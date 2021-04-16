Photo by Aquir/iStock via Getty Images

This is my third article on NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) in the past six months. I typically don't write about any company that much, but enough has happened with this triple-net lease REIT new-comer in that time frame to warrant the frequent coverage. The company announced two major developments in the past few weeks, that of a capital raise via share issuance and increased guidance for full year 2021. The market liked this news, sending share up 15%, but after running some numbers I disagree with the market's assessment. My intent with this article is to parse through the finer details of these matters and explain how my thesis has changed because of them. Bottom line upfront: I don't agree with the decision to offer shares. Taking on debt or simply using their revolving credit line would have made more sense in my opinion. While I am still bullish on NTST, that bullishness has been tempered. FFO growth will be significantly hampered due to the substantial share dilution, and slower growth demands a lower multiple. I am mostly happy with my cost basis, but would not buy at current trading levels, which by my calculation is close to fair value.

Increased Guidance

NETSTREIT had guided to $320 million worth of acquisitions for calendar 2021 during their fourth quarter conference call. Now, just a few months later and after an extremely successful Q1, that guidance has been upped to $360 million. At an initial cash cap rate of 6.7%, which has been their average in the past year and what they expect going forward, that will add over $24 million in average base rent. That would have translated into around $0.04 more worth of FFO at the end of this year. However, since these increased acquisitions are being funded by a very large share offering, FFO will actually go down from where it would have been in the absence of either the higher acquisition activity or share offering. More on that later.

Share Offering

Yes, NTST would have had to raise capital to fund their acquisitions no matter what. It's what REITs do. So why does it matter if it is one or the other right now, shares or debt? Well it does matter, and the reasons for this are many.

First, issuing shares comes at a cost, the cost of equity capital. For dividend paying companies like REITs, the cost of this equity is equal to the dividend yield. With NETSTREIT pricing this offering at $18.65 and having an annual dividend of $0.80, the cost of equity is 4.3%. In our current low rate environment, that is actually a pretty high rate in context of the rate they could have had if they had tapped debt markets for funding or just used their revolver.

See, the rate on their current source of debt, a term loan, is fixed at 2.52%. The rate on their revolver is a base rate plus LIBOR, which has been extremely low lately. Currently the rate on their revolver would be around 2.1%. As can be seen, both their term loan AND their revolver have a cost of debt WELL below the cost of the equity that they issued. Why wouldn't they therefore use their revolver for acquisitions or even take out another term loan? The rates on the debt would almost certainly be lower than 4.3%. It is peculiar that they specified in their filing for this share issuance that proceeds from the offering would be used to "repay borrowings under the Company's revolving credit facility". They have deliberately replaced low cost funding with high cost funding.

It gets worse. Everyone expects NETSTREIT, and in fact all REITs, to raise their dividend over time. That is one of the main incentives to invest in REITs. Every time that NTST raises their dividend, they are raising the cost of equity on these newly issued shares. Forevermore, this equity will get perpetually more expensive so long as the payout isn't held level or reduced. A simple ballpark calculation to determine the cost of equity today to account for all future dividend raises is to simply add a dividend growth rate to the cost of equity based on yield. If NTST grows their dividend by just 5% a year, their cost of equity just became 9.3%.

Second, share issuances dilute the value of every share that existed previously as each owner now has to split proportional ownership among a larger base. If you increase the denominator in any per share metric, that number is going to go down. With this particular offering, the dilutive effect is substantial with as many as 11 million new shares hitting the market (9.5 million offered with an over-allotment option of 1.4 million). Shares outstanding are going to balloon by at least 33%! If you owned 1,000,000 shares prior to this offering, you owned about 3.5% of the company. After the offering, your position will decrease to 2.6%.

The effects on FFO per share are intense. According to my conservative models*, FFO would have been $1.01 around this time next year in the original scenario of $320 million worth of acquisitions and if no new shares had been issued, with the company relying solely on their revolver to fund acquisitions at an estimated interest rate of 2.5% (which is likely the high end). With the new inputs of higher acquisition activity AND with the dilutive effect of new shares, FFO will be around $0.89. That is a BIG difference, a reduction of 12%. In spite of more acquisitions, the dilutive effect of the shares issued to fund those acquisitions will hit the bottom line hard.

Third, timing REALLY matters. When it comes to issuing shares to raise money, you of course want to issue those shares at as high a price as possible. That way, you get the most bang for your buck. Had NTST held off for just one year and waited for the likely event of their share price going up as they executed their business plan and increased FFO from quarter to quarter, they could have either raised A LOT more money by issuing the same number of shares at a higher offering price or issued fewer shares (decreasing dilution) and raised the same amount of money.

To put real numbers on this hypothetical scenario, take the $1.01 in FFO per share I anticipated for full year 2021 and assign a reasonable multiple of 20 and the stock price would have been $20.20. That is well above their offering price of $18.65.

Their offering, as presently constituted, will raise at least $177 million. Had they waited for the stock price to advance in the above scenario, they could have raised $191 million! Now, of course there is no guarantee that the share price would go up. All sorts of things could happen that would put that at risk. But the illustration is nonetheless instructive, especially for a business like NTST that simply collects rent from high quality tenants on a triple-net basis and isn't quite as prone, in my opinion, to market and economic vagaries.

Fourth, their revolving credit facility comes with an unused portion fee....

...at an annual rate of 0.15% of the unused capacity if usage exceeds 50% of the total available facility, or 0.25% of the unused facility if usage does not exceed 50%.

In choosing to not put their revolver to work, they are paying $625,000 annually just to have it available. So not only are they not accessing it as a source of funding with a cost FAR lower than the equity they just issued, they are also burning cash to keep it open but unused.

Fifth, it costs money to issue equity. The syndicate of underwriters of course charges a fee for their services in helping NTST raise this capital. Between the underwriters' discount, commission, and other offering expenses payable by NTST, the company will end up losing $8,000,000 to raise these funds! They are paying heavily to access monies that they already have available to them on the revolver for a MUCH lower price.

Sixth, NTST is currently WAY below their target debt/EBITDA ratio of 4.5-5.5x. That ratio is currently at 2.8x. For a REIT, that is an extremely low ratio. It is curious to me why they would look at this ratio and then not rather bring more debt into the capital mix.

A couple of these factors by themselves would be enough to make issuing shares unattractive. But all of them working in conjunction, in my opinion, makes this a poor business decision.

Counter-thesis

As I was putting together my ideas for this article, I reached out to management at NTST to see if I could chat with them about their justification for issuing equity instead of debt. I ended up having a phone call with the CFO and the two primary reasons he gave me for their decision was that A) they wanted to protect the liabilities side of the balance sheet, and B) get close to their target debt/EBITDA ratio by taking on debt puts "their backs against the wall", as it were.

Point A is very valid. After all, you don't have to repay equity per se. But with debt there is a due date, and every bit of debt gets subtracted dollar for dollar out of any cash flow based intrinsic value estimation. So I totally understand them not wanting to get saddled with debt. I am even sympathetic to that argument. But point B is a bit enigmatic to me. I understand the general idea that once you reach a target debt level you are forced into a position to raise capital via equity. But characterizing that as "backs against the wall" felt peculiar, and it is unquantifiable. There are no numbers or hard data that you can attach to this idea of being cornered into raising equity. The only thing I can come up with is that it decreases their negotiating power when working with investment bankers to come up with deal terms. But again, that feels like a very hypothetical, nebulous argument.

The only other thing I can think of as a potential positive is that issuing equity almost always results in a higher market capitalization, and higher market caps have the dual advantage of 1) making the company more attractive to institutional buyers who have limits placed on them regarding the size of the companies they can invest in, and 2) making the company more likely for inclusion in indexes that are based on market capitalization. But I don't think either of these two reasons are good enough to offset the much weightier negatives already discussed.

Conclusion

My bullishness has been tempered pertaining to NTST. Operating as a REIT, making prudent decisions regarding how and when to raise capital is critical and central to their structure and business. If the data shows that they are making errant decisions in this regard, it puts some hairline fractures in the investment thesis. I think NETSTREIT's business model of having a portfolio of only high quality tenants is great, and they are obviously firing on all cylinders as it relates to acquisitions. But I have concerns about this most recent equity offering. All pathos aside, the share dilution alone is going to significantly mute FFO metrics. It logically follows that NTST is therefore not worth as much now as they were before the offering.

Before this news broke about the share issuance, I was such a fan of NTST that I deliberately over-weighted them in my portfolio. Currently the company makes up 8.8% of my portfolio on a cost basis and 5.6% on a market value basis. I see good reason to sell some of my more expensive batches. Again, NTST has to be worth less now than they were before the offering due to the share dilution. While most of my buys were in the $16-$17 range, I have a few shares above $18. I may sell those to ease up my concentration and free up capital for other opportunities. There is of course the added bonus of being able to lock in some gains as the stock price is now much higher.

To summarize and conclude with a macro view, being a good investor comes down to two things: being brilliant about allocating capital and showing prudence when raising capital. While allocating capital is arguably more important, raising capital is still vital. For me, NTST has not passed muster in that second regard.