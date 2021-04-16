Photo by PrettyVectors/iStock via Getty Images

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) is a unique company. It's classified as part of the health information services industry and the healthcare sector. But it also could be considered a software company or a financial services company.

The company provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow savings, and make investment choices. It also provides a mutual fund investment platform and online-only automated investment advisory services through Advisor, a Web-based tool. HealthEquity was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

HealthEquity has seen strong earnings and revenue growth in recent years, but the growth has slowed in recent quarters. Earnings have grown at a rate of 34% per year over the last three years, but only grew by 5% in the fourth quarter. Revenue has grown at an average rate of 58% over the last three years, but it was down by 6% in the fourth quarter (FY2021).

For fiscal 2022, earnings are expected to decline by 13% while revenue is expected to grow by 3.1%. Beyond the current fiscal year, analysts expect HealthEquity to resume its growth path with EPS expected to grow by 19.9% in FY2023 while revenue is expected to increase by 7.7%.

While the growth rates have been impressive for the last few years, it looks like the company is going through a slow period currently and that slowdown is expected to last a little while longer. One thing that should help the company and investors are the company’s management efficiency measurements. The company boasts a return on equity of 10.5% and a profit margin of 23%. Both of those figures are well above industry averages.

Three-Month Pullback Appears to be Over

HealthEquity’s stock peaked at $93.32 back in January and then it proceeded to fall to a recent low of $65.40—a drop of almost 30%. The stock lost ground in seven out of 10 weeks, but it has gained ground in the last two weeks. The decline caused the stock to move from overbought territory to oversold territory.

Both the 10-week RSI and the weekly stochastic indicators were in overbought territory back in January. The stochastic indicators dropped in to oversold territory in the last few weeks while the RSI dropped down to the 40 area. The last time the indicators were this low at the same time was back in September when the stock was trading just below $50. The stock would take off on a nice run from that point and it would end up gaining over 100% from mid-September through the high in January.

Another thing that happened with the recent decline was that the stock dropped to an upwardly sloped trend line that connects the lows from September, October, and now April. This could provide a support level that helps the stock turn higher once again.

Analysts and Investors are More Pessimistic toward HealthEquity than the Average Stock

Looking at the three sentiment indicators that I watch, all three show that there is more pessimism directed at HealthEquity than the average stock. There are 12 analysts covering the stock at this time with seven “buy” ratings and five “hold” ratings. That gives us a buy percentage of 58.3% and the average buy percentage falls in the 65% to 75% range.

The short interest ratio is at 4.27 currently and that's higher than the average short interest ratio. HealthEquity’s ratio has bounced around quite a bit over the last six months, climbing as high as 12.8 and dropping as low as 2.4. The fluctuations seem to be a combination of short interest falling from mid-January and big fluctuations in the average daily trading volume.

Option traders also are more bearish on the stock than the average stock. The put/call ratio is at 1.364 currently with 5,907 puts and 4,331 calls open at this time. The average put/call ratio falls in the 0.90 to 1.1 range.

From a contrarian perspective, it’s a positive sign that HealthEquity’s sentiment indicators show signs of pessimism. You don’t want to be contrarian just for the sake of betting against the crowd. What you want is bearish sentiment toward a company with solid fundamental indicators and a stock that's in an upward trend. This combination of factors is ideal.

My Overall Take on HealthEquity

The current slowdown in the earnings and revenue growth are a concern, but they look to be temporary. The strong profit margin and the above average ROE should help the company work through the slower period. With the ongoing global health crisis, I look for consumers and businesses alike to look at their health insurance more closely going forward and this could help companies like HealthEquity. The services the company offers make it easier for both employers and employees to evaluate and change their coverage.

I really like how the chart is setting up right now. I like how the stock appears to have found support at the trend line and how it looks like the weekly stochastic indicators will make a bullish crossover in the next few weeks. The last time the indicators set up like they are now, the stock went on a huge rally.

The fact that all three sentiment indicators are showing bearish sentiment is icing on the cake. Upgrades from analysts and short covering can help push the stock higher if starts rallying like I think it will. The current bears can turn to bulls and that leaves plenty of room for movement to the upside.

Given the current price and the previous patterns, I can see HealthEquity moving back above the $100 level by the end of the year - possibly sooner.