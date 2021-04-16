Everybody And Their Mother Is Overweight Financials, And So Should You

Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Everybody Loves Ja-Mon

Remember the sitcom "Everybody Loves Raymond," featuring the Barone family - Ray, Debra (Ray's wife), Frank and Marie (Ray's obnoxious parents, especially the mother) and Robert (Ray's jealous brother)?

Today's stock market is "broadcasting" a different "sitcom" called "Everybody Loves Financials", or (as some prefer naming it) "Everybody Loves Dimon." And unlike Raymond, when it comes to financial stocks - everybody and their mother are on the same page.

So much so that per BofA Global Fund Manager Survey, fund managers are the most overweight on banks in nearly three years.

Where were we three years ago?

Interestingly, the vast majority of the biggest American banks have seen their trailing multiples expanding. Putting it differently, TTM P/E ratios are higher today than they were three years ago.

The natural question is, therefore, why does everybody pile into financial stocks when this is clearly a crowded trade, and when valuations don't allegedly look as compelling as it may seem?

The answer, my friend, is blowing in the wind. That's, the wind of change.

Wind of Change

How come everybody is so bullish on Financials then?

There are a few good reasons:

1) An improved economic outlook.

With the US GDP estimated to grow 6.5%, and up to 8% according to some forecasts, it's hard not to be bullish on banks.

Taking into consideration that other parts of the world are also expected to grow nicely, there's really no reason to assume that lenders are going to have difficult times ahead.

2) Steepening yield/curve / Widening credit spreads

Yields are lower today than they were three years ago, but spreads are wider.

While the yield on UST10Y debt has almost halved over the past three years, the 10-2 UST spread has more than tripled - and that's what counts (the most) when it comes to lenders' profitability.

3) Attractive valuations

We believe that stocks are expensive. Even if you disagree with that premise, we assume we can agree that stocks are definitely not cheap.

Most sectors are trading with multiples that are significantly higher than the historical norm.

Financials is the only sector that currently trades with a multiple (15.0x) that is still lower than the S&P 500's 10-year average (15.9x).

4) Bright future

Bank profits are poised to soar in the short run.

Simply put, 2021 is going to be a record year for banks.

It's not like 2022 or 2023 are expected to be bad - not at all - but this year is going to see a blast. Think trading activity... Think corporate lending... Think investment banking... Think spreads... Think stock prices... Think regulatory requirements... and we can go on like this for another few rows...

Basically, everything is moving in favor of financial stocks right now and that's a good reason to be bullish here.

5) Hard to lose

It's not that a year ago banks were a bad investment.

It's not even that a year ago anyone thought that banks aren't going to make money.

It's simply that today, if you're a bank, it's nearly impossible to lose money. You really need to be real talented and work really hard in order for the business not to deliver great, if not phenomenal, results.

Most people aren't that talented, able to ruin something which is principally so good.

Our Stance Toward Financials Since March 23, 2020

Those who follow me since my early days as a Seeking Alpha author likely recall that during the first few years I used to mostly write about BDCs, mortgage REITs, and equity REITs.

At the time, these segments were all part of the Financials sector, however since the S&P / GICS gave Real Estate a separate seat equity REITs have left the (financial) building.

We still follow and cover these areas closely, but since (in real life) our investment universe has always been way wider than that, we've shifted from this (narrow coverage) into a much broader space and outlook.

To a large extent, the launch of Wheel of Fortune has allowed us to offer here a wide range of ideas/coverage, just as we do outside of this platform.

Over the years our allocation to these areas have changed, mostly to the downside (during the years 2018-2019), and so when last year's collapse occurred we still held more than a few BDCs and mREITs, but not as many as some of you may recall from the glory days of 2015-2017.

Anyway, to make a long story short, comes March 2020, our suggestion was: Don't add, but don't sell either. Stick to what you have. There are other areas where you can do better (for example - energy stocks).

(Side note: The above is mostly related to common stocks. We did buy preferred stocks and bonds belonging to these segments during March-April 2020. The only common stock that we've added to our mix of BDCs and mREITs over the past year is Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN).)

Why weren't we bullish on financial stocks at the time?

Low yields, low spreads, flat(tening) yield curve, low margins. The exact opposite of what we see today.

The economy was in such bad shape that we feared a wave of defaults, especially among riskier borrowers - the exact type that BDCs mostly lend money to.

Investing is essentially a race where you need to pick the best driver/alternative for a certain time/section. We thought that there were way more attractive alternatives at the time.

When have we turned bullish on the sector? Ahead of the US election.

We thought that the combination of an improved opening economy, Joe Biden (clear front runner, based on all the polls), and (likely) rising yield/widening spreads is going to give financial stocks a boost.

Here's how the sector has performed until the US Election:

Note that Financials was the third-worst performing sector, with only Energy and Consumer Staples doing worse.

And here's how the sector has performed since the US Election:

Note that Financials is the second-best performing sector, with only Energy running ahead.

Looking back, it was indeed wise to focus on other sectors over the first 7-7.5 months (since March 23, 2020), just as it was wise to jump on the Financials wagon since the US election.

What We Were Buying / Are Holding

On Nov. 3, 2020 we've issued trading alerts to buy the following stocks:

Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC)

China Life Insurance Co Ltd (LFC)

Manulife Financial Corp (MFC)

New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYCB)

(Note that in some of the above names we've made subsequent purchases and/or additional trades, involving options.)

About 5.5 months later, we can tick the box on four out of the five.

On Feb. 1, 2021, we added SII to the mix.

In this case as well, we've made several trades around this name since.

On the other hand, we suggested to short the following names (on Jan. 15, 2021):

Lemonade Inc (LMND)

Trupanion Inc (TRUP)

These shorts are functioning as a hedge to our long Financials positioning. Principally, a hedge isn't meant to make money (rather to prevent/minimize a loss), but if it does - we don't complain.

Additional financial common stocks that we own at the moment (not including holdings that were sold along the way!): CGBD, FSK, NMFC, PNNT, PTMN, PFLT, TCPC, and TWO.

We also still own bonds issued by the following financial names: ABR, AINV, ARI, BKCC, BXMT, NMFC, PMT, RC, STWD, and TWO.

Looking Back... and Ahead

If we break the Financials sector into a few categories we can see that since the US elections, the ones that have outperformed are banks (especially regional banks) and BDCs, while insurers and mREITs have underperformed.

Looking ahead, we remain quite optimistic that the Financials sector may deliver a decent return thanks to the attractive valuation it trades at as well as the bright prospects it benefits from.

Nonetheless, this sector is traditionally trading with relatively low multiples, and so anyone expecting P/E ratios of 20x (or higher), just as most other sectors trade at, is poised to disappoint.

As a matter of fact, financial stocks are among those analysts see the lowest upside potential for, with only Real Estate and Industrials offering less.

We believe that the differentiation within the sector is likely to be greater than with energy stocks that are more likely to "speak" in one voice.

In our Funds Macro Portfolio ("FMP"), where we only employ funds, our exposure to the sector is through holding only one fund: Direxion Shares ETF Trust - Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST).

This way, we can allocate a (relatively) small amount of money, in exchange for a (relatively) large exposure to the sector.

DPST has already more than doubled this year alone.

While some chartists may call it a day already, we believe that there's a lot of room for this fund to run higher.

We don't intend to be too greedy, but I guess that asking/wishing for another double (after a double; would be 300% return in total) is quite greedy as is.

Greedy, but realistic, if you ask me.

Don't forget that for DPST to double from here, the S&P Regional Banking (KRE) "only" needs to rise another ~35% from here.

Although we don't own any of the top 15 components of the index, when we analyze these holdings, our conclusion that it may not be easy for the index to climb another 35% from here, but it's not rocket science either.

After all, everybody loves Raymond, everybody loves JaMon, and everybody loves (regional) banks these days, so why wouldn't the Financials sector/sitcom keep its run for (at least) another season or two?...

My co-pilot on Wheel of Fortune, Nikolaos Sismanis, will follow up on this article soon, with his own article, focusing on our top financial pick for the rest of 2021.

So stay tuned to him, stay tuned to this series (we hope to cover as many sectors and top picks as possible), and stay tuned to the below.