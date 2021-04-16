Photo by xijian/E+ via Getty Images

Verizon (NYSE:NYSE:VZ) is a stock, which many investors use as a fixed income like vehicle due to the company's growing dividend rate and low volatility versus the broader market. According to TipRanks, the likes of Zacks Equity Research, Oppenheimer, Credit Suisse, and Deutsche Bank have all recently placed hold ratings on the stock, and based on our analysis we'd have to agree with the current sentiment. In this article, we run through the stock's performance versus the broader market, valuations, idiosyncratic & systemic features as well as what can be expected on the April 21st earnings release for our readers with shorter investment horizons.

We've done quite a robust valuation analysis but all calculations in the valuations shown are our own and should be cross-checked when making investment decisions.

Company Overview

Incorporated in 1983 Verizon Communications Inc offers communication, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and government entities worldwide. The company operates through a few segments:

Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smartwatches. It also provides residential fixed connectivity solutions, including internet, video, and voice services; and sells network access to mobile virtual network operators.

The company's Business segment provides network connectivity products, including private networking, private cloud connectivity, virtual and software-defined networking, and internet access services; and internet protocol-based voice and video services, unified communications and collaboration tools, and customer contact center solutions.

Performance

Source

Source

By looking at both the 10-year and 3-year charts we can see that Verizon has mostly underperformed the S&P across longer and shorter time horizons. There really hasn't been much upward momentum or downward pressure for the stock and in our opinion, this is due to Utilities underperforming in general as well as the consistent fluctuation of earnings and no real scale in the top line or the bottom line of late.

Source

By looking at the industry's performance Wireless has underperformed the S&P as well in the past 5-years. According to Motley Fool the main contributor is that modern investors prefer growth over old dividend-paying stocks. We somewhat agree with this narrative but would rather say that the investor subset who are dividend chasing is somewhat diminishing versus the subset who are chasing abnormal returns YoY (whether that be growth or value).

So, Why Do Some Investors Buy Verizon?

Verizon has seen consistent dividend growth over the past decade, in our opinion many investors are treating the stock as a fixed income security with the added prospect of price appreciation. Fund managers argue that Verizon is way better than buying bonds and that dividends can be used to buy further shares as we head into 5G. We disagree and think that Verizon like any Utility play should be treated as a high-conviction, stock rotation investment where investors are seeking low Beta.

Valuation

Having considered the dividend argument as well as the high conviction argument, our valuation, as well as institutional valuations, unfortunately, shows that the stock is priced into its fair value.

Asset-Based Model

Using the equity value model derived from the enterprise value we computed the fair equity value per share. For further information on asset-based modeling visit our previous article. All of the data used was obtained from Yahoo Finance.

Equity Value = Enterprise Value - Debt + Cash - Minority Interest, we thus plug in the numbers and find:

$368.4 billion - $151.24 billion + $22.17 billion - $1430 million = 239.187, we then divide the equity value by shares outstanding and arrive at:

239.187/4.14=57.77

Verizon's current stock price (see the top of the page for price at publication) is almost identical to our asset-based valuation, which shows little to no value of the fair value front.

Dividend Model

Because of the constant growth rate of the dividends as well as the company's maturity we used a Gordon Growth Model to find the intrinsic value of the stock. Our figures were based on Seeking Alpha's data as well as Finbox's forecast on the cost of equity and projected Betas (Levered and Unlevered).

GGM Unlevered: $2.51/6.25%-2.15%=$61.22

GGM Levered: $2.51/8.75%-2.15%=$41.15

As can be seen, there's little difference between the current stock price (see the top of the article) and the intrinsic values. Unlevered intrinsic value is marginally higher and levered intrinsic value is well lower. When considering both scenarios we think that all of us can agree that value is exhausted.

Institutional Price Targets

Adding to our calculations, we looked at institutional price targets. Below is a graph of recent institutional price targets.

Source: TipRanks

As can be seen from the past 3month's ratings, 6 buy ratings, and 5 hold ratings were released with price targets (apart from MoffetaNathanson) all hovering around the current stock price. Reputable banks such as Oppenheimer, Credit Suisse, and Deutsche have recently all placed holds.

Earnings & Expectations

As mentioned the company is due to release earnings on April the 21st and we've had a look at what investors can expect. Our analysis was based on the annual 10-K and various accounting estimates.

Source

Not much scale is seen in topline revenue, gross profits and operating income have also remained fairly constant. Verizon had to scale back operations in 2020, which could see their reduced revenue figure of $419 million being somewhat reversed in 2021. This will in our opinion be canceled out in gross & operating margins as management stated that costs decreased along with revenue in 2020.

Source

EBITDA & normalized net income also hasn't seen much deviation or cause for optimism regarding an imminent price movement. It's crucial for investors to note that amortization expense increased in 2020 as compared to 2019, which lead to higher earnings, this scenario could be reversed in this quarter & year and thus lead to lower net earnings.

A factor that drove up net earnings in 2020 is the 79.37% reduction in pension payments during 2020. These payments could be gradually increasing in 2021. Changes in effective income tax rates caused a $2.2 billion derecognition of tax assets in 2020, some investors would've sold off the stock in 2020 due to this, there's currently no clear indication of deferred tax assets and liabilities but should the corporate tax rate increase (Biden Presidency), tax liability or asset will increase respectively.

Verizon paid off debt in advance during 2020, subsequently understating earnings and this could reverse earnings in 2021. Let's take a look at prospective financing costs and the effects.

Verizon has a WACC (Weighted Average Cost of Capital) of 3.41% as of today, which has been consistent with last year. We expect prime rates to increase later in 2021, as does Finbox's sample.

If both financing costs increase alongside a higher corporate tax rate, we could see decreased bottom-line earnings.

Source

Source

Looking at the other side of it all. According to Seeking Alpha's sample, Verizon has mostly beaten earnings expectations and mostly by surprise. This could be the case again come the 21st of April and 2021's 10-K, but in our opinion, matters are in balance and investors don't know what to expect. For this reason alone we argue that Verizon is a hold for some time being.

Demand For The Stock

Just to add a metric with regards to demand for the stock. We've taken a look at the RSI (Relative Strength Index) which measures the demand as 70+ being overbought and 30- being oversold.

Source

Source

The RSI is a contrarian metric and overbought usually means we'll see a price decrease, oversold means we'll see a price increase. Volume beneath the graph shows if a price change is imminent, if the volume is flat then no price change is expected.

As can be seen from both the 5-year as well as the 1-year an RSI of 50 is where we're at and the stock has rarely exceeded the 70 mark or trended below the 30. Volume is absolutely flat and this says to us that the stock's price won't move much anytime soon.

Factors To Consider Moving Forward

We had a look at factors that might change the historic underperformance of the stock in the near future. We're by no means technicians in the mentioned factors but we're experts in potential economic impacts, which is why we thought it would be better to mention the factors and touch on each briefly from a fundamental point of view.

Potential Price War

Source

We agree with Jim Cramer's argument that a price war certainly isn't out of the equation. Investors should be wary that if a price war unfolds and if Verizon comes out on top then an increase in market share could increase the stock's worth and subsequently its price. However, saying that price wars and a monopoly scenario are/would be regulated by the United States. Regulation of such a Monopoly would force prices down as well as output and in our opinion somewhat dents the opportunity to control the entire market.

C-Band Bill

Verizon provided further details into the results from the FCC's C-Band auction at the company's investor meeting. It revealed it spent a total of $53 billion on the spectrum licenses. We see this as expansionary and the licenses will add to fair value. We're still uncertain on the impact it will have on the stock for the foreseeable future.

5G

Verizon is one of the leaders in the North American 5G race. 5G will add tremendous value to the company's topline growth but we're yet to determine what the immediate bottom-line impact will be. We've concluded that the interim effects might see a rise in speculative demand of the stock but this is yet to be reflected.

Investors Takeaway

Verizon is on a hold list of many institutional firms and we see little reason why this stock might be ranked otherwise anytime soon. Although Verizon doesn't show weakness in the sense that the stock will dramatically drop in price, financials, RSI, and valuation show that the market has priced Verizon in and that although idiosyncratic features may drive future price movement, Verizon is a hold for now.