U.K.-based advertising group WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) has had a challenging several years. I think it is on the path to recovery, as I previously outlined in WPP: A Better Direction, Now It Needs Speed.

My investment thesis is that the company is showing more signs of recovery. While there are still long-term challenges to be fixed, especially the shift from an old school holding group to one better suited for a digital age, I think the more tactical side of the business performance shows that the worst of the pandemic impacts are now behind the group.

Momentum is Improving

We already knew that 2020 had been a tough year for WPP along with the broader industry. So it is no surprise to see the full-year figures showing sizeable falls in both revenue and profit.

Source: company presentation (figures are unaudited)

However, there are signs of improvement towards the end of that period. For example, while the full year headline operating margin fell 1.5%, in the second half it actually increased 0.5%.

2020 was also a good year for the company in that it used the opportunity to clean up its balance sheet somewhat. £3.1 billion of impairments made for bad headlines, but it was a good time to make such writedowns, which anyway included non-cash items such as £2.8bn of goodwill.

Meanwhile, net debt of £0.7 billion at year end represented a fall of more than half. I think that is also a significant improvement to the company's balance sheet, giving it more resilience and also financial firepower for acquisitions.

If starting from a blank sheet of paper, I wouldn't build WPP the way it looks today (its effective founder Sir Martin Sorrell instead built S4 Capital (OTCPK:SCPPF) (SFOR) from a blank sheet of paper, and I buy into his vision). However, given that the large group has the assets and setup it has, I think its performance last year is creditable: it has improved its balance sheet, business performance is showing signs of recovery and meanwhile it has bought time for its reinvention to be more responsive to the contemporary advertising and marketing landscape. Net new business of $4.4bn last year shows that there is plenty of life in the old dog for now.

The company reiterated its 2021 guidance of like-for-like revenue less pass-through costs growth of mid-single-digits, with a return to growth in the second quarter. Given that that measure fell 10% last year, that suggests that 2021 will be a year of rebuilding which will not even get the company back to where it was in revenue terms before the pandemic. Nonetheless, turning from contraction to growth again is positive, even if the pace remains slower than I would like.

WPP guided that its headline operating margin in 2021 would be in the range of 13.5-14.0%. That returns it closer to the pre-pandemic 2019 level, but as with the revenue figure, not quite there. It's a long road back, but the momentum is positive.

The Final Dividend and Buybacks are Back

The company paused its dividend for the pandemic, but paid out an interim dividend and has proposed a final dividend of 14p. That is a far cry from its last pre-pandemic final dividend level of 37.3p. Indeed, this year's final dividend represents a 62% cut. The whole year total of 24p is similarly down 60% on the 2018 level. With the share price where it is now, the 2020 dividend level represents a yield of 2.5% which while not especially exciting is still decent.

Nonetheless, I see the dividend news as broadly positive. WPP's return to dividends suggests confidence in its prospects. Few investors expected the old level of dividends to be maintained, even before the pandemic and the restatement of the company's dividend policy the impact of which outlined here. That policy is to return roughly 40% of the company's headline earnings per share by way of dividend, with a stated intention to grow the dividend annually. Accordingly I expect the prospective yield to be higher than the current 2.5%, as once business improves in the coming year a dividend increase would be on the cards in my opinion.

The company had previously paused its share repurchase program. It announced last month that it was now restarting this. The scale was up to £300 million by June 2021, so this is a more than a tokenistic return of buybacks. It has been active in the markets recently, purchasing its own shares for cancellation.

WPP Looks Fairly Valued for Now

The company's first quarter trading update is scheduled for 28th April. We'll get more detail then on how the recovery is going, although in line with the company's guidance about a return to growth I think it will be at the interim results stage in the summer that we will start to see strong evidence of recovery.

Even with recovery, that just takes us back to the pre-pandemic WPP, which was already a company facing significant challenges as the marketplace shifted around it. While the financial recovery is welcome, the longer-term strategic direction of the company is what I think matters to the investment case for the company in future. I continue to think it recognizes the job of work to be done and is starting to make the right moves, albeit not at the optimal pace.

Even using its "headline" diluted EPS number (59.9p) which is far more flattering (although also close to what I would expect this year) than its reported diluted EPS number (-243.2p), the current share price suggests a prospective p/e of 16x and a forward yield of around 2.5-3%. For a company not yet in full recovery mode, and with a sizeable long-term challenge in terms of fixing its business model for a changed marketing landscape, I think that price looks reasonable. The shares are up 85% over the past year and have strong momentum. That could continue. But on a valuation basis, I don't see a compelling argument that they are undervalued, prior to more evidence of sustainable recovery.