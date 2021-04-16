Photo by metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

When speculators dumped clean energy stocks en masse in the last week, ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) lost $1.50 from its share price. As a small-capitalization company, bears may pick on this pollution and treatment controls firm. Fortunately, the company has negligible debt and enough cash on hand. It will not need to issue shares which would hurt current shareholders.

When I last recommended it, I called CLIR stock the only clean energy play at the time. Since then, the stock returned close to 60%, easily beating the S&P 500's (SPY) 13.7% return. The company has several positive catalysts ahead. And since they are under two quarters away (assuming no delays), nervous holders are using the near-term uncertainties as an excuse to sell.

Strong Quarterly Results

ClearSign said it held around $8.8 million in cash and investments at the end of the fourth quarter. Importantly, it has enough working capital to continue operations until well into 2022 without the need for revenue from other sources. Unlike other clean energy firms operating on a broken business model, the company will not need to seek capital markets or rush beyond its core competency to increase cash flow.

Positive progress in its boiler burner product line, especially in China, is a positive development. Any worries over U.S. and China relations will have a negligible impact on CLIR's project in the region. The firm is already following strict guidelines in the region to avoid any unnecessary delays. It protects its intellectual property by manufacturing key components from different sources.

ClearSign does not need government infrastructure funding for its domestic project. For example, its World Oil project is a collaboration, partly funded by the California South Coast Air Quality Management District. The company reported good test results and is progressing in making the solution scalable and repeatable. This suggests that it will have a highly functioning product line next.

Opportunity

ClearSign not only offers clean-burning solutions but helps its customer, like Exxon Mobil (XOM), save money. Chief Executive Officer Jim Deller said:

"...we believe ClearSign [core] burners are significantly more cost effective solution to reducing NOx emissions than SCRs."

CEO Deller also said:

"As a reminder SCR treat NOx after it has been produced while our burners create dramatically less NOx in the first place, thus eliminating the capital and operational costs of post combustion NOx reduction."

Upside Catalysts

ClearSign client, Exxon Mobil, moved its testing to the third quarter of this year. Having already confirmed that testing went well, a formal announcement in a few quarters' time will give CLIR stock a positive lift. From a design perspective, it reconfigured the product into a single-piece burner. This makes its product easy to use because it is as similar to traditional equipment as possible. This increases customer satisfaction and lowers the cost of implementation.

ClearSign's Firetube Boiler burners in the Chinese market is still its biggest opportunity. At lower NOx emissions, expect the company to win deals in China and California. Furthermore, the company said to expect receiving a formal confirmation that its first Firetube Boiler Burner is certified and authorized for sale in China.

Risks

Markets may have grown nervous from Exxon delaying the installation until Q3. Still, project priorities change for this customer and CLIR has no issue with waiting. Its burners are operating well and are durable. Once the project continues, expect Exxon to have high satisfaction levels with ClearSign.

Below: CLIR stock fell after Plug Power (PLUG) said investors could not rely on its financial filings. FuelCell (FCEL) posted losses so big the stock failed to recover from its tumble.

Readers with a Seeking Alpha Premium subscription will notice the weak quant scores for ClearSign stock:

Other than the strong momentum score reflecting the four-month uptrend, investors should expect weak grades in the other metrics. ClearSign is not yet in the phase of ramping up sales. Once customers validate the product offering, revenue will follow.

Per below, CLIR stock is 61.1% undervalued:

The discount gives investors plenty of margin of safety. Conversely, savvy investors who want to number crunch their revenue projections have this 5-year discounted cash flow EBITDA exit model. Assuming revenue surging in 2024-25, the fair value is $9.29, a 100% upside return from current levels.

Your Takeaway

Investors should not treat the clean energy sell-off equally. Companies like ClearSign that have a viable product in the pipeline, strong operational cost discipline, and mega-cap customers like Exxon should be looked at.