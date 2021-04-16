Greenlight Capital Q1 2021 Letter

Summary

  • Green Light Capital is a privately owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value.
  • The Greenlight Capital funds returned -0.1% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to 6.2% for the S&P 500 index.
  • Our sense is that no matter how hot inflation gets in the coming months, the Fed will continue with zero interest rates and large-scale asset purchases. After all, the U.S. Treasury has a lot of debt to sell and it isn’t clear who, other than the Fed, can absorb the supply.
  • At quarter-end, the largest disclosed long positions in the Partnerships were Atlas Air Worldwide, Brighthouse Financial, Change Healthcare, Danimer Scientific and Green Brick Partners.

April 15, 2021
Select quarterly fund letters.
