Elevator Pitch

I assign a Neutral rating to JD Health International Inc (OTCPK:JDHIF) [6618:HK].

JD Health has higher revenue and gross margins than Alibaba Health (OTCPK:ALBHF) [241:HK], but this is attributable to the two companies' mix of first-party (direct sales) and third-party (e-commerce platform) revenue. But Alibaba Health is actually the larger of the two companies in terms of market share, if the gross merchandise value of the pharmaceutical & healthcare e-commerce platforms were considered.

Also, JD Health's forward Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiples are on par with that of Alibaba Health, even though Alibaba Health is expected to grow its top line faster in the next few years. This implies that JD Health's valuations are relatively less attractive compared to its peer.

Accretive acquisitions and the expansion of its online medical services business are potential re-rating catalysts for JD Health, but these will be more of upside surprises. As it stands now, JD Health's forward Enterprise Value-to-Revenue is not that appealing on both an absolute and relative basis, which justifies my Neutral rating on the stock.

JD Health's Hong Kong-listed shares are more liquid than its shares listed on the OTC market. The three-month mean daily trading value for JD Health's shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange was close to $100 million, while the average daily trading value for the company's OTC shares was less than $10,000 in the last three months. For readers with an interest in trading in JD Health's Hong Kong-listed shares directly, Fidelity or other brokerages providing access to key international equity markets can be considered.

Company Description

Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com, Inc (JD) is JD Health International's parent and largest shareholder with a 67% equity stake, as per S&P Capital IQ data. In JD.com's recent 4Q 2020 earnings call, JD Health is referred to as "a technology-driven platform centered on the supply chain of pharmaceutical and health care products and health care services." In its IPO prospectus, JD Health also claims to be "the largest online retail pharmacy by revenue in China in 2019" based on Frost & Sullivan research. JD Health derived 87% and 13% of its top line from selling pharmaceutical & healthcare products and online healthcare services, respectively in 2020.

Comparison With Alibaba Health On Trailing Revenue And Gross Margins

When it comes to China's internet healthcare industry, three names instantly come to the mind of investors. They are JD Health, Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited and Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCPK:OTCPK:PANHF) [1833:HK]. Alibaba Health is JD Health's closest peer, as both companies generate most of their sales (over 80%) from pharmaceutical & healthcare products. In contrast, Ping An Healthcare earns a relatively high proportion of its revenue (close to a quarter) from online healthcare services.

It is necessary to compare JD Health with Alibaba Health to assess which of the two is a better play on the Chinese retail pharmacy market.

Financial metrics for the trailing twelve months' and next twelve months' period are used where possible, as both companies don't have the same financial year-end. JD Health's fiscal year-end is December 31, while Alibaba Health's financial years ends on March 31.

JD Health is the larger of the two companies and its revenue growth was faster in the last twelve months. JD Health's trailing twelve months' revenue was RMB19.4 billion representing a +79% YoY increase; Alibaba Health's top line expanded by +72% YoY to RMB12.6 billion in the past twelve months.

But these revenue numbers are misleading to a certain extent. According to a HSBC (HSBC) March 2021 research report (not publicly available) titled "China Telemedicine: A RMB1trn Market By 2023e", Alibaba Health is actually a larger player in the Chinese pharmacy market with a 50% market share (as opposed to 15% market share for JD Health), if one considers both companies' "two major business models, selling directly to customers (known as 1P, or first party) and operating third-party platforms (3P)." This is because Alibaba Health has a larger third-party e-commerce platform as compared to JD Health, and both companies only recognize their share of product sales (gross merchandise value) done on their respective third-party e-commerce platforms as accounting revenue.

Separately, JD Health's gross profit margin of 25.4% in the trailing twelve months' period was higher than Alibaba Health's gross profit margin of 24.1% in the last twelve months. Again, this is linked to the two companies' mix of first-party and third-party revenue. The gross profit margin for the third-party healthcare platform is typically much lower than the gross profit margin for the direct-sales business. Similar to their parents Alibaba (BABA) and JD.com, JD Health is relatively more focused on direct sales, while Alibaba Health has a relatively larger e-commerce platform business than JD Health. This explains Alibaba Health's relatively lower gross profit margin as compared to Alibaba Health.

In other words, it is incorrect to judge that JD Health is a bigger and better company than Alibaba Health because of its larger accounting revenue base and its higher gross margins.

Comparison With Alibaba Health On Future Revenue Growth And Valuation

Looking ahead, sell-side analysts have higher expectations of Alibaba Health's future revenue growth vis-a-vis JD Health. Market consensus sees JD Health's top line growing by +41%, and +45% for FY 2021 and FY 2022, respectively. Alibaba Health's revenue is expected to expand by +74%, +60% and +52% for FY 2021, FY 2022 and FY 2023, respectively based on sell-side consensus forecasts. I have included the FY 2023 numbers for Alibaba Health, because there is a significant overlap between Alibaba Health's FY 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023 period) and JD Health's FY 2022 (January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022 period)

I believe that Alibaba Health is deemed to have better growth prospects than JD Health, because Alibaba Health's first-party or direct-sales business is relatively smaller than that of JD Health, which implies greater room for growth. On the other hand, JD Health might find it relatively more challenging to expand the company's third-party revenue business, as Alibaba Health is a more dominant player in the e-commerce platform business segment of the Chinese healthcare market.

Based on the HSBC report referred to earlier, the market shares of Alibaba Health and JD Health in the Chinese pharmaceutical e-commerce market were 43% and 7.6%, respectively in 2019. In contrast, Alibaba Health and JD Health accounted for approximately 7.0% and 7.5% of pharmaceutical direct sales in China in 2019, which is not a large differential in terms of market share.

With respect to valuation, Alibaba Health is valued by the market at consensus forward FY 2021, FY 2022 and FY 2023 Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiples of 14.9 times, 9.3 times and 6.0 times, respectively. In contrast, JD Health trades at 9.2 times consensus forward FY 2021 Enterprise Value-to-Revenue and 6.3 times consensus forward FY 2022 Enterprise Value-to-Revenue.

It is more appropriate to compare Alibaba Health's FY 2022 metrics with JD Health's FY 2021 metrics, and Alibaba Health's FY 2023 metrics with JD Health's FY 2022 metrics, because of their different fiscal year-ends. This implies that JD Health's valuations are largely in line with its peer Alibaba Health, despite expectations of higher revenue growth for the latter. In other words, JD Health's valuations are less attractive than Alibaba Health.

Accretive M&A And Expansion Of Online Medical Services Business Are Key Catalysts

As highlighted in the preceding section, I don't think JD Health should trade at similar forward Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiples as Alibaba Health, given its relatively slower growth expected in the next couple of years. However, I do see two key re-rating catalysts for JD Health, which could allow the stock to command a higher valuation multiple.

Following the company's IPO in early-December 2020, JD Health has cash & cash equivalents of RMB32.3 billion on its books as of December 31, 2020. This represents 11% of JD Health's market capitalization. If JD Health can deploy its capital well and do a couple of accretive acquisitions, this could improve the revenue growth outlook for the company.

At the company's FY 2020 earnings call on March 29, 2021, JD Health noted that with the coronavirus pandemic being gradually brought under control in China, it is possible to differentiate between companies with structural growth tailwinds and those which are merely beneficiaries of short term tailwinds relating to the pandemic. The company highlighted at the briefing that this implies it is easier to identify good M&A opportunities now, and it is "currently on the look-out for acquisition targets" whose core competencies are complementary.

Separately, JD Health has currently limited revenue contribution from online medical services, unlike Ping An Healthcare and Technology as mentioned above. However, JD Health stressed that "I believe that when we release our next set of semi-annual results, you can see our progress" at its recent FY 2020 results briefing, when asked about the company's plans and strategies to grow its online medical services business. The company also added that it can leverage on its parent JD.com's large corporate client base to grow its online medical services via cross-selling.

It is noteworthy that ARK Investment chose to invest in Ping An Healthcare and Technology in February 2021 as reported by Bloomberg, and not Alibaba Health or JD Health. This could potentially imply that certain investors see greater growth in China's online healthcare services as opposed to the country's pharmaceutical & healthcare e-commerce market. In any case, the online healthcare services is also a key growth area in China, and if JD Health could gain significant traction in this market in time to come, this is also another positive re-rating catalyst for the stock.

Risk Factors

JD Health's key risk factors are a slower-than-expected growth of its pharmaceutical & healthcare e-commerce platform business in the future, a loss of market share to Alibaba Health in the first-party or direct sales market over time, a failure to expand its online medical services business, and overpaying for future acquisition targets.