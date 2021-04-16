Photo by SimonSkafar/E+ via Getty Images

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) is a small-cap natural gas producer which stood firm during the downturn in 2020 and looks set to significantly grow earnings and cash flows in 2021.

Epsilon Energy is a small-cap energy company, valued at around $92 million, which primarily produces natural gas from Pennsylvania's prolific Marcellus Shale gas play. Epsilon Energy holds 89 billion cubic feet of proven natural gas reserves, 90% of which are in Pennsylvania. The company is a non-operator shale gas play that participates in the drilling of natural gas wells in which it usually holds a minority interest. In 2020, Epsilon Energy spent a vast majority of its capital expenditures on completing four gross wells (1.19 net) that were spud in 2019 and participated in the drilling of nine new gross wells (0.22 net) in Pennsylvania.

Epsilon Energy also owns 35% interest in the Auburn Gas Gathering System in Pennsylvania which includes 44 miles of gathering pipelines and 330 million cf per day of compression facilities. This infrastructure asset is used by Epsilon Energy as well as other natural gas companies. Although the midstream business is an important source of earnings, Epsilon Energy typically gets a vast majority of its revenues from natural gas sales.

Standing Firm In The Downturn

Last year was a difficult one for all shale oil and gas producers and Epsilon Energy was no exception. The large drop in commodity prices weighed heavily on the performance of energy companies. The tough business environment pushed 46 oil and gas producers, including many small-cap operators, towards bankruptcy, according to data compiled by law firm Haynes and Boone. But I think Epsilon Energy held up well during this difficult period.

Epsilon Energy's natural gas production surged by 44% in 2020 as compared to 2019 to 11.2 billion cfe which can be attributed to the reduction of line pressure on the gas gathering system and the completion of four wells in October 2019 and four wells in May 2020. However, the average natural gas price plunged by 38% to $1.36 per thousand cfe. As a result, its natural gas revenues dropped by 10.3% to $15.2 million in 2020. The company's total revenues, which includes midstream revenues, fell by 8.5% to $24.4 million. Its adjusted EBITDA fell by 13% to $15.7 million and net profits (GAAP) plunged to just $0.03 per share from $0.32 a year earlier.

However, Epsilon Energy remained profitable, generated robust levels of cash flows that fully funded all of its capital expenses, and ended the period with free cash flows. The company raised $12.74 million of cash flow from operations in 2020, ahead of changes in working capital, as per my calculation. This funded development capital expenses of $3.8 million and the company was left with free cash flows of $8.9 million. The cash CapEx (as per the cash flow statement) was $6.52 million which was also fully covered by cash flow from operations. In terms of cash CapEx, the free cash flows were $6.2 million. Epsilon Energy returned the excess cash to shareholders as buybacks. Due to Epsilon Energy's ability to generate strong levels of free cash flows, it was able to preserve its financial health, despite facing a tough business environment.

Looking Ahead

The business environment has improved substantially in 2021, marked by an increase in oil and gas prices, and I believe Epsilon Energy is now facing a positive outlook. The price of the US benchmark WTI crude has risen from $37 per barrel in early-November to $63 at the time of this writing while the Henry Hub natural gas price, which stayed below $2 per MMBtu throughout most of 9M-2020, has hovered above $2.55 since November. The improvement in prices can be attributed to the reduction in supplies and the expected increase in demand as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The natural gas drillers and oil-focused E&P companies who produce associated natural gas reduced drilling activity in 2020 in response to the weakness in commodity prices. This pushed the US dry gas production, which has been steadily growing for the past few years, down to 91.36 billion cfpd in 2020 from 93.06 billion cfpd in 2019, according to data from the US Energy Information Administration. The US agency has forecast output of 91.41 billion cfpd for 2021, which is essentially flat from 2020. In my opinion, this is a fair estimate.

The oil and gas producers have been facing immense pressure from shareholders who want to see capital discipline and better return on their investments. The shale drillers have burned cash flows in the past but most are not planning to increase spending, ramp up drilling activity, or push production substantially higher. Instead, the E&P companies ranging from the leading players such as EOG Resources (EOG) to small-cap companies like Callon Petroleum (CPE) are now keeping a lid on expenses and focusing on generating robust free cash flows which will be used to reward shareholders with dividends and buybacks. Against this backdrop, I think it's reasonable to expect flat levels of gas supplies as compared to last year.

This means natural gas prices likely won't face pressure from the supply side as the shale drillers operating in the dry gas plays such as Marcellus and the oil-rich regions like the Permian Basin which produce associated gas show capital discipline and keep spending under control. We could see a slight increase in supplies if the oil and gas producers slowly ramp up activity in response to the rising commodity prices. But with gas inventories already 2% below the five-year average, as per the EIA's estimate, a modest increase in output will likely get absorbed by the market and may not have a negative impact on prices.

Besides, the natural gas demand might also rise over the long-term as the US exports to Mexico and other countries, particularly LNG sales to buyers in Asia and Europe, grow substantially. LNG exports, in particular, have ballooned in the last few years, from under a billion cubic meters in 2015 to approximately 67 billion cm last year. The US government has also been actively promoting LNG exports among its allies such as Taiwan and Japan as well as the major energy consumers like China, all of which are now buying US gas. The exports could keep moving higher to meet the booming demand from Asia and Europe, particularly as new processing capacity comes online. Around 6.5 billion cfpd of new LNG capacity has either been commissioned or is currently under construction in the US which could come online by 2024. This might play a key role in pushing gas demand higher.

In this environment, I think natural gas prices could remain strong, which will help push Epsilon Energy's earnings and cash flows higher. Note that Epsilon Energy reported double-digit production growth in 2020 but it was largely due to the timing of well completion. In the current business environment, the company, like most of its peers, does not plan on growing volumes. The company has said that it will "maintain yearly average production levels" in 2021. Epsilon Energy will bring one gross well (0.22 net), drilled in Q1-2021, online in the third quarter. Additionally, the company has received permits to drill four new wells and these might become a key part of its drilling plan for 2021. That's going to help Epsilon Energy in maintaining production at last year's levels.

With flat production, I believe Epsilon Energy's earnings and cash flow growth will come primarily from higher natural gas prices. We got a glimpse of this in the fourth quarter results when the company posted a slight increase in earnings (adjusted EBITDA) from $3.9 million in Q3-2020 to $4 million in Q4-2020, even as its production fell from 3 bcf to 2.6 bcf in the corresponding period, thanks to the 23% increase in natural gas prices on a sequential basis to $1.45 per thousand cf. Moving forward, with flat production for the full year and meaningfully higher prices, I expect Epsilon Energy to report a significant increase in earnings.

The earnings growth will be accompanied by an increase in cash flow from operations. I don't expect Epsilon Energy to push CapEx higher, considering it aims to keep production flat. With growing cash flow from operations and no major increase in CapEx, I think Epsilon Energy might report higher levels of free cash flows than it did in 2020.

Takeaway & Key Risks

In short, Epsilon Energy, in my opinion, is well-positioned to grow earnings and expand free cash flows as it capitalizes on the rising natural gas prices. The company's shares are priced just 5.97x in terms of EV/EBITDA multiple, below sector median of 10.30x, according to data from Seeking Alpha Essential. I think Epsilon Energy is attractively valued and is a great stock for investors to consider.

However, it is important to remember that Epsilon Energy's earnings and cash flow growth will likely be driven entirely by the increase in natural gas prices. But if gas prices come under pressure due to weaker-than-expected demand or a large increase in shale gas supplies, then that could dampen the company's earnings outlook. In this case, the company's shares will likely come under pressure. Also, note that Epsilon Energy is a small-cap stock that is not as liquid as other large-to-mid-cap energy companies and might not be suitable for those investors who prefer to quickly move in and out of trades.

That being said, I think Epsilon Energy is in a better position than most E&P companies to handle weak commodity prices. That's because firstly, it has already shown it can withstand commodity price shocks. Secondly, the company has hedged 4 billion cf of gas production for 2Q21-1Q22 using costless collars with an average floor and ceiling prices of $2.79 and $3.29 respectively. That should provide downside protection to the company's cash flows in case commodity prices come under pressure. Thirdly, and perhaps most importantly, Epsilon Energy is a rare E&P company with a pristine balance sheet. The company carries no debt. It has $23 million available under the revolving credit facility which, combined with $13.27 million of cash reserves, translates into healthy liquidity of $36.27 million. With zero debt and ample liquidity, I think Epsilon Energy's financial health is in great shape.