Photo by ElenVD/iStock via Getty Images

Shell Midstream (NYSE:SHLX) just posted another ho-hum quarter. Mr. Market left the common units on the "side of the road" as the rest of the industry appears to enjoy a more vigorous rally. Lately articles have appeared about the threat of a "take under" due to the disappointing common unit performance. Meanwhile, others in the industry decided to tackle the underperformance issue head on. Rattler Midstream is enjoying the fruits of their proposed solution even though that solutions breaks with industry past practices (and the preferences of income investors).

Source: Seeking Alpha Website April 16, 2021

For those who timed things correctly, these common units are clearly far away from the lows of the year during the height of the coronavirus demand destruction challenges. But unlike many in the industry, these common units hit a high in the summer that the current price has clearly backed off from.

In the meantime the units languish at a yield of just under 13% that often make dropdowns and other uses of the common units unattractive. Management just published fourth quarter results showing that the distribution coverage was 1.0 for the fourth quarter. That low coverage ratio has not been satisfactory for Mr. Market for some time.

Financial leverage was a very satisfactory 3.6 in the fourth quarter. Undoubtedly volumes will recover as the coronavirus challenges fade now that vaccines have been introduced. But unless management finds a way to get the common unit price to more reasonable levels, the reason for the partnership to exist will not be viable and a going private transaction becomes more likely.

Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream (RTLR) faced a similar problem when management announced a solution in November 2020.

"Board of Directors of Rattler's general partner also approved an up to $100 million common unit repurchase program in conjunction with the reduction in the quarterly distribution from $0.29 to $0.20; repurchase program will be executed with a combination of cash on hand and cash flow from operations, including anticipated cash available as a result of the reduction in the quarterly distribution"

Source: Rattler Midstream Third Quarter 2020, Earnings Press Release

This was the second company that I follow that noticed the market was not supporting the distribution. Clearly leverage was not the problem as this partnership leads the industry in keeping the leverage at 2.0 or below. Therefore access to debt was not an issue nor was any upcoming capital requirements.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website April 16, 2021.

But when it comes to market stubbornness over the distribution coverage, well "the market can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent" (as the old saying goes). Man... is the current market ever stubborn!

Management went with the flow and cut the distribution. The common unit buyback that was put in place with the money available added support to the price. As the chart shows, those two things worked miracles as the price appreciated far more than most would have imagined. Management listed the price at the time of the announcement as $6.23. Even if one picks a day or two later, the announcement has clearly had its intended effect.

This partnership is now on its way to clearly be in a position to handle dropdowns or use the cash to grow as management would desire.

Antero Midstream

The next announcement came from Antero Midstream (AM).

"In order to internally fund these organic growth projects and maintain a strong balance sheet, Antero Midstream is reallocating capital through a forecasted reduction in its 2021 dividend to $0.90 per share on an annualized basis beginning with the first quarter of 2021, subject to Board approval. "

Source: Antero Midstream Fourth Quarter 2020, Earnings Press Release

Here's yet another company with leverage well under 4 whose dividend coverage was reasonable. Yet Mr. Market got all concerned about free cash flow (or lack thereof) when the dividend was included in calculating free cash flow. This was true even though financial numbers were strong for the fiscal year.

"Based on the previously declared dividend of $0.3075 per share, Antero Midstream's Distributable Cash Flow coverage ratio was approximately 1.1x. Free Cash Flow before dividends was $135 million, a $93 million increase compared to the prior year quarter due to the significant reduction in capital expenditures."

Source: Antero Midstream Fourth Quarter 2020, Earnings Press Release

The key leverage ratio shows even less reason for concern. Using adjusted EBITDA for the key leverage ratio, that ratio was 3.7 in fiscal year 2020. So the focus on the distribution as being excessive did not exactly have sound financial analysis as a basis.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website April 16, 2021.

Nonetheless, despite a clear initial selloff in reaction to the announcement, the units clearly bounced back and appear to have begun to move higher.

The Results

The market is very clearly focused on self financing and free cash flow. As shown above, low debt levels are nearly irrelevant to the market once those debt levels are below a certain level (probably about 4.0).

The most extreme case is Rattler Midstream which is the least leveraged of the three shown in this article. Rattler clearly could have borrowed to expand its operations while borrowing to maintain the distribution without having excessive debt. Yet Mr. Market clearly cared less.

These kinds of things tend to "right themselves" over time. But in the meantime, the lesson for Shell Midstream appears to be very clear. Management needs to cut the distribution and demonstrate to the market that the money will either go to the repurchase of units (which would support the common price) or use the money for capital projects that would expand income.

Clearly the strategy used so far by the Shell Midstream partnership has not been satisfactory to the market.

These choices may not seem real consistent with the idea that these vehicles appeal to income investors. Typically income investors want reliable income every quarter and look askance at any form of distribution cuts. Then again the last few years have not been real typical for the midstream industry.

One solution has been to take high yielding midstreams private for a small premium. This works because a fair number of shares are held by traders who are happy for a profit and then move on. But if the parent company wants to use the midstream to finance dropdowns and expand other midstream assets, then the parent company needs to pay attention to the market. Right now the market is telling management to cut the distribution. So I have to wonder if management is listening.