Photo by metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) has seen a successful public offering and pricing process as investors are tolerant and open to new technology IPOs again these days. I like the business, yet the risk-reward at these revenue multiples do not strike me as very compelling, as I am holding off my horses at these levels following the successful offering.

Digital Banking

Alkami is a provider of cloud-based digital banking platforms to financial institutions, allowing them to effectively and efficiently service their customers. Financial institutions require such solutions to provide their clients with seamless experiences across many interacting points and devices, at the same time requiring integration with back-end capabilities among others and requiring a lot of data capabilities.

The company was founded in 2009 and has been using the past decade to gets its solution up to speed and grow the revenue base from there. The company focuses specifically on community, regional and super-regional financial institutions to make them competitive with their larger peers as up to 10 million end consumers indirectly use the services already.

The basic platform includes a basic set of offerings with additional services easily employable on the platform, as clients typically add quite a few products with on average 26 products used by its clients.

With financial institutions requiring continuously more online and better seamless solutions, efficiency and regulatory pressures being very high, financial institutions are typically looking for better and efficient (digital) solutions these days.

Valuation Thoughts

Management and underwriters initially aimed to sell 6 million shares in a price range between $26 and $28 per share. Solid demand meant that pricing took place above the preliminary price range, at $30 to be more precise. At this level the company raised $180 million in gross proceeds as the 83.1 million shares outstanding value equity at $2.49 billion at the offer price. The company operated with $167 million in net cash ahead of the IPO as I peg net cash at roughly $320 million here, for a $2.17 billion operating asset valuation at the offer price.

Looking at the actual financial results, the following picture emerges: Alkami generated just of $48 million in sales in 2018 on which a near $42 million operating loss was reported. Revenues rose 52% in 2019 to more than $73 million amidst flattish operating losses in dollar terms, although they did meaningfully improve on a relative basis of course.

The pace of revenue growth was maintained at 52% in 2020 as sales topped $112 million. Promising last year was that operating losses narrowed in dollar terms as well as the company reported a loss of $35 million. Growth has been pretty stable throughout 2020 with similar growth rates reported for the final quarter of the year in which revenues came in at $33.3 million, for a $133 million run rate. Noteworthy is that operating losses fell a bit on an annual basis in the first three quarters of the year, and ticked up a bit in the final quarter.

Based on the run rate of $133 million in sales, the $2.17 billion operating asset valuation works down to a 16 times sales multiple, for a business with growth rates reported above 50% and demonstrating on solid progress in terms of cutting the operating losses. Of course this valuation is based on the offer price as shares rose to $42 at the moment of writing, with that move adding pretty close to a billion to the valuation. Based on a near $3.2 billion current operating asset valuation, multiples have risen to nearly 24 times sales.

Some Thoughts

I like the potential of Alkami as it has shown solid revenue growth in recent times which not just had been high, but rather stable in terms of the growth rates, as operating losses narrowed quite a bit in recent times.

The main risk in my view is the 24 times annualised sales multiples and related to that the growth rate and progress to be made on the operational front in terms of operating losses. Other risks include stiff competition, the reliance on long term contracts (with limited insight in renewal rates), and issues relating to regulation and privacy.

Based on the growth rate and current revenue multiple at which the company trades, I am a bit cautious here as sales multiples of other technology names have come down quite a bit in recent times.