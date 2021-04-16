Consumer Staples And FSTA Dashboard For April

Photo by SDI Productions/E+ via Getty Images

This article series shows every month a dashboard with aggregate industry metrics in consumer staples. Companies used to calculate these metrics are holdings of the Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA), so this is also a review of FSTA.

Shortcut

If you are used to this dashboard series or if you are short of time, you can skip the first paragraphs and go to the charts. Reading everything once is necessary if you want to use the metrics for stock picking purposes.

Base Metrics

I calculate the median value of five fundamental ratios for each industry: Earnings Yield ("EY"), Sales Yield ("SY"), Free Cash Flow Yield ("FY"), Return on Equity ("ROE"), Gross Margin ("GM"). The reference universe includes large companies in the U.S. stock market. The five base metrics are calculated on trailing 12 months. For all of them, higher is better. EY, SY and FY are medians of the inverse of Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. They are better for statistical studies than price-to-something ratios, which are unusable or non available when the "something" is close to zero or negative (for example, companies with negative earnings). I also look at two momentum metrics for each group: the median monthly return (RetM) and the median annual return (RetY).

I prefer medians to averages because a median splits a set in a good half and a bad half. A capital-weighted average is skewed by extreme values and the largest companies. My metrics are designed for stock-picking rather than index investing.

Value and Quality Scores

I calculate historical baselines for all metrics. They are noted respectively EYh, SYh, FYh, ROEh, GMh, and they are calculated as the averages on a look-back period of 11 years. For example, the value of EYh for hardware in the table below is the 11-year average of the median Earnings Yield in hardware companies.

The Value Score ("VS") is defined as the average difference in % between the three valuation ratios (EY, SY, FY) and their baselines (EYh, SYh, FYh). The same way, the Quality Score ("QS") is the average difference between the two quality ratios (ROE, GM) and their baselines (ROEh, GMh).

The scores are in percentage points. VS may be interpreted as the percentage of undervaluation or overvaluation relative to the baseline (positive is good, negative is bad). This interpretation must be taken with caution: the baseline is an arbitrary reference, not a supposed fair value. The formula assumes that the three valuation metrics are of equal importance.

Current data

The next table shows the metrics and scores as of last week's closing. Columns stand for all the data named and defined above.

VS QS EY SY FY ROE GM EYh SYh FYh ROEh GMh RetM RetY Staple/Food Retail -45.24 -41.20 0.0093 1.2815 0.0290 4.79 20.37 0.0477 2.0382 0.0354 16.21 23.13 0.83% 55.74% Food -9.15 -5.04 0.0402 0.5901 0.0298 13.12 35.50 0.0480 0.7408 0.0273 15.34 34.00 -2.85% 27.75% Beverage -33.01 11.31 0.0337 0.1772 0.0111 30.21 51.67 0.0387 0.2846 0.0215 23.91 53.67 3.17% 42.32% Household prod. 0.18 2.16 0.0379 0.5129 0.0665 15.30 43.26 0.0406 0.9096 0.0441 15.67 40.55 1.46% 113.34% Personal care -8.61 11.33 0.0388 0.3088 0.0264 21.63 63.04 0.0400 0.4873 0.0232 20.56 53.66 1.67% 40.81% Tobacco 89.83 -29.62 0.0466 0.7122 0.0484 13.26 36.07 0.0604 0.4428 0.0146 18.20 53.11 2.34% 49.63%

Value And Quality chart

The next chart plots the Value and Quality Scores by industries (higher is better).

Evolution since last month

The most notable moves were an improvement in valuation for household products and tobacco and a deterioration in personal care products.

Momentum

The next chart plots momentum data.

Dashboard List

The list below was published for Quantitative Risk & Value subscribers several weeks ago based on data available at this time. These stocks were in the good half among their peers for 3 valuation ratios and ranked on higher return on equity. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

BJ BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. COKE Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. CPB Campbell Soup Co. KR Kroger Co. NUS Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. SBH Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. SENEA Seneca Foods Corp. SFM Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. TGT Target Corp. USNA USANA Health Sciences Inc.

Interpretation

The tobacco industry looks very undervalued, but its quality is below the baseline. Statistics must be taken with caution in this industry because there are only five tobacco companies in my reference universe. Food, personal care and household products are less than 10% away from their historical averages in both value and quality. The beverage industry is overvalued by 33% relative to historical averages and it is above its baseline in quality. Staple/food retail is the less attractive industry in the sector, significantly below its baseline in value and quality.

We use the table above to calculate Value and Quality Scores. It may also be used in a stock-picking process to check how companies stand among their peers. For example, the EY column tells us that a food company with an Earnings Yield above 0.0402 (or price/earnings below 24.86) is in the better half of the industry regarding this metric. A Dashboard List is sent every month to Quantitative Risk & Value subscribers with the most profitable companies standing in the better half among their peers regarding the three valuation metrics at the same time.