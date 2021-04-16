Photo by MicroStockHub/E+ via Getty Images

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) recovered to its pre-COVID-19 valuation and presents limited upside from here on out. The stock pays a 7.6% yield, which is very good, but the best strategy here is to wait for a dip to buy.

Why Starwood is not a buy right now

Hands down, Starwood is a very strong commercial lender with exceptional leadership. The REIT was born during the last real estate crisis more than a decade ago and has delivered strong total shareholder returns since.

Starwood is a diversified lending company and pumps out residential, commercial and infrastructure loans. Commercial lending represents 60% of Starwood’s total portfolio and creates 54% of all earnings.

The following slide shows Starwood's portfolio and earnings breakdown by business type.

(Source: Starwood)

Commercial lending is what drives Starwood’s business. Within commercial lending Starwood invests in first mortgages which are primary liens on properties and are therefore relatively low risk.

First mortgages loans are the biggest source of interest income in Starwood’s lending portfolio.

A breakdown by loan type looks like this …

Commercial Lending FY 2020 First mortgage loans 87% Mezzanine loans 6% CMBS 4% Preferred equity 2% Subordinated mortgages 1% Total 100%

(Source: Author)

A key measure of risk in Starwood’s portfolio is the loan-to-value ratio. High LTV ratios reflect high risk in the loan portfolio because they show that the borrower may default on its mortgage. From a risk management and control perspective, a lending portfolio should be skewed towards loans with low LTVs because the probability of loss is lower.

79% of Starwood’s commercial loans have an LTV of 50% or less … making loan defaults very unlikely even if property values and prices go down substantially.

Loan Portfolio Balances by LTV FY 2020 0–50% 79% 51–60% 13% 61–70% 7% 71-80%+ 1% Total 100%

(Source: Author)

The weighted-average LTV, which is the LTV for the entire portfolio weighted by loan balances, has remained in the low-to-mid 60% range since 2016. Starwood's weighted-average LTV has fallen to 60.4% in FY 2020.

(Source: Starwood)

Starwood’s LTV ratio is below average as commercial lending LTVs more often fall into a range of 66-73%.

(Source: Valuepenguin)

Moving on to Starwood’s second line of business: Infrastructure lending. This business compliments the commercial lending business as it essentially requires the same evaluation process.

Starwood underwrites loans for large energy infrastructure projects in natural gas generation and pipelines. Securities are 100% senior secured and loans have a longer weighted average life of 4.5 years as opposed to commercial loans with 2.9 years.

(Source: Starwood)

The third business is Starwood’s Investing & Serving business in which Starwood invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and also services problem assets. This REIS business represents 8% of assets and 22% of earnings and is a business in which Starwood benefits from scale.

(Source: Starwood)

The last business is the Property business in which Starwood invests not in financial instruments but actual real estate. The property business is valued at $2b and creates 9% of earnings.

(Source: Starwood)

The following distributable earnings break-down by business line shows that Commercial and Residential lending is Starwood’s most valuable business ... by a long shot.

It has the most upside for Starwood but also carries the biggest risk because Starwood effectively funds its dividend from this business segment. Accumulating losses in this business would raise concerns about the dividend.

(Source: Starwood)

A historical break-down of Starwood’s distributable earnings shows that the Commercial and Residential business is absolutely critical to maintaining the $.48-share dividend.

2020 4th quarter 3rd quarter 2nd quarter 1st quarter Average Commercial and Residential $0.47 $0.51 $0.38 $0.50 $0.47 Infrastructure $0.02 $0.02 $0.02 $0.02 $0.02 Property $0.07 $0.06 $0.06 $0.08 $0.07 REIS $0.11 $0.06 $0.12 $0.12 $0.10 Corporate -$0.17 -$0.15 -$0.15 -$0.17 -$0.16 Total $0.50 $0.50 $0.43 $0.55 $0.50

(Source: Author)

Total combined earnings cover Starwood's dividend which is stable at $.48 and will most likely not be increased.

Data by YCharts

Starwood, rivals and risk

Starwood had the fastest rebound compared to rivals after COVID-19 … which is due to Starwood’s exceptionally strong portfolio structure and its ability to defend its dividend during the pandemic.

STWD BXMT LADR S&P 500 52-Week Change 43.49% 43.49% 43.49% 52-Week Change 102.73% 49.84% 61.14% 52 Week High $25.60 $32.89 $12.32 52 Week Low $10.72 $19.57 $6.30 Share Price April 12, 2021 $25.43 $32.59 $11.61

(Source: Author)

Starwood is now trading above its pre-COVID-19 valuation which limits further growth as I see it because the business has not much changed since last year. The fast rebound, so to speak, is really a reward for a stable dividend and an acknowledgment of Starwood's superior portfolio quality … but I don’t expect more upside short term. From a pure valuation angle, Ladder Capital (LADR) may have the most rebound potential.

Data by YCharts

Regarding risk, the yield should be safe in the next few quarters ... especially with such a strong, low-LTV portfolio producing cash and backing up the dividend.

But there is a growing risk to the valuation at such a high price.

Starwood trades at a 60% premium to its book value which is high compared to its rivals and compared to its own history ... so Starwood may have run a bit ahead of itself. Starwood is a long term Hold but if you want to buy the REIT ... it may be best to just wait for the stock to cool off a bit.

Closing thoughts

Starwood is a super strong choice in the commercial real estate sector but the valuation is a bit of a problem and there is no big upside left after such a strong rebound over the last year. Valuation risk is therefore the biggest risk for Starwood even though the dividend is not at risk at all.