Last summer, I started analyzing banks for the first time and so far, I covered banks from the United States, Canada, Sweden and Australia. In this article, I will analyze another bank from the United States - the Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Although not among the big players anymore, it is still one of the larger banks in the United States. According to market capitalization and total assets, it is still among the 20 biggest banks in the United States.

The article will be structured in a similar way as past articles. We will look at the growth potential as well as the risks the bank is facing right now. We will look at the dividend and analyze if the bank has a wide economic moat, but we will start with a description of the business.

Business Description

The Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company, which has its headquarters in Cincinnati in Ohio and is mostly present in the Midwest of the United States. Currently, the bank has $205 billion in assets and it operates 1,134 full-service banking centers as well as 2,397 branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. The bank was founded in 1858 as Bank of the Ohio Valley and in 1863 it became the Third National Bank. In 1908 the Third National Bank and the Fifth National Bank merged and became the Fifth-Third National Bank.

In the fourth quarter, the company generated $0.78 in diluted earnings per share, which is a decline of 18.8% YoY and for fiscal 2020, the company generated $1.83 in diluted earnings per share. This is a steep 45% YoY decline compared to fiscal 2019. The reasons are mostly the much higher provision for credit losses - $1,097 million in fiscal 2020 compared to $471 million in fiscal 2019 and $207 million in fiscal 2018. Net interest income (on U.S. GAAP basis) declined slightly from $4,797 million in fiscal 2019 to $4,782 million in fiscal 2020 - this is a modest decline of 0.3% YoY. Noninterest income however declined from $3,536 million in fiscal 2019 to $2,830 million (20.0% YoY decline). Return on average common equity was 6.4% in fiscal 2020, compared to 13.1% in fiscal 2019 and 14.5% in fiscal 2018.

And similar to many other banks, the business is operating in different segments:

Commercial Banking : This segment offers credit intermediation, cash management and financial services to large and middle-market businesses and government and professional customers. The products also include global cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, real estate finance, public finance and commercial leasing. In fiscal 2020, the segment generated $1,903 million in net interest income (19.4% YoY decline) and $1,301 million in noninterest income (9.6% YoY increase).

: This segment offers credit intermediation, cash management and financial services to large and middle-market businesses and government and professional customers. The products also include global cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, real estate finance, public finance and commercial leasing. In fiscal 2020, the segment generated $1,903 million in net interest income (19.4% YoY decline) and $1,301 million in noninterest income (9.6% YoY increase). Branch Banking : This segment provides a full range of deposit and loan and lease products to individuals and small businesses. Offers also depository and loan products, such as checking and savings accounts, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards and loans for automobiles and other personal financing needs. In fiscal 2020, the company generated $1,667 million in net interest income (29.7% YoY decline) and $751 million in noninterest income (6.4% YoY decline).

: This segment provides a full range of deposit and loan and lease products to individuals and small businesses. Offers also depository and loan products, such as checking and savings accounts, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards and loans for automobiles and other personal financing needs. In fiscal 2020, the company generated $1,667 million in net interest income (29.7% YoY decline) and $751 million in noninterest income (6.4% YoY decline). Consumer Lending : This segment includes the bank's residential mortgage, automobile and other indirect lending activities. In fiscal 2020, the company generated $381 million in net interest income (17.2% YoY increase) and $319 million in noninterest income (7.8% YoY increase).

: This segment includes the bank's residential mortgage, automobile and other indirect lending activities. In fiscal 2020, the company generated $381 million in net interest income (17.2% YoY increase) and $319 million in noninterest income (7.8% YoY increase). Wealth and Asset Management: This segment offers a range of investment alternatives for individuals, companies and not-for-profit organization. The segment is made up of four businesses - FTS, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Fifth Third Insurance Agency, Fifth Third Private Bank and Fifth Third Institutional Services. In fiscal 2020, the segment generated $139 million in interest income (23.6% YoY decline) and $526 million in noninterest income (7.6% YoY increase).

Wide Economic Moat

Similar to many other banks I covered so far, Fifth Third Bancorp most likely has also a wide economic moat around its business. Fifth Third Bancorp is also profiting from switching costs like most other banks. A bank account is usually deeply embedded in the daily life (used to receive payments and pay monthly bills and it is also connected to other accounts or credit cards) and switching to another bank just to save a few dollars seems unattractive for most customers. And aside from switching costs, Fifth Third Bancorp is also profiting from cost advantages as it is one of the larger banks. Fifth Third Bancorp is also among the largest money managers in the Midwest and with its strong presence in countries like Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina it might also have an edge in that region.

However, the economic moat of Fifth Third Bancorp might not be as strong as the moat of some competitors. When looking at the return on equity during the last decade, Fifth Third Bancorp had an average RoE of 11.27%, which is not a bad number. But several of its peers could report higher numbers. Svenska Handelsbanken (OTCPK:SVNLF) had an average RoE of 12.66%, U.S. Bancorp (USB) had an average RoE of 14.71% and Royal Bank of Canada (RY) had even an average RoE of 17.14%. But we can also see that Fifth Third Bancorp could improve its RoE between 2010 and 2019 and while it was lagging several peers at the beginning of the last decade, it reported similar numbers at the end of the last decade.

Growth

While an economic moat is important to defend the existing business, we also like to see a business, that can grow in the years to come. One of the most important aspects to grow in the coming years is digitalization as otherwise the risk of being left behind is rather high. When I am reading presentations and filings of the bank, I can't shake the feeling that Fifth Third Bancorp is a little bit behind in its digitalization process, which could be a disadvantage and slow down growth in the years and decades to come. In fiscal 2019, the company spent about $650 million on technology (which is good). But this is "only" 7.8% of total revenue. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) (which I covered recently) is spending about 12% of total revenue on technology and digitalization. According to the annual report, the company had 2.9 million digital banking customers - a year earlier it was 2.7 million. 73% of all transactions were digital - and only a slight increase from 70% a year earlier. Bank of Nova Scotia had the ratio at 87% (and it increased from 80% a year earlier). When looking at the earnings call, other companies are mentioning words like "digital" and "digitalization" much more than Fifth Third Bancorp, which I don't also see as a good sign.

One way to grow the business is taking market shares from competitors, but if Fifth Third Bancorp should fall behind on digitalization, the company could actually lose market shares to other competitors (like young fintech businesses).

But Fifth Third Bancorp certainly has different ways to grow the business - one strategy is simple and quite obvious. So far, the bank is only present in a small part of the United States and can grow by expanding to new markets. Of course, this is not as easy as it sounds as this means taking market shares from competitors. And similar to many other banks in this low-rate environment, the focus is on generating higher amounts of noninterest income. Similar to many other companies, Fifth Third Bancorp is also focusing on diversifying its fees and trying to generate higher income from noninterest "sources".

In the past, Fifth Third Bancorp could often grow at a higher pace than its competitors (we will get back to that), but higher growth often comes at the expense of higher risks surrounding the business.

Risk

When talking about banks, risks are an aspect of extreme importance. And the focus on risks is more important than for companies operating in other segments as the downside risk is much higher for banks than for other companies. Currently, Fifth Third Bancorp has a CET1 capital ratio of 10.34%, which is actually higher than at the end of the last two fiscal years, but according to Statista there are several other banks with much higher CET1 ratios.

We already mentioned above that provision for credit losses was much higher in fiscal 2020 compared to fiscal 2019 - like with most other banks. And it is actually interesting, that FITB had very high provision for credit losses in the first and second quarter of 2020 but reported benefits from provision for credit losses in the last two quarters. Total allowance for credit losses also increased during the crisis from $1,346 million on December 31, 2019 to $2,872 million at the end of June 2020. Since then, ACL decreased again to $2,625 million at the end of December 2020. ACL as percent of portfolio loans and leases is now 2.41% compared to 1.23% one year earlier.

Dividend

Similar to most other banks, Fifth Third Bancorp is also paying a quarterly dividend. Right now, the company is distributing $0.27 per share in dividends to its shareholders every quarter. This results in a current dividend yield of 2.8%. The last dividend raise was in Q1/20 and similar to most other banks, the dividend was kept only stable. And similar to most other banks, it also had to cut its dividend during the Financial Crisis, but since 2011 it could increase the dividend every single year.

In fiscal 2020, the company had a payout ratio of 58.7% which is rather high. However, we also have to point out, that in the years before, the payout ratio fluctuated between 21% and 28% and these were rather low payout ratios for the banking sector. And even with the payout ratio being rather high, we don't have to worry that the dividend might not be sustainable at this point.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

The rather low earnings per share in fiscal 2020 led not only to a high payout ratio for the dividend, but also to a rather high P/E ratio. Currently, Fifth Third Bancorp is trading for a P/E ratio of 21, which is actually the highest P/E ratio during the last decade. And while peers like JPMorgan Chase (JPM), U.S. Bancorp, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) or the Royal Bank of Canada are also trading at rather high P/E ratios due to decreased earnings, Fifth Third Bancorp seems to be one of the most expensive right now (and the years before 2020 it often had one of the lowest P/E ratios).

And when comparing P/E ratios, there is another important aspect. In the past, Fifth Third Bancorp could grow at a higher pace than most of its competitors. We therefore have to question, if Fifth Third Bancorp actually deserves a higher P/E ratio than its peers. This is also demonstrating the limitations of the P/E ratio again.

When looking at the growth rates in the past, we see moderate growth ratios when including fiscal 2020 and take that horrible year as endpoint.

CAGR Since 1980 Since 2000 Since 2010 Since 2015 Revenue 10.96% 3.35% 1.98% 6.38% Net Income 11.41% 2.56% 6.67% -3.40%

We can also look at the numbers excluding fiscal 2020, which might give us a more realistic picture of the business instead of ending with a bad year.

CAGR (excl. 2020) Since 1980 Since 2000 Since 2010 Since 2015 Revenue 11.62% 4.22% 3.65% 11.52% Net Income 13.32% 5.74% 14.26% 10.01%

In discount cash flow calculations, I often use the free cash flow of the last four quarters as basis. In case of Fifth Third Bancorp, this would be $1,427 million. And while there are good reasons for using this low number (being cautious for example), there are also reasons to argue for higher numbers. In fiscal 2019, net income was much higher ($2,512 million) and the average net income during the last decade was also much higher ($1,779 million). According to analysts' estimates, earnings per share will increase about 40% in fiscal 2021 compared to fiscal 2020. This is underlining, that the fiscal 2020 numbers are probably not representative.

To be cautious, I will use a similar bottom line in fiscal 2021 as in fiscal 2020 (despite analysts expecting much higher numbers). For fiscal 2022, I would still not assume a similar net income as in fiscal 2019, but instead $2,000 million in net income. In the years following, we assume growth rates to accelerate from year to year until it reaches 5% in 2027 and will stay at 5% till perpetuity. Using these assumptions (and a 10% discount rate), will lead to an intrinsic value of $48.53 for the stock.

Additionally, we can also question if these growth rates are realistic. When looking at the last decade, Fifth Third Bancorp could often report higher growth rates for revenue as well as earnings per share than many competitors. Maybe we can also assume Fifth Third Bancorp growing at a higher pace in the years to come.

Conclusion

Similar to many other bank stocks, Fifth Third Bancorp also seems to be a bit undervalued. And Fifth Third Bancorp might be able to grow with a higher pace in the years to come but is also facing higher risks in my opinion. And the lower return on equity ratios also indicates that the moat of Fifth Third Bancorp might not be as strong as the moat of some of its peers.