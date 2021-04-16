Photo by Urupong/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Theme

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) delivered a strong quarter with record-high revenue and profitability level. As the Chinese economic environment keeps recovering from the COVID-19 impact, we expect QFIN's strong momentum to continue.

Financial Results

On March 16th, QFIN reported another record-high quarter with:

quarterly loan origination volume of RMB69bn, up 29% YoY;

total revenue of RMB3.34bn, up 39% YoY;

non-GAAP net profit of RMB1.3bn in 4Q20, up 155% YoY;

For the fiscal year 2020, loan volume grew by 24% YoY while non-GAAP net profit rose 38% YoY to RMB3.8bn. Given the challenging economic and business environment in the past year, we consider this result to be quite impressive. The management provided strong 2021 loan volume guidance of RMB310bn-330bn, implying 26%-34% YoY growth. As the Chinese economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic with the roll-out of vaccines, we consider this guideline reasonable.

More importantly, as we have been consistently focusing on in our previous articles, improving profitability was the key reason why we think QFIN is in good shape. For 2020Q4, the net income margin grew to 39.3%, a historical high since its IPO.

The key driver for the continuously improving net income margin has been the increasing contribution from the capital-light business. According to the management, the capital-light model contributed 34.1% loan origination volume for QFIN in Q4 2020. The ratio is still going up, with a potential of reaching more than 60% by the end of this year.

Besides these, QFIN's asset quality also improved to its best level in history. According to the management, the D1 delinquency rate fell to 4.8% in 1Q21 from 5.2% in 4Q20, and the M1 collection rate was improving to over 90%.

Business Initiatives

Looking ahead, we think there are two major business initiatives from QFIN that investors should pay attention to:

First, the micro and small enterprise (MSE) loan business is rising. QFIN brought the initiative to the table in its previous earnings call, where they saw great growth potential in the MSE loan business. By Q4, the MSE loan balance has reached RMB7.4bn (8% of the total loan balance). According to management, QFIN plans to expand MSE lending to 10% of its loan volume in 2021. MSEs will play an essential role in the recovery of the Chinese economy, and we believe the MSE lending business will help QFIN realize its growth target.

Second, as we have discussed in our previous article, with the share acquisition of China's Kincheng Bank, QFIN opened the door of deeper collaboration with commercial banks in product promotion and customer acquisition. Since the partnership's inception, the loan balance from Kincheng Bank reached RMB4.25bn (5% of the total loan balance). We expect the collaboration continues to grow in the future.

China's macroeconomic recovery continued into 2021, further boosting the business demand for QFIN. The optimistic outlook on the future business development has been reflected in stock price-performance:

Price Performance

Thanks to healthy business growth and consistently improving profitability, QFIN has outperformed its peer Fintech companies from China. QFIN has delivered the best price-performance over the past 12 months:

Regulation Updates

We believe the current regulatory rules on the fintech industry will have minimal impact on or even favor QFIN's business:

The new ruling from the Chinese Supreme People's Court (as described here) removed the more restrictive lending rate cap. This explains why QFIN's management is confident that their IRR will start to bounce back after dropped slightly to 25.3% in 4Q20 from 25.9% in the previous quarter.

As we have stated, Ant Group's IPO's suspension was a strong signal that the Chinese government started to take strict actions on the shadow banking system. But this guideline focuses on joint-lending and micro-lending, to which QFIN's exposure is relatively marginal.

Overall, we feel QFIN is one of the top platforms expected to be quite resilient to the regulatory impact, given its strategic move to a "capital-light" business model and focuses on being a technology partner with banks.

Valuation

There has been a small wave of Fintech IPOs since Q4 2020. We think two newly listed companies that are most comparable to QFIN are LendingTree (TREE) and Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST).

As stated in their IPO prospectus (here and here), LendingTree

provides consumers with access to product offerings from over 400 active lenders, and offer tools and resources, including free credit scores, that facilitate comparison shopping for these loan and other credit-based offerings.

and Upstart, as a cloud-based artificial intelligence lending platform,

aggregates consumer demand for high-quality loans and connects it to our network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners.

Based on their descriptions, we can safely say that they are doing very similar business as QFIN. The only difference is that there is no "capital-heavy" business component for TREE and UPST. In other words, their business is entirely tech-driven, whereas QFIN's capital-heavy business is linked to some degree of potential financial risk. Since QFIN is moving towards a high concentration of the "capital-light" business model, we feel that it is reasonable to treat TREE and UPST as QFIN's peer companies in the States.

However, compared to TREE and UPST, QFIN has a relatively low valuation. Its forward-looking PE ratio stands at around 5x right now, whereas TREE and UPST are all over 100x:

Although it's hard to justify such a high valuation for TREE and UPST, a 5x PE ratio is far too low for even a traditional bank. For example, Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) stands at ~14x forward PE. We feel strongly that QFIN is undervalued at the current stock price, with all the prospectus we mentioned above.

Risk Factors

The primary risk factor for QFIN is the political tension between China and the States. This is a common risk factor for all US-listed Chinese companies. A good example would be the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act adopted by the SEC recently, which hammered some Chinese stocks in a short period. However, we believe the current valuation has fully priced in this risk factor, and there should be more than sufficient buffering at QFIN's current PE level.

Conclusions

QFIN is a good target that is pretty undervalued at the current share price. It's a good choice for investors who have long-term faith in the Chinese economy and Fintech evolution.