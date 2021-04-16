Photo by skynesher/E+ via Getty Images

Bio-Rad (NYSE:BIO) shares continue to display long runway for value creation, particularly via the unique value proposition from the Sartorius AG equity stream. BIO itself looks well set to continue delivering opportunities from organic growth drivers and key portfolio management insulators. Continued upside from the charts also seems a high probability event, given upward pressures from momentum, price action and on-balance volume. Fundamentally, BIO presents with ongoing revenue growth, high free cash conversion, strength in the operating model, lowly leveraged operations and thus low rates sensitivity, each of which carry through the P&L, alongside the minority interest in Sartorius AG, to deliver immense value creation for shareholders. We see a fair value of $740 on a blended DCF/multiples schedule.

BIO’s leadership within niche markets, in addition to positive margin expansion and flexibility around capital deployment, combine to signify a value proposition in their own right. However, a key insulator in the BIO investment debate lies within the company’s equity stake in Sartorius AG ("Sartorius"), a German listed lifesciences and medical devices company. BIO’s Stake in Sartorius has permeated a series of capital gains over the previous years, and management have stated the ambition to complete the Sartorius acquisition when the family trust expires in 2028. Much of the upside that is baked into current BIO valuations is linked to performance of Sartorius AG.

Exhibit 1. Single-year price performance BIO

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

Consequently, it is not unreasonable to expect further share performance in BIO's case, based on Sartorius AG performance alone. Ex-Sartorius, revenue growth has been quite flat over the past 5 Year period to date and valuations have commanded a premium over this same time frame. Thus, it is important to understand the Investment debate for BIO on their own standing, and also with the equity stake in Sartorius AG tied into the picture as well. All of the Covid-related headwinds faced by the company have already been digested by the market, by our view. Hence, we remain positive on BIO on shares as a going concern, and feel clear upside is visible over the coming periods. Here, we cover all of the moving parts in the investment debate, for the benefits of investors' own reasoning.

Q4 Performance Illustrates Runway for Margin Expansion

Q4 Sales came in at ~$790 million, a 26.5% increase YoY, and this included a $32 million reward in damages, in relation to IP litigation that has been ongoing with 10x Genomics from the period of 2015-2018. Backing this out of the revenue equation, this is equated to around ~20% YoY revenue growth. The company also finished dealing with issues related to the cyber attack that occurred back in the 4th quarter 2019. Sales were also bolstered by a ~$10 million carry over that occurred in early 2020 related to this incident. Segmentally, most academic and diagnostics labs are running at near pre-pandemic capacity, and this has carried through from Q3. As such, the company has benefited from a ~ 16% Covid-related tailwind which took Covid-related sales to reach around $132 million all the quarter. Sales volume was strong across all geographies, displaying a sequential growth pattern quarter/quarter in all three major operating regions. Segmentally, sales of the lifescience group came in at just under $430 million, and this signifies a ~77% YoY increase. Much of the upside here was underscored by the PCR product lines, alongside outsized performance in the biopharmaceuticals segment. All of the upside in sales volume across the quarter was underscored by strength across the board in all of the lifesciences portfolio. However, across the quarter, weakness in academic research demand remained, on the back of pandemic induced headwinds, meaning that some laboratories were still running below optimum capacity.

The company has capitalised on a long runway of margin expansion over the previous 3-year period to date. Gross level margins gained around 200 basis points YoY, and this was carried through to the EBITDA and net level, scoring 22.2% and 11.6% respectively. FCF Growth has also been respectable over this time frame, and most recently FCF margins were ~19% on TTM values. The company also gained ~300bps leverage on the SG&A line, and also maintained the R&D margin within 2019 ranges. Operating margins came in at roughly 22%, which gained ~600 basis points year-over-year. Historically, given the strength in the Sartorius equity interest, this has continuously yielded the company outsized returns at the bottom line, and therefore directly translated to shareholder value.

Below the EBITDA ledger, we directly see the upside in the company's decision on portfolio management, as this holding granted an additional $904 million of income to reported results across the 4th quarter. This translated to a net result of $4.5 billion from the Sartorius position over the course of 2020 in total. As a function of FCF and net income, we see the mammoth proportion of income derived from this position, ideally delivering direct value to shareholders over the years to come. Investors can expect earnings and FCF growth alongside Sartorius share price appreciation as key inflection points for consideration, in addition to BIO's operating performance. Presently, FCF as a function of the Sartorius stake is around 10.5%, and as a function of conversion from net income, is around 12.5%.

Exhibit 2. Covariance in price dispersion BIO vs Sartorius single-year

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

Exhibit 3. Correlation coefficient in price distribution BIO vs Sartorius

Data Source: Trading View

Investors can view the correlation in bio end sartorius share price movement on the charts above. One can clearly observe the correlation in pricing distribution, in addition to the correlation coefficient statistic that has been recorded on the red window below BIO's candlestick chart. Undoubtedly, expectations of Sartorius are the driver for BIO shares for years to come.

Additional Inflection Points to Move the Needle

Management have also initiated the new restructuring strategy, in efforts to improve operating efficiency and performance by FY2023. This plan is primarily concentrated on European operations, and focuses on restructuring the head count, in addition to consolidating particular operations in both Europe and Asia. The headcount can expect to receive a reduction of approximately 530 positions, made up of around 200 positions in manufacturing, with the rest from R&D segments and elsewhere. The plan should be rolled out over the coming 2 year period, and will expect to widen CAPEX by around $125 million to $130 million. We model slightly lower free cash conversion, at 15% over the coming 2-years, in line with this language. Much of the expenditure should be made up in cash spend, a large portion of which to be derived towards termination benefits for impacted employees. We envision the initial expenditures to be expensed by Q1 2021, with remaining balance by end of 2022.

Exhibit 4. Key Financials Summary & Forecast FY 2015A-FY 2022E

Data Source: BIO SEC Filings; Author's Calculations

Furthermore, in Q4 the FDA granted a EUA for BIO’s Covid-19 qPCR assay kit, which will run the existing CFX PCR platform, alongside similar systems for other providers. This particular assay a Multiplex test, that actually targets 2 separate zones in the viral target, and reports to produce greater sensitivity and tolerance to mutations in the underlying target. Moreover, the company received and EUA and approval for the Covid-FluA and FluB qPCR syndromic tests. These tests produce an interesting diagnostic result, by allowing a particular discrimination between each of three different viral vectors, that also runs on the CFX PCR platform. This stems good news for BIO, given that Covid-19 testing related tail winds are tipped to increase across the course of 2021, and this demand pull could continue well into 2023. Moreover, the lifesciences, tools, services and diagnostics segment is likely to benefit from secular tailwinds over the coming three-year period also.

Credit Summary

Elsewhere, the company has demonstrated sound management over liquidity and equally as sound debt management. Total debt to EBITDA is at only 0.4x, whilst the interest expense is covered over 27x from operating cash flows. The debt ratio lies only at 1.83%, whilst total debt to total capital is only at 2.34%. Henceforth, the capital structure remains equity focused, also exhibited by common equity to total assets of around 76%. The company also has 3.3x coverage over short-term liabilities from working capital, and just over 1.5x cover from cash over the same. The Altman z-score is at 4.8, in healthy ranges, whilst total debt to total equity is only 2.4 x. The company has access to around $200 million in an available line of credit, to which it has drawn none of this down to date. The balance sheet looks strong, with a cash position of $662 million at years end 2020, and a net reduction in working capital YoY from cash expenditures made throughout 2020. We advocate that the cash balance, alongside free cash flow, to be key points of interest for investors over the coming years, given the company's restructuring efforts in the European concern.

Valuation

Shares come in at ~ 53x earnings, and 30x Q4 EBITDA and ~12x gross profit. Shares also trade at ~6.5x sales, and ~2x book value. Shares are also trading at 30x FCF, with an enormous $16 in free cash per share. As such, BIO trades at a significant premium to peers, albeit at the book value level. Perhaps it is such that the company does commend this premium, especially given the performance on the charts, that is backed by the Sartorius position. Revenues for the company have been quite flat over the previous 5-year period to date, although do show a sequential growth pattern from YoY over this time frame. Equally as impressive is FCF growth of CAGR 44% across this time span, and discounting future FCF expectations to the present at a discount rate of 15%, that reflects the opportunity cost and risk associated with holding BIO, we see a fair value of $780 and change. To construct this model, we have included the anticipated equity return from the company's Sartorius position, and included this into FCF conversion estimates that track historical averages.

Exhibit 5. Multiples Analysis with Comps

Data Source: Author's Calculations

Heavily factored into consideration for the valuation, is the fact of BIO’s ongoing margin expansion, and the impact of this on multiples expansion over the coming periods. We model for every 100bps margin gain at the gross, EBITDA, net and FCF level, this should be worth $21 of upside to the valuation (~2.6%). Based on historical implied prices from historical averages across key multiples, we also estimated that every net increase of 1x across multiples would be worse around $25 to the share price, or ~3.2%. Blending the above with our multiples forward estimates, we see a clean measure of 14x our 2021 gross profit estimates of $1.5 billion, we see a price target of ~$700. Weighting both valuation scores in a 50/50 schedule, we see the arithmetic mean of $740, ~19% upside on today’s absolute prices.

Further Considerations

On the charts, shares have trended northwards over the single year period to date. Momentum has been volatile over this period also, and the 10D, 50D and 200D moving averages have formed a clear level of support over recent time frames. Currently, the 200DMA serves as the support floor, and shares have been tested at resistance around 4 times since May last year. Pricing distribution has snaked heavily around the main return, with a pattern of main reversion activity observed across recent months. On-balance volume has also begun to snake northwards, particularly from a sharp move upwards both in June and November last year. Shares are also trading in healthy RSI ranges, and are heading towards the RSI 70 line. However, investors should realise that, given the technical picture in momentum, upward price action, the moving averages acting as support, and the level of on-balance volume maintaining above 600 million for the last 6 months, the RSI figure potentially gives further indication of the upward trend, should it breach the 70 mark.

Exhibit 6. Price activity single-year

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

Entry looks attractive at the 38.2% and 61.8% tabs on the Fibonacci extension, as shown on the chart below. We are inclined to re-allocate at the $662 level, and then scale in again at the $690 level as prices converge towards our price target. This represents the best case scenario in the technical picture. Risk management is essential in coordinating the moves up until these levels. We encourage use of options spread strategies to cover the downside, particularly in highly exposed positions. Use of either ITM puts to cover short-term downside, or put/call spreads to capture the volatility are advisable. Those using equity derivatives to manage risk optimally will also see benefit in BIO return swaps, given new SOFR rate schedules, alongside other instruments to cover downside in the short to mid-term.

Exhibit 7. Pricing distribution outcomes at current level of support

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

We anticipate the moving averages to hold as the support floor for price distribution over the coming maths, and that shares will continue to make new highs with each new high. Given the speed some of the upside movements for BIO shares around each earnings timeframe, we may expect this as soon as the next reporting period. However, the fundamental momentum alongside the key Sartorius position must continue to deliver yield for the market to reward BIO with these gains.

In Short

BIO remains near the tip of the spear in the life sciences sector. Continued revenue growth, free cash conversion, in addition to a high yielding equity position in Sartorius AG are all key factors for consideration in the investment debate. BIO does also offer a vast array of springs within the portfolio mix, and this also insulates the portfolio against unforeseeable headwinds, and also hedges the top line against significant downside exposure. Regulatory tailwinds that have been realised over the previous months should come to fruition in the coming periods, whilst the company looks set to again benefit from Covid-related tailwind in the early portion of this year.

Given that shares trade at a significant premium too to competitors even when backing the sartorius take out of the equation, this does make opening a position at the current prices less attractive. It could be argued that the company does command a premium in evaluation, given ongoing share appreciation end what seems to be clear visibility on future earnings expectations. Furthermore, any significant consolidation in Sartorius AG equity will negatively hurt the company's bottom line. Such an event may also impact share gains given the historical correlation. Investors must realise this as a key risk in a BIO investment for the long-term. Understanding the upside is driven in large by equity interests outside of operations is an integral component of risk management in BIO's case. Therefore, we encourage investors to consider these risks prior to entry.

We would advocate investors to consider entry at the aforementioned price points, and we firmly believe that given the recent fundamental and technical momentum, shares will converge to the upside, towards our price target of $740. The company is also well positioned to benefit from industry related tailwinds, given that the life sciences sector is poised for a period of outsized growth over the coming years. In any case, we view BIO as a quality company, with a unique value proposition in the sartorius inclusion into the portfolio. We look forward to providing additional coverage.