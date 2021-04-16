Photo by Cavan Images/iStock via Getty Images

Quick Take

Snow Lake Resources (SLR) has filed to raise $23 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm is a lithium exploration mining company in the province of Manitoba, Canada.

SLR is a tiny, pre-revenue company so the IPO would be ultra high risk.

I’ll provide an update when we learn more IPO details.

Company & Technology

Toronto, Canada-based Snow Lake was founded to explore and mine lithium at the Thompson Brothers Lithium Project to produce lithium hydroxide for use in lithium batteries intended for sale in the electric vehicle market.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Philip Gross, who has been with the firm since January 2021 and was previously CEO of an 'OTC listed mid-tier gold producer.'

Below is a brief overview video of lithium mining in Chile:

Source: Bloomberg Quicktake

The company’s primary offerings include:

Snow Lake has entered into an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding - non binding) to receive delivery from Meglab Electronique of 'the first all electric lithium mine in the world.'

Snow Lake has received at least $4.7 million from investors including Nova Minerals Limited and 2789501 Ontario Inc.

The firm is seeking to develop properties in the mining area of the Thompson Brother Lithium Project, as the chart shows below:

The company's land position covers 56 square kilometers and has year round access to its properties via various transportation methods.

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Grand View Research, the global lithium market was an estimated $4.2 billion in 2019 and is expected to exceed $5 billion by 2027.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 1.9% from 2020 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an increase in demand from lithium-ion batteries in automotive and electronics industries. China accounted for the greatest market demand, 40% in 2019, followed by Europe and the U.S.

Also, the chart below show the historical and projected U.S. lithium market size:

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Sayona Mining Limited

Core Lithium Ltd.

Other lithium miners

Financial Performance

Snow Lake’s recent financial results feature no revenue and various startup expenses.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2020, Snow Lake had $143,089 in cash and $343,734 in total liabilities.

IPO Details

Snow Lake intends to raise $23 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may vary.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

52% of the net proceeds [...] for resource development activities such as drilling, soil sampling, as well as potential project acquisition; 20% of the net proceeds [...] for technical studies and reports such as preliminary economic assessment, preliminary feasibility study, resource modelling and/or technical reports such as an NI 43-101 report; 11% of the net proceeds [...] for corporate purposes such as salaries, office, public company fees, audit fees, or other; and 17% of the net proceeds [...] as general corporate expenses. This would include items such as the cost of acquiring capital, underwriting discounts and commissions and attorneys’ fees, environmental, sustainability and governance [ESG] initiatives, and marketing and promotional efforts.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is ThinkEquity.

Commentary

Snow Lake is seeking public investment capital to acquire and mine lithium mining resources in Manitoba, Canada.

SLR’s financials show no revenue and various start up expenses associated with its pre-mining activities.

The market opportunity for lithium mining and production is large and expected to grow at a low rate of growth for the coming years.

ThinkEquity is the sole underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (21.6%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is in its ability to form capital to execute on its exploration and mining plans.

Snow Lake is currently a tiny company with no revenue history, so the IPO would be ultra high risk.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more about the IPO from management.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.