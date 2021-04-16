Photo by Rasi Bhadramani/iStock via Getty Images

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) is a recent IPO with a phase 3 trial about to announce results in a few months. The indication it's targeting - Transplant-Associated Acute Kidney Injury - also is novel and interesting. I have a special interest in such companies because they're undercovered while also being late stage.

Angion’s pipeline looks like this:

Source

Lead candidate ANG-3777 is potentially a first-in-class hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) mimetic, engineered “to mimic the biological activity of HGF in activating critical pathways in the body’s natural organ repair process following an acute organ injury.”

Trial data

A randomized, placebo controlled phase 2 trial was conducted in 28 patients. The primary endpoint was time to production of 1,200 cc of urine over 24 hours. The molecule did not meet this primary endpoint. At Day 28, 83% of patients in the ANG-3777 arm had achieved greater than 1,200cc urine output over 24 hours, vs. 50% in the placebo arm, which was not statistically significant (p=0.09), but clinically meaningful. The median number of days to achieve the primary endpoint was five for the ANG-3777 treatment arm and fourteen for the placebo arm.

The interesting thing, however, is that the currently ongoing phase 3 trial, after discussion and guidelines from the FDA, has a different primary endpoint, an endpoint that the molecule met with statistical significance in the phase 2 trial itself.

This endpoint is the 12-month estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), where the company’s own analyses have shown that six and twelve-month eGFR are the best predictors of long-term graft survival in kidney transplantation recipients. In addition, improved eGFR is correlated with significantly increased life expectancies based on the National Kidney Foundation’s predictive CKD staging system.

In the phase 2 trial, the molecule met this endpoint with statistical significance. Patients treated with ANG-3777 demonstrated a durable benefit to eGFR at 6- and 12-months post-transplantation, with statistical significance (p=0.039) at the 12-month mark.

The above analysis shows that there's much more chance of a successful phase 3 trial with the current primary endpoint, given the positive data with this endpoint in the phase 2 trial. Phase 3 data will be available by year end, with NDA by 2022.

Financials

ANGN has a market cap of $532mn and a cash balance of $34mn and debt of $85mn. The company IPO-ed in February 2021. The above phase 2 results were published in May 2020.

In November 2020, Angion Biomedica and Vifor signed a deal “granting Vifor Pharma global rights (excluding Greater China) to develop, manufacture, and commercialize ANG-3777 in all therapeutic, prophylactic, and diagnostic uses for renal indications, including forms of AKI, and congestive heart failure (collectively, the Renal Indications).” That means part of the indication set for ANG-3777 falls under the ambit of this deal, excluding one of the two that will yield phase 2 data this year.

Further terms of the deal are as follows:

Angion is entitled to receive $80 million in upfront and near-term clinical milestone payments, including $30 million in upfront cash we received in November 2020 and a $30 million equity investment. We are also eligible to receive post-approval milestones of up to approximately $260 million and sales-related milestones of up to $1.585 billion, providing a total potential deal value of up to $1.925 billion (subject to certain specified reductions and offsets), plus tiered royalties on net sales of ANG-3777 at royalty rates of up to 40%. The first United States market-related sales milestone we are eligible for is a $100 million milestone payable upon $300 million in net United States annual sales. Under the Vifor License, we are responsible for executing a pre-specified clinical development plan designed to obtain regulatory approvals of ANG-3777 for DGF and CSA-AKI.

The company has existed since 1998, so I wondered about patent coverage. From their S-1, what I found was not very encouraging, as follows:

The patent portfolio for ANG-3777 includes patents and patent applications that describe and/or specifically claim pharmaceutical compositions whose active agent is ANG-3777 and uses thereof, as well as compounds structurally related to ANG-3777, pharmaceutical compositions and uses thereof. As of January 1, 2021, we owned issued patents in the United States that claim, among other things, pharmaceutical compositions comprising ANG-3777. We also owned issued patents in Australia, Canada, China, Europe, Hong Kong, Israel, and Japan. Granted European patents have been validated in the following European countries: Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Monaco, Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland/Liechtenstein, and the United Kingdom. We have issued claims to pharmaceutical compositions containing ANG-3777 and methods of use that should remain in force, if the appropriate maintenance, renewal, annuity or other governmental fees are paid, in the United States until 2024, and in other jurisdictions until 2023. An aqueous formulation of ANG-3777 and analogues of sufficient solubility for intravenous administration is the subject of claims in a patent issued in the United States that will expire in 2030 assuming continued payment of all maintenance fees. We have issued United States patents on the use of ANG-3777 and related compounds for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, (COPD), and scleroderma, which expire in 2028 and 2029, respectively. We have issued claims in the United States to solid forms of ANG-3777, and an international application filed under the Patent Cooperation Treaty - PCT - is pending. Patents issuing from these applications will expire in 2040. We have filed a PCT application directed to the use of ANG-3777 in the treatment of delayed graft function. Patents issuing from corresponding national applications will expire in 2040. As of January 1, 2021, we had filed two provisional patent applications relating to ANG-3777 whose twenty-year presumed terms expire in 2041. Under the Hatch-Waxman Act, a single patent term restoration of up to five years in the United States may be available. We also may be eligible for similar restoration of term in Europe under supplementary protection, certificate rights, and similar extensions in certain other countries.

Market and competition

Delayed graft function - DGF - is the target indication here. There are currently no approved treatments to prevent or reduce the severity of DGF. DGF is a severe form of acute kidney injury following kidney transplantation. Patients who experience DGF have a reduction in transplant survival. DGF affects approximately 20% of deceased donor transplants. According to another research, “there is a great variation in the incidence of DGF, and on average, it is 31% in US transplant centers.”

From the corporate presentation:

Source

There are between 9,000 and 10,000 DGF patients that may benefit from the drug, annually, in the United States.

Bottom line

ANGN is a pretty interesting company because it's a recent IPO with two major positives, an ongoing phase 3 trial with upcoming data readout and a major potentially multi-billion dollar deal with Vifor for that asset. On the flip side, part of the rights to this novel product are sold out already, although there’s a considerable residual value left in some of the indications whose rights are not part of the deal. Further potential of the company rests on the rest of its pipeline, which is too early stage to evaluate. To add to that, I don’t prefer recent IPOs because of unforeseeable price action; and the patent coverage situation isn’t comfortable. Bottom line, though, is that this is an interesting new company that deserves to be watched closely for a good entry point.