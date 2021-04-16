Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Livy Investment Research as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Company Description

Hennes & Mauritz AB (OTCPK:HNNMY) is a global fashion chain, operating across 74 markets worldwide with close to 5,000 stores. Notable brands under the H&M Group include H&M, H&M Home, COS Stores, & Other Stories, and Arket. The Group’s sales are dominated in Europe (primarily Germany and the UK), followed by the Americas (primarily the US).

In the latest quarterly financial statements, H&M ("the Group" or "the Company") confirmed that "the company's financial position remains strong and the board's assessment is that there will be good prospects of a cash dividend in autumn 2021". However, H&M's road to a strong recovery seems to be faced with another delay - the leading fast fashion retailer's recent struggle with failing profits amidst the pandemic has been made worse with their latest involvement in the Xinjiang cotton controversy, making their new CEO Helena Helmersson's positive outlook on the Company's future hard to believe. With staggered earnings and weakened cash flows, it is unlikely that H&M will deliver on their "good prospects" of a cash dividend in autumn 2021. And even if they do, it will likely require a hefty helping from their existing credit facilities. We believe that the likely outcome of the cash dividend play will become the catalyst for investors who had hoped to capitalize on H&M's historically generous dividend payments to exit their positions, resulting in an overall bearish outlook for the Company in the near future.

Q1 2021 Highlights:

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE – Net sales decreased by 27 percent compared to prior year quarter (Q1 2020: SEK 54,948) and by 24 percent compared to the prior quarter (Q4 2020: SEK 52,543) at SEK 40,060 million.

Source: Author, with data from hmgroup.com

COVID UPDATE – Sales continue to be adversely impacted by COVID-related disruptions to operations, with extensive restrictions and temporary closures at approximately 1,500 stores as at March 30, 2021. Sales in the period between March 1 to March 28, 2021 increased by 55 percent compared to the same period in 2020. However, performance in Central Europe continue to be burdened, as most stores remain temporarily closed under government-imposed lockdown measures.

ONLINE SALES GROWTH – From H&M’s launch of online shopping in 2006 to date, their online sales platform has expanded to 52 markets globally. By the end of FY2020, 28 percent of the Group’s total sales were generated from their online sales platform. In Q1 2021, online sales increased by 57 percent when compared to the same period in the prior year, which has helped to partially compensate for the decrease in in-store sales of 27 percent due to COVID-related impacts and permanent store closures. As a result of the pandemic, the Group has also revised their investment strategies to increase the share of resources put towards digital and supply chain, as evidenced through the two newly developed and highly automated logistics centres taken into operation in the US – one on the West Coast in 2H2020 and the other on the East Coast in Q1 2021.

COMMITMENT TO SUSTAINABILITY – H&M Group completed the issuance of €500 million sustainability-linked bonds on February 12, 2021 with a maturity of 8.5 years. The bond was 7.6x oversubscribed, reflecting strong market interest. Proceeds will be used to facilitate the Group’s commitment to 1) increase the share of recycled materials used to 30 percent by 2025 and 100 percent by 2030; 2) reduce emissions from the Group’s operations by 20 percent by 2025; and 3) reduce emissions from the Group’s stakeholders (i.e. Scope 3 emissions) related to fabric production, garment manufacturing, raw materials and upstream transport by ten percent by 2025.

A Bearish Outlook

Source: Author, with data from hmgroup.com

H&M is a mature business whose sales and earnings have been largely stable over the last five years. Normalized year-over-year growth without taking 2020 (COVID-impacted year) into consideration has been averaging approximately two percent annually. On this basis, the incentive to own stake in H&M is not so much to participate in the business’ growth, but more so on the earnings distributions. Historically, H&M has paid generous cash dividends on an annual basis. In the last five years, dividend per share was declared and paid at SEK 9.75, which is approximately five percent annual yield based on a five-year average share price of SEK 192.17. In 2020, the Board proposed no cash dividends, given uncertainty in market conditions as a result of the pandemic – this is the first time that no cash dividend was paid since 1994.

In the Q1 2021 financial statements, H&M’s management noted that they will not be declaring dividends in the upcoming 2021 Annual General Meeting on May 6th due to a distribution restriction associated with the COVID-19 government assistance received to date for rent and staffing. However, H&M’s management believes the Group’s financial position remains strong and the Board believes there is good prospects of a cash dividend in autumn 2021. According to the Ernst & Young report “COVID-19: EMEIA Government Support Package – Sweden”, government assistance related to employment and rent is provided for a maximum of six consecutive calendar months, and can be extended once by up to three months. In addition, dividends or other value transfers carried out during the support period, two months before, or six months after, will disqualify the beneficiary from receiving support. Our assessment of H&M’s historical financial information shows that the Group began receiving government assistance in connection with the pandemic in various operating markets, including Sweden, in Q2 2020. Based on the high portion of expenses attributable to selling and administration in Q2 2020 when compared to its 50 percent drop in sales from Q1 2020, it is likely that the government assistance only began late in the quarter, perhaps beginning May 2020, and into the subsequent periods – based on this assumption, the maximum period in which H&M would qualify for support is until the end of Q1 2021, and the earliest in which they could declare dividends is six months thereafter, which is approximately September 2021, consistent with the timeline in which H&M has committed to on providing an update.

We have assessed the likelihood of a cash dividend being paid in autumn 2021 on the basis of excess liquidity generated by H&M. Historically, we have seen H&M to maintain a cash and cash equivalents balance of approximately SEK 10 billion to SEK 13 billion at year-end; in 2020, the Board announced the cancellation of cash dividends for the year during the first quarter, which ultimately landed them in a similar range with SEK 16.5 billion of cash and cash equivalents as at November 30, 2020. Similar to 2020, we do not consider the scenario of a cash dividend payment in autumn 2021 likely due to further underperformance expected from ongoing obstacles at the business such as store closures and reduced foot traffic in stores due to COVID restrictions. Specifically, the continued underperformance forecasted in the current year is expected to result in overall lowered cash flows from operating activities compared to prior periods. Further, the Group is expected to incur significant cash outflows related to financing activities in 2021 – in Q1 alone, the Group had net cash outflows related to interest-bearing liabilities of SEK 1.2 billion after repaying a €600 million (SEK 6 billion) credit facility and issuing a €500 million (SEK 5 billion) sustainability-linked bond; net cash outflows related to repayment of borrowings for the entire year is estimated to be approximately SEK 8 billion, and on top of this is also a significant cash outflow related to lease expense payments of approximately SEK 13.2 billion based on the 2020 Annual Financial Statements. The shortfalls in cash flow from operating and financing activities are expected to be partially offset by an increase in cash flows from investing activities compared to the prior period. In the 2020 Annual Financial Statements, the Group disclosed a plan to permanently close 350 stores across established markets, and open 100 new stores in growth markets in 2021; the permanent closure of 250 stores on a net basis is expected to increase cash flow from investing activities, as some of the tangible assets from the said permanent store closures would be disposed of for cash.

Our forecasted ending cash and cash equivalents balance for H&M before dividends is approximately SEK 13 billion, which is less than the SEK 16 billion of cash needed for an estimated dividend payment at SEK 9.75 per share. The Group is not in a particularly strong that would allow them to pay dividends without impacting their liquidity – if they proceed with a cash dividend payment at year-end, they will be required to draw on their existing unused credit facilities, which is not ideal as it would further signal underperformance and financial struggle at the business.

We have further performed a deep dive on H&M’s recent financial performance to support our cash flow assumptions above. Specifically, we do not believe H&M will declare cash dividends as expected in autumn 2021 due to the wave of obstacles that the Group has yet to overcome in FY 2021, including 1) temporary losses in the China market due to the Xinjiang cotton controversy, 2) net permanent closures of 250 stores across established markets, 3) continued uncertainty on market conditions due to the pandemic, and 4) insufficient cost-saving initiatives.

With no strong evidence supporting the payment of cash dividends before year-end, we foresee investors who had hoped to participate in the Group’s earnings distributions to exit their positions, resulting in an overall bearish outlook for the Company’s share price performance.

Temporary losses in the China market due to the Xinjiang cotton controversy

H&M has recently announced that they have stopped the use of Xinjiang cotton in their products due to speculations of human right violations in China. Approximately 20 stores in China have either permanently or temporarily closed since late March as a result of H&M’s statement as reported by several reputable news outlets. In addition, we have noted that China’s H&M online website has launched a site-wide sale with items up to 70 percent off, while the other major markets’ online spring sales have been capped at a 60 percent discount – this indicates a 30 percent return on China sales, which is even lower than the Group’s costs of approximately 52 percent of sales, resulting in further decreases to their earnings. There have also been news reports of H&M having similar discounts in-store during the peak period of the controversy in late March with hopes of selling their goods at cost to cap their losses. Based on our forecasts, we are expecting net sales in China to drop by more than 50 percent in Q2 and Q3 as Chinese consumers continue to boycott the brand, and drop by 30 percent in Q4 compared to Q1 – this translates to at least SEK 3 billion in lost sales in the China market for the remainder of FY 2021 (please download our forecasted financial statements for 2021: H_M_-_Forecasted_2021_FS.pdf).

On March 31st, the Group issued a statement reaffirming their commitment to the China market, and continued dedication to regaining the confidence of their customers and other stakeholders. However, the attempt was quickly shutdown by China's state broadcaster, claiming the statement "lacks sincerity". Currently, it is uncertain whether the lost earnings from store closures, decreased traffic and sales volume, and significant markdowns on online items in the China market are reflective of the full extent of the market’s boycotting activities against H&M’s decision – being the Group’s third largest market with 502 stores representing five percent of total net sales, China is one of H&M’s fastest growing markets; and with Chinese shoppers from all over the world boycotting the brand too, the situation seems to be pervasive. Although the anticipated losses resulting from the Xinjiang cotton controversy is expected to be temporary, it is nonetheless a setback to the Group’s current plans to strengthen their financial position.

Net permanent closures of 250 stores across established markets

Another setback is the planned permanent store closures in 2021. Specifically, the Group plans to open 100 new stores across expanding markets, while closing 350 stores across established markets. This results in the net permanent closure of 250 stores globally, which is approximately five percent of H&M’s almost 5,000 stores. In Q1, we have observed permanent store closures primarily in Germany, USA, China, France and UK – these markets represent 42 percent of total Q1 net sales. In this case, even if H&M is only closing five percent of their existing stores in the year, the total impact on net sales is expected to be far greater. Combined with the temporary store closures and decreased in-store shopper volumes due to COVID restrictions, net sales in FY 2021 is forecasted to be approximately 13 percent lower than that in FY 2020; the impact is more prevalent at 30 percent lower when compared to pre-COVID net sales in FY 2019 (please see our forecasted financial statements for 2021: H_M_-_Forecasted_2021_FS.pdf).

Source: Author, with data from hmgroup.com

The forecasted drop in net sales for the year due to permanent store closures is further supported by the decrease in net sales observed in Q1 even when the number of temporary store closures due to COVID restrictions have decreased compared to the prior quarter. Despite the continued growth in online sales and growth expectations in new stores to open in the remainder of the year, it is unlikely that the lost sales from the permanently closed stores can be fully recouped in the short-run by year-end.

Continued uncertainty on temporary store closures imposed by COVID restrictions

Q2 2020 was the peak of COVID-related impacts to H&M’s financial performance, with at most approximately 80 percent of their more than 5,000 stores at the time being temporarily closed, and significantly reduced sales at stores that remained open. The situation has since improved, but continues to fluctuate due to the revolving COVID situation with no end in sight; approximately 18 percent to 36 percent of total stores remained temporarily closed between November 30, 2020 and March 30, 2021, resulting in a 27 percent decrease in net sales when compared to Q1 2020.

Our external research shows that most of H&M’s top ten markets by net sales currently remain in lockdown with non-essential retail stores either partially or mostly closed; this is expected to further adversely impact the Group’s earnings for the remainder of the year.

Source: Author, with data from "The New York Times", "Reopen EU" and "U.S. Embassy & Consulates on COVID-19 Information"

There is currently no certain timeline to when the temporary store closures and other COVID-related restrictions would be lifted; despite the availability of vaccines, it will still take some time before social and public gatherings resume to pre-COVID state, as many governments of markets in which H&M operates in continue to struggle with making progress on vaccinating their population, due to reasons such as constraints on securing the number of necessary doses and individuals who do not yet feel comfortable with getting vaccinated.

Insufficient cost-saving initiatives

In Q1 2021, the Group achieved the following cost reductions:

SEK 700 million in rent and staffing cost reductions achieved through government assistance associated with the pandemic in various markets in which the Group operates in Reduction in rent and salary expenses through 69 permanent store closures on a net basis; this is a little more than one quarter of the 250 permanent store closures on a net basis expected for the year SEK 3 billion in cost reductions achieved through the implementation of a newly streamlined invoice management and payment process; the project aims to reduce related costs by a total of SEK 10 billion in FY 2021

Source: Author, with data from hmgroup.com

Despite the combination of the above realized cost reductions in Q1, the Group still incurred a net operating loss of SEK 1,128 million. And with the ongoing government assistance received in prior periods coming to an end in Q2 2021 (as discussed in earlier sections), it is unlikely that the remainder cost reductions expected from permanent store closures and streamlined invoice management and payment processes will be sufficient to help the Group improve their year’s earnings. Further, the Board hopes to pay cash dividends in autumn 2021 – in this case, it is unlikely that the Group plans to take on any additional government assistance, since these arrangements usually come with dividend / distribution freezes during and/or near the period in which government support is taken.

Conclusion

Based on the above analysis, the Group will continue to experience a setback to their financial performance for the remainder of the year on top of the net loss reported in Q1 2021, which is contrary to H&M's claims on a strong financial position as disclosed in the recently released quarterly financial statements. As such, we do not believe the Group will deliver on their positive prospects of a cash dividend in autumn 2021 – and even if they do, it will not be a power play given their forecasted earnings performance. Either way, we expect investors to be exiting their positions in the remainder of FY 2021, resulting in an overall bearish outlook on H&M’s share price performance.