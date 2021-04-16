Photo by shapecharge/E+ via Getty Images

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) has seen a successful public offering as investors like new healthcare operators and platforms which focus on the total cost of healthcare with the right incentives in the right place to eliminate plenty of waste in the huge healthcare market.

Investors love the shares, even as they trade around 10 times sales which is a huge multiple given the limited gross margin (potential) of the company, making that it is an easy pass for me here.

Independent PCP/Patient Relationships

The header of this paragraph in essence is the mission of the company, ensuring independent and trustworthy relationships between primary care physicians and patients.

The company was founded in 2016 with a goal to transform healthcare by empowering the PCP to be an agent for change in the communities which they serve. Their intimate relationships with clients should be at root to improve quality, cost and experience in a healthcare system which has real challenges at hand on all these fronts together with the right infrastructure and incentives.

agilon, through its platform, focuses on long term partnerships with and between physician groups focused to revolutionize healthcare for seniors. Within a period of approximately five years the company has grown to 16 anchor physician groups which operate in 17 different geographic regions. This sounds like a small number, but note that it covers 210,000 Medicare Advantage clients with further growth seen in the pipeline in the coming year.

The transformation here seems to be in the uniform setting, and I guess good intentions, after all care is care, largely executed by similar professionals in the field. The "how" question, how the company is differentiating vs. legacy peers, relates largely to unified payment, data, clinical quality and growth, facilitated through a partnership platform and an every growing platform of similar minded professionals.

The real gains to reduce wasteful spending in the system have to come from a holistic approach and focus on Total Care by focusing on the best overall outcomes for the patient and system. This stands in contrast to a transactional approach and focus on the outcome for each stakeholder in such a system. The addressable market, which sounds like weird notation in this aspect, is huge with more than 17 million people on which over $175 billion is spent each year.

The company is currently owned by private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice which gave the company some resources to pursue acquisitions in recent years, although it should be said that the company divested some California operations early in 2021 as well.

Valuation & IPO Thoughts

Management and underwriters of agilon sought to sell 46 million shares of the firm in a range between $20 and $23 per share, with solid demand resulting the offering taking place at the high end of this range. This means that the company raised $1.06 billion in gross proceeds

With a share count of 385 million shares, the equity valuation is quite substantial at just offer $8.8 billion at the offer price. If we factor in the gross proceeds from the offering and minimal net cash position ahead of the offering, I peg the operating asset valuation at around $7.8 billion.

If we look at the actual financial numbers, the following picture becomes evident. The company generated $794 million in revenues in 2019 on which a $107 million loss was reported. Note that the business is inherently very limited in terms of profitability as actual medical service expense ran at roughly 91% of sales that year.

The company grew sales in a spectacular fashion to $1.22 billion in 2020 as medical service costs fell rather sharply to 84% of sales. This was the main driver behind losses narrowing to $57 million of sales.

Based on the reported numbers for 2020, the company is awarded a 6.3 times sales multiple, as the EBITDA and bottom line numbers are meaningless of course given that they are negative. This is before the run-up seen in the shares since the offering, with shares now trading at $32 per share. This move has added roughly $3.5 billion to the valuation, for a roughly $11.3 billion operating asset valuation, at a 9.3 times sales multiple based on the 2020 performance.

Some Thoughts

Risks in the offering mostly relate to the valuation as a 9 times sales multiple is steep given the industry in which the company operates. Other risks include current losses, management of rapid growth, thin margins, the need for accurate cost estimates, impact of regulation (and changes herein) and actually the impact of Covid-19.

The company names competitors such as ChenMed, Oak Street Health (OSH), Optum and VillageMD as key competitors. As Oak Street is a publicly listed company, that is an interesting peer to look at, in terms of comparisons. Oak Street went public in August of last year. With shares trading at $38 on their first day of trading, shares have risen approximately 50% ever since as it too trades around 10 times sales which looks like a far too steep multiple for a business with gross margins now in their mid-teens at the moment.

Given the limited gross margin potential as the same applies for operating margins, I am naturally very cautious here at roughly a 10 times sales multiple. This makes me very hesitant here despite the ambitions of the company in its huge addressable market.