2021 is a very exciting time to be an investor and speculator, especially for someone like myself that mostly focuses on small caps. The persistent trend of fewer and fewer sell side analysts seems to continue unabated, notably in small cap land, so if you do good work and get in the weeds you can synthesize and react to new information much quicker than the market.

Today, I decided to share one of my top holdings - Compass Minerals (NYSE:CMP). I have been long this stock since mid February 2021, with a cost basis of $65 (this basis excludes the $0.72 quarterly dividend payment received at the end of March 2021).

In today's article I am going to share a shorter version of what I have published on my marketplace service in mid February 2021. However, what I am sharing should be compelling and it kind of proves my opening statement that the sell side, at least in many small cap stocks, simply doesn't have a strong incentive to quickly synthesize new information. Again, it very well might not be the sell side's fault as fewer and fewer resources means they are spread very thin and have a large coverage universe. Moreover, I have been told by a handful of buysiders that the sell side's job is to really be on top of names that its clients trade in and that really care about.

Why Compass Minerals' Q1 FY 2021 Number Should Be (possibly well) Ahead Of Consensus Estimates

After the bell, on April 12, 2021, Compass Minerals provided a very bullish Q1 FY 2021 update on its largest segment - its salt business. Although the headline of the business wire press release looked bearish, the underlying update is actually quite bullish.

Lo and behold, despite this excellent update, the sell side must be asleep at the wheel as CMP's trading volumes from April 13 - 15th has been anemic and there has been little reaction to this news.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Let me explain. Enclosed below is Compass' Q1 salt update.

April 12th Update - Normalized Inventories and Robust Q1 Salt Sales (5 million tons vs. 3.6 million tons)

Strong Salt Sales Demand Provides Constructive Backdrop to Bid Season OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Compass Minerals (CMP), a leading global provider of essential minerals, reported today below average first-quarter 2021 winter weather activity in its North American-served market. When coupled with the previously announced fourth-quarter 2020 activity, this resulted in a slightly below average winter for the full season ended March 2021. Eleven representative cities in the company's primary North American highway deicing service area reported 100 snow events during the first quarter of 2021, which was approximately 8% below the 10-year average and 18% above first-quarter 2020 results. As previously forecast, highway deicing sales volumes in the first quarter of 2021 increased from 2020 levels. A combination of higher North American bid season commitments, strong winter weather in the U.K. as well as severe winter weather in North America during February drove this volume increase. "Despite below average snow activity for the first quarter, we experienced solid demand from our U.S. highway deicing customer portfolio as a number of ice storms impacted our markets in addition to the snow event activity in the first quarter. We expect this healthy start to the year likely normalized customer inventories throughout North America, setting up a constructive backdrop for the upcoming bid season. Comparatively, this represents the highest first-quarter sales volumes for our highway deicing products since 2014," said Kevin S. Crutchfield, president and CEO. "In addition, we have achieved a number of milestones in recent weeks, including two announced definitive sale agreements to optimize our asset portfolio and the successful negotiation of a new, five-year collective bargaining agreement at our Goderich mine. Through these strategic actions, I believe we are building positive momentum as we head into the remainder of 2021." The company sold approximately 4.6 million tons of highway deicing salt products in the first quarter of 2021 compared to 3.1 million tons in the prior-year period. This total includes all highway maintenance products sold in the U.S., Canada and the U.K., as well as rock salt sold to the chemical industry. Sales of all salt products were approximately 5.0 million tons in the 2021 period compared to 3.6 million tons in the first quarter of 2020.

Source: Business Wire (April 12, 2021)

What This Means

For readers unfamiliar with Compass Minerals, they own some of the best salt mines in the world. The company's crown jewel mine is its Goderich located in Ontario. This is a large reserve life (80 years) and low cost mine. Salt is used for highway de-icing and is sold to municipality to keep roads safe and to prevent accidents when it snows or roadways get icy. They have big municipal contracts. In addition to the municipal contracts, Compass sells its salt to consumer and industrial channels. Essentially, they sell salt to companies that resell it in various formats and packages as businesses and individuals use salt to treat their driveways, parking lots and walkways, etc.

Prior to this most recent winter (December 2020 - March 2021) we had two back to back warm winters with limited snowfall compared historical averages. This in turn led to less salt consumption for de-icing and a moderate industry wide inventory overhang. Like any commodity business, when there is too much inventory in the channel this translates to lower sell through volumes, and unfavorable pricing power, as you have to balance moving volume with limited pricing power. The only way to combat this is to be the lowest cost producer and streamline your costs to the extent that it doesn't impact mining safety.

Despite another slightly below average winter, per the April 12th press release, because of the epic February 2021 cold snap and storms that descended all the way to down to Houston, TX, Compass had a great Q1 FY 2021. Per management's update from April 12th, industry wide salt inventories are now healthy and this bodes well for the fall 2021 municipal bid season (think better pricing power). Moreover, because some of the high cost producers have left the market or been forced to reduce capacity, best in class, Compass was able to sell strong Q1 FY 2021 volumes.

For example, on the CMP Q4 FY 2020 conference call, Credit Suisse analyst, Chris Parkinson, cited the Avery Island salt mine closure and how 1.5 million tons of supply left the market (think the small and high cost producers are leaving the market).

Q4 2020 Conference Call Highlights

As a core tenet of my investing process, outside of synthesizing the underlying financial statements, I love reading the quarterly conference calls. Although, many might view these calls as pedestrian in nature, sometimes you can learn a few important nuances that can help as a 'tell' (the poker term).

Check out this persnickety question from sellsider, Joel Jackson:

And for perspective, CEO, Kevin Crutchfield, started with Compass in May 2019 and Joel is trying to call him out for 2015 - 2019 guidance.

As an aside, the best question I have ever read on a conference call, at least so far, was on the MBIA Inc. (MBI) conference call (March 2, 2021), when Vadim Perelman cited Henry Singleton and Oscar Wilde. By the way, for younger readers that might not be well versed in business history, Henry Singleton was the CEO of Teledyne and one of the greatest allocators of capital in history (even Sir Warren Buffett says so).

Source: MBIA Q4 FY 2020 Conference Call

The other item that I wanted to highlight from Compass' Q4 FY 2020 conference call was that manage is controlling what it can control, its cost structure.

Exhibit A - $41 per ton salt cost despite lower volumes:

Despite the challenging environment I just described, we are pleased to report minimal EBITDA margin compression in our Salt segment this quarter as our enterprise-wide optimization efforts helped lower our unit cash costs and tightened our spending controls on SG&A, which helped offset lower average selling prices. When stepping back and looking at our fourth quarter Salt costs, we ended up at $41 per ton, which is flat with the 2019 fourth quarter. However, on a mix-adjusted basis, our unit cost is about $1.25 per ton lower than prior year. So, we absorbed a 25% decline in year-over-year fourth quarter Salt sales volume and we were still able to decrease our mix-adjusted Salt unit costs versus the prior year.

Exhibit B - Goderich is the lowest cost and longest reserve life salt mine in this hemisphere:

On a full year basis, production tons out of Goderich have increased 17% from 2019 results and production costs are down 16%. In addition, during the fourth quarter of 2020, the team was able to achieve its highest production month since its conversion to continuous mining and haulage. These steadily improving production metrics highlight a sentiment you have heard me communicate before that we have not yet reached our full long-term potential at this operating assets. I am confident our progress will continue as we build out our new mine plan, helping to ultimately secure Goderich's position as the leading salt mine in North America from both a cost and volume perspective.

Consensus Estimates Are Way Too Low

If you read the Q4 2020 Compass conference call with a fine tooth comb, the sell side tends to get lost in the details and myopically focused on fine tuning their financial models. There are six sell side analysts that collectively modeled Q1 FY 2021 revenue estimates for Compass. As of Monday night, April 12, 2021, consensus estimates are calling for Q1 FY 2021 revenue for $444 million and $0.63 per share for EPS.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Per CMP's April 12, 2021 press release, Compass said they sold 5 million tons of salt during Q1 2021. Next, we need to consider Q1 FY 2020's salt results.

Highway deicing: 4.6 million tons x $68 per ton equals $313 million in revenue.

Consumer and Industrial: 400K tons x $150 per ton equals $60 million.

Adding the two up and we are looking at Q1 FY 2021 salt revenue of roughly $373 million.

I am intentionally being conservative with my prices as the highway deicing might have had some legacy contracts, at relatively lower prices, due to the inventory overhang from the prior two winters. Given the strong demand from February 2021, my guess is municipalities took delivery of those volumes, per their contracts as they most likely needed to replenish depleted inventories.

Source: Compass Minerals 10-Q

Next, let's look at North American and South American Plant Nutrition segments, as we need the other components to tally Compass' Q1 FY 2021 revenue. And if you have been closely reading my work then you probably read my article on CVR Partners, LP (UAN): CVR Partners, LP: My Best Current Commodity Idea (published March 14th). Within that article, I discuss the robust farming outlook as corn, soybean, and wheat prices are trading at ten year highs and this in turns should lead to robust pricing power for fertilizer producers. Now as I explained in that article, the outlook for nitrogen is most favorable, but a rising tide lifts all boats and the outlook for potash is favorable. This in turn should be a tailwind for CMP's Plant Nutrition businesses notwithstanding persistent currency tailwinds in Brazil that have masked very strong performance of that segment (in local currency). Also, please note that CMP has agreed to sell part of its South America business on March 24th and will use the proceeds to de-lever its balance sheet.

Compass has a North American and South American Plant Nutrition segment.

$60.6 million in Q1 FY 2020 Revenue

Source: Compass Minerals 10-Q

$62.8 million in Q1 FY 2020 Revenue

Source: Compass Minerals 10-Q

So despite the very tangible tailwind for Compass' Plant Nutrition segments, I am going to be super conservative, for argument sake, and assume Q1 FY 2021 sales are down roughly 10% compared to Q1 FY 2020 (and it is possible that sales were flat to up). Under this very conservative scenario, we are looking at Q1 FY 2021 revenue for both segments of $110 million.

So conservatively, if we add up the salt business and my super conservative plant nutrition segment assumptions, I would argue that CMP can generate upwards of $483 million in Q1 FY 2021 revenue. That is $40 million ahead of consensus estimates. Moreover, as mining is about efficiencies, throughput, and economies of scale, the higher volumes should translate to a strong EPS beat as well. And as I noted above, showing excerpts from Compass' Q4 FY 2020 conference call, the Goderich mine is running very efficiently.

Putting It All Together

My perception is that sell side is asleep at the wheel when it comes to covering Compass Minerals. Moreover, at least one analyst is myopically focused on the company's past EBITDA guidance misses and this has created a negative recency bias. These two items are very favorable for investors closely following Compass Minerals as stocks are about the future.

It should be crystal clear that Compass should easily beat Q1 FY 2021 consensus estimates for revenue and there is a good chance EPS numbers will be ahead of consensus estimates (to possibly well ahead) as mining is about efficiencies and throughput. Moreover, given management's commentary about salt inventories now being balanced, this in turn means that the fall 2021 highway bidding season (think municipalities) should be favorable for Compass from a pricing standpoint. Finally, when the sell side wakes up from its cat nap, they might work out that Compass has a good chance of exceeding its very conservative FY 2021 EBITDA guidance.