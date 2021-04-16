Trouble With The Yield Curve?

Photo by G0d4ather/iStock via Getty Images

By Robin Marshall, director, fixed income research

BoJ's yield curve control stabilized 10s/2s JGB curve…

The Bank of Japan has implemented strict yield curve control in the 2-10-year area of the JGB curve since 2016, in an attempt to prevent financial conditions from tightening and to boost Japanese inflation to 2%. Despite initial volatility, the BoJ has succeeded in stabilizing the JGB curve, with short rates held at -0.10% and a target range now of -0.25% to +0.25% on 10-year yields. This has given domestic banks a reliable source of net interest income and prevented a further rise in real interest rates, by capping nominal yields. In contrast, the Reserve Bank of Australia adopted more limited yield curve control in March 2020, with a cash rate of 0.10% and a target for the 3-year yield at 0.10% (after adopting QE for the first time), leaving 10-year yields to find their own equilibrium. Chart 1 shows the impact of these two approaches during the COVID crisis.

Chart 1 Australian and Japanese yield curves

Source: FTSE Russell, data as of March 31, 2021. Past performance is no guarantee to future results. Please see the end for important disclosures

The spike in the volatility of the Australian yield curve is clear from Chart 1, begging the question whether partial yield curve control, targeting very short nominal yields, is ineffective, and offers little additional benefit to forward rate guidance on policy rates and QE purchases?

…but the RBA's 3yr yield target may have increased steepening out to 10yrs

Prima facie, this appears to be the case since the COVID shock. As Chart 2 shows, other government yield curves, where central banks have not targeted any specific nominal yield level, have been more stable in 10s/2s, apart from the US. However, it could be argued targeting yields out to 3 years is not full yield curve control anyway, since it leaves longer-term yields to oscillate freely.

Chart 2 Selected government bond yield curves

Source: FTSE Russell, data as of March 31, 2021. Past performance is no guarantee to future results. Please see the end for important disclosures

Recent rise in inflation breakevens suggests tension with yield curve control

More fundamentally, abrupt curve steepening in the Australian curve may be due to factors, like inflation fears, as the COVID reflation trade gathered momentum, rather than the absence of a 10-year yield target. This is shown in higher inflation breakevens in Chart 3. Further, uncertainty about the QE exit strategy may amplify volatility in the yield curve, as investors contemplate the impact of central banks unwinding QE.

The Bank of Japan's experience also suggests it may take some years to establish full credibility in yield curve control. Thus, it took three years from 2016 to 2019 before the BoJ was able to reduce 10-year QE purchases (Y23-28 trillion) to achieve its yield curve target. Implementing a 10-year yield target in JGBs is also made easier by domestic buyers holding JGBs to maturity, rather than trading the bonds actively[1].

Chart 3 Selected inflation breakevens

Source: FTSE Russell, data as of March 31, 2021. Past performance is no guarantee to future results. Please see the end for important disclosures.

Short yield targets as enhanced forward rate guidance offers more flexibility

Overall, the RBA's experience, even with partial, or front end, yield curve control since March 2020 is a sobering reminder that it is not straightforward and comes with clear risks, both to credibility and control of the central bank balance sheet. To gain full market credibility, any target for longer-dated yields needs to be seen as consistent with short rate policy, and the overall monetary stance. The sharp rise in Australian inflation breakevens in 2020/21 suggests market doubts about this consistency.

US monetary history confirms tension between curve and inflation control

US history of yield curve control by the Fed confirms this risk. In 1951[2], increasing tension arose between a 2.5% yield cap target on US 10-year bonds and the Fed's attempt to control inflation, causing the 2.5% yield cap, in place since early 1942, to be discontinued. Thus, if yield curve control is formalized by other central banks, it is more likely to involve pinning short rates first, as an enhancement to forward rate guidance, rather than moving to outright 10-year yield targets, like the BoJ, which involves a firm belief in an unchanged monetary and inflation regime for some years to come.

[1]See "What is yield curve control", S. Belz and D. Wessel, Brookings Centre, June 2020.

[2] See "Targetting of the yield curve; the experience of the Federal Reserve, 1942-51", R. Chaurushiya, Ken Kuttner, June 2003, Fed Staff memo.

