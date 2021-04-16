DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) remains the clear leader in the eSignature and with a massive $50 billion TAM opportunity, the company has a lot of room left to grow. With only 20% of revenue generated in international markets in addition to the company expanding further into platform solutions, it's possible for the company to grow 30%+ for the next several years.

The company reported a strong Q4 to end the year, with revenue coming in $23 million and operating margins expanding to 17% for the quarter. Management also provided FY22 revenue guidance of 35-36%, which seems pretty conservative considering billings grew 56% in the most recent quarter.

Data by YCharts

The stock has been a bit volatile in recent weeks, trading in the range of $190-265. However, it has become clear that investors are not willing to let the stock go much below that $200 level.

Nevertheless, the stock will remain a long-term winner in the eSignature and document platform market. It's likely that we see upside to FY22 revenue given recent billings strength of 56%, well above the company's FY22 revenue guidance range of 35-36%. As companies and employees become more accustomed to the "work-from-anywhere" model, the need to have a comprehensive online signature platform is becoming increasingly important.

Valuation is one of the biggest challenges with the name with the stock currently trading at ~22.8x FY22 revenue. However, if we assume a more realistic outcome for FY22 revenue on top of slightly slower FY23 revenue growth, it's fairly easy to get to FY23 revenue multiple of ~16x. Yes, that's still at a premium relative to many software companies, but not many software companies have insight into 30%+ revenue growth for several years as well as positive operating margins that will continue to expand.

Even with the stock trading above $230, I remain bullish about the company and believe long-term investors will be rewarded.

Q4 Earnings and Guidance Review

Revenue during the quarter grew 57% to $430.9 million and came in $23 million above consensus expectations for 48% growth. Even with the company growing well above 45%, it continues to beat consensus expectations.

Source: Company Presentation

Given the subscription-based revenue model non-GAAP gross margins continue to remain very healthy at ~80%. Their scale has inevitably led to non-GAAP operating margin expansion and Q4 saw operating margins reach 17%, up from 8% in the year ago period. Over time, DocuSign's scale and operating leverage should lead to continued margin expansion and with a Rule of 40 score of 61 for their latest fiscal year ending January 31, 2021, the company has a lot of room left to grow.

EPS for the quarter came in at $0.37, well above expectations for $0.22 given the nice revenue beat and continued margin expansion.

For FY22, revenue is expected to be $1.963-1.973 billion, which represents growth of 35-36% and came in above consensus expectations for $1.89 billion. Operating margin is expected to be 13-15% for the year, which implies only a little bit of margin expansion compared to FY21 margin of 12%.

Expensive Stock, But Long-Term Winner

Heading into 2020, DocuSign was trading ~$75 as the long-term thesis was the eSignature market would continue to evolve over time. Fast forward 15 months and DocuSign is a $45 billion market cap company that has been a massive winner of digital transformation.

An increasing number of businesses and consumers have adapted their preferences and have become even more comfortable signing legal documents online rather than doing everything in person. The global pandemic has caused businesses to become more open to their employees operating in a "work-from-anywhere" model. As a result, there has been significant investments in the technology to enable employees and their employers to remain connected in a virtual environment.

DocuSign is the clear leader in the eSignature market with significant room to grow. In recent earnings calls, management has talked about DocuSign being 6-7x the size of Adobe Sign and that Adobe Sign is 6-7x bigger than Dropbox (DBX). Given DocuSign's tailored focus on this market, they are able to invest significantly more in the eSignature space than their competitors, spending nearly $200 million in R&D during their most recent fiscal year.

Source: Company Presentation

On top of being the leading eSignature player, there is a massive opportunity for continued growth within management's estimated $50 billion TAM, with DocuSign holding ~4% market share. DocuSign has opportunities to move more into Contract Lifecycle Management, Insights/Analyze, and Notary.

With businesses and employees operating in a "work-from-anywhere" model which is likely to persist for the long-term, enterprises will look to invest in software solutions that make business doing easier. Having an end-to-end platform such as DocuSign that is capable of managing a company's electronic documents is almost an inevitable investment many will make.

Source: Company Presentation

Let's not forget about DocuSign's already massive customer base and continued expansion opportunity. Just in the past year, DocuSign added over 300k new customer which represented growth of over 50%. With many of these customers becoming a relatively new client of DocuSign, it could take several quarters, and even years, for them to build up their spend.

In other words, it's not likely for a new client to immediately ramp their spending with a new software provider. Typically, new software clients will start off small before expanding their spend (often times by many multiples) over the following years. DocuSign's recent investor presentation showed the growth by customer cohort by year, which demonstrates that clients increasingly spend more with DocuSign the longer they are customers.

So has these ~300k new customers ramp their spend over time, there is significant upside to come. In addition, DocuSign's revenue is still 80% in the US, meaning there remains significant growth opportunities in international markets. As DocuSign increasingly become an online document platform fully capable of eSignatures, notary, and contract lifecycle management, their competitive advantage will continue to expand.

Valuation

The stock was a little week leading up to earnings, potentially as investors become a little worried about a heightened valuation and high expectations for the upcoming year. However, even as the stock dipped below $200, investors were quickly to pick up shares, demonstrating that the $200 level could be a potential floor for the stock (for the time being).

Even after reporting earnings, the stock tailed off over the next few weeks. However, after the stock dipped below $200 again, investors moved back into the name and have pushed the stock up above $230.

Data by YCharts

Heading into 2020, DocuSign traded below 10x forward revenue, which was considered somewhat expensive for high-growth software names at the time. However, the global pandemic pushed software valuation up to extreme levels with the perceived long-term winners achieving valuations in excess of 25x forward revenue.

The company has a current market cap of $45 billion and with net cash of ~$150 million, the company has a current enterprise value of ~$44.85 billion. With the company guiding to FY22 revenue of $1.963-$1.973 billion, this implies a FY22 revenue multiple of ~22.8x.

However, when we look at what a more realistic FY22 revenue and forecast out potential FY23 revenue, valuation doesn't seem as expensive. With revenue growth only expected to be ~35-36% for the year, it's possible that management is being a little conservative.

Source: Company Presentation

The company's recent investor presentation shows billings growing in excess of 55% for the past two quarters and trending upwards for the previous five quarters. Billings are a great indicator of future revenue growth and considering the 45%+ billings growth in FY21, I believe management's ~35-36% revenue growth for FY22 could be a little conservative.

Assuming FY22 revenue ends up growing closer to 40%, DocuSign could see FY22 revenue of ~2.05 billion. Assuming another 35% growth in FY23, this could result in FY23 revenue of ~$2.75 billion. At that level of revenue, DocuSign currently trades at ~16x FY23 revenue, not totally unreasonable for a company growing revenue 35%+ for the next few years on top of operating margins expanding.

Even with the stock up ~20% in the past few weeks, DocuSign still remains ~15% below their all-time high. Yes, valuation is at a premium, however, this is a premium growth company for the next several years. Even with the stock above $230, I believe long-term investors will continue to be rewarded even at this level.

One of the biggest risks to DocuSign is increased competition. They do face some competitive pressure from Adobe and Dropbox, however, many other software players could start to enter the market. As more businesses start to look at eSignature solutions, there could also be some pricing pressure in the industry. If more competitors enter the market then businesses will have more options to select from, thus can demand lower pricing. In addition, the company's stock currently trades at a high revenue multiple. If revenue growth significantly slows down, then valuation can contract quickly.