trouble. If history is any guide on future outlook, it could be assumed that Biden’s Obama2 administration is likely to strengthen its resolve to find a solution to America’s enduring social care problem. If this is the case, keep eyes peeled on the outlook for operators like CYH. Bullish.

As we wind into the full swing of earnings season, it provides an excellent opportunity to look at how CYH has statistically performed and perchance to identify any near-term trading opportunities using derivative set-ups.

Brief Thesis

My overview of the general health sector remains comparably bullish, particularly under the current administration. While the SARS-COV2 pandemic will most likely eventuate in a tightening of regulatory standards and therefore costs for the general operation of care facilities, a revival of Obamacare under the Biden administration is likely to provide a bane for companies operating in the sector.

Changing demographics, a spending-spree administration focused on improving health care, and the defensive nature of the sector are all likely to bode well for this asset class in general.

Peer Comps – Financials CYH v OSH v DVA v UHS v AMED v HCA

Regarding Community Health Systems from a financial perspective, the company generates gross profits in line with a basket of 6 medical care facilities peers (~ 37% gross profit). Operating expenses remain marginally higher than the median comp operating expenses (32%). The fixed cost base most evidently expressed through SG&A is best in class, at least when contrasted against its peer group. Net income available to shareholders is lower than median peer comps.

1-year Total Returns CYH v IHF v HCA

Despite the stock plummeting some -21% over the past 2 weeks, price action for the health care provider has been superlative, posting +184.92% over a 1-year period.

Contrasted against the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF, it is abundantly clear that equity returns have stumbled to the upside despite passing through multiple moves South in late December and late March.

During the same period, IHF has solely posted +40.16% and HCA Healthcare +69.67%. All in all, the past year has been a lucrative albeit tumultuous time for CYH equity holders.

EPS & Revenue Estimates v Actual CYH

Scrutinizing historical EPS and revenue estimates v actual deliverables for CYH highlights a few key items:

Price effects post earnings appear relatively volatile in reaction to reported financials with higher swings to the upside but meaningful, nonetheless, moves to the downside also.

Patterns related to EPS and revenue beats v forecasts seem difficult to distinguish – there is no consistent pattern of positive price effects against revenue beats. Q4 2020 also underscores, to some extent, that significant EPS beats may not consistently push prices North either.

With no really evident, meaningful correlation between price effect and reported EPS or revenues against forecast, it is likely that forward guidance or extraordinary corporate actions, reported during the earnings period, play a sizable role in how equity performs.

Notwithstanding, positive actual EPS numbers – irrespective of revenues beating forecast – would appear to have a positive price effect for the company.

Expected Earnings Move vs Actual Earnings Move CYH

While reported financial information has invariably translated into random swings either to the upside or downside as we observed earlier, close observation of historical data regarding expected earnings moves vs actual moves highlights a tendency for the stock to pop considerably higher on positive news (or guidance) while flopping in a less pronounced fashion. Options markets do, however, appear to price this in relatively well – with only 5 of the past 12 observations going beyond the bounds initially implied by options pricing pre-announcement.

Nonetheless, for those interested in taking a short position in the equity by way of selling calls, this strategy would prove to be significantly risky, given the stock's tendency to move markedly higher on good news.

Dividends and Hard to Borrow Fees

For readers familiar with my earnings plays, dividends and hard to borrow fees are two items on my checklist allowing me to assess the viability of a short position, should I wish to take one. Dividend payments make short equity positions a little trickier, even if those dividends are reflected in options prices, purely because the holder of the short position is liable for payment of dividends should they occur during the holding period. Highly volatile, often shorted stocks also attract significant hard to borrow fees. It is important to understand the costs and risk to hold short a stock before positioning in order to pre-emptively avoid some potentially costly errors.

Specifically regarding CYH, the company pays no dividend while the 4.15M shares presently available to be shorted attract a rate of 26 basis points. Nothing to get excited about, but it is worth checking.

Volatility Profile

It would be fair to say that volatility has all but disappeared from equity markets recently. The same could be said about Community Health Systems which has seen volatility at the lower end of the spectrum. Currently 30-day at-the-money implied volatility reflected in options prices sits the company in the 60% percentile rank. This figure is about 7% above the 20-day moving average providing some indication of volatility trending higher into the earnings period – this is positive for holders of both long put and call options.

Summary Implied Volatility v Historical Volatility by time horizon CYH

Looking at different expiry dates and contrasting them against moves in implied volatility shows a progressive upside trend into the earnings period which gradually tails off after the event. Options volumes are front loaded and are also somewhat illiquid which could create additional cost and risk for position exit/ entry.

Implied volatility profile per expiry CYH

Stock Price Patterns Around Earnings

Price action on the run up to earnings indicates that equity prices tend to the upside. Over multiple time frames – from 2 weeks prior to the event all the way up to 1 day prior the event - observations have tended to be resolutely positive (ranging from 67% to 75%). During the same time, median returns on the stock price have ranged from +1.8% to +5.2%.

It is also worth remarking that the biggest up moves significantly outweigh the biggest down moves, highlighting perhaps a degree of upwards skew in price action and the suitability of bullish options positions during this period.

Statistical data – stock price action pre-earnings CYH

Using the same principles earlier to scrutinize historical day of earnings data shows a less obvious set of trends. While broadly speaking, positive earnings moves appear more pronounced than negative ones, the observations are more closely paired together with positive occurrences (58%) only marginally outweighing negative ones (42%)

This would indicate that calling bullish or bearish on the very day is somewhat akin to a coin toss – at least when comparing to the 2 weeks preceding the day. Consequently, this may suggest that positioning pre-earnings rather than traversing the event with options positions in hand may be a more lucrative undertaking.

Day of Earnings Historical Price Action – CYH

Post earnings price action, while seemingly not as random as on-the-day stock movements, does not contain the resilient upwards trend we saw pre-earnings. This post earnings period could provide some opportunity for positioning, yet the split between positive and negative observations does remain less nuanced.

Post Earnings Historical Price Action – CYH

Building an Options Play

Before developing an options position, it is worthwhile going over some of the key traits regarding CYH.

It is difficult to draw real conclusions between price action and EPS or revenue beats vs analyst forecasts, implying that forward guidance or management discussion and analysis commentary plays an important role in the stock’s directional bias.

The company does not pay a dividend nor is the stock meaningfully hard to borrow.

Implied volatility is not excessively high, but it is trending higher into the earnings event – this makes long positions in either calls or puts preferable.

Between the 3 distinguishable periods – the 2-week run into earnings, the day of earnings and the following 2-week period thereafter - it appears that the pre-earnings period provides ample stomping ground to develop a position. This is because this period has the more easily discernible positive observations, coupled with an increase in volatility and resolute upside price action (more so than movement to the downside).

Given the above information, taking a long bullish position on the run into earnings and then closing the position prior to the announcement seems opportune.

For the newbies, I would suggest just buying a long at-the-money call and watching the position evolve – set a simple target for closure and leave it on autopilot. This is effectively how I started to trade options several years back.

The advantage here remains limited risk (the value of the call), the likelihood of increase volatility pushing the options value higher and the profile of the price action running into the event.

It is a hyper simple set-up, but I have learned that these sometimes are often the best. A key issue however will be spread and liquidity with large gaps in the bid and ask creating additional position entry/exit risk. I am writing this article during market close so I have no dynamic information on options prices – you will however need to appraise this before taking a position.

Key Takeaways